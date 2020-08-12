How to Choose an Essay Topic

What exactly is the beauty of an essay? The factors that make it up can be innumerable, but what’s perhaps most in favor of this written form is freedom of choice. True, in the case of many higher education and university institutions, often the topics will be predetermined and wait for students to explore them more closely and expand their knowledge about them.

However, since mentors and professors at times want to encourage creativity and motivate their students to express their personal opinions, this often includes giving freedom when it comes to choosing a special issue to deal with. This means that those to whom the task is assigned can weave their interests and something that’s personally absorbing for their taste into academic obligations and thus provide inspiration and the will to research.

However, this also has its drawbacks. Surely you know that it isn’t too much of a relief for everyone if a million diverse topics are made available to them. A certain number of people function much more successfully if indebtedness is precisely defined, as it narrows their choices, although this may mean that more effort and research is needed. Therefore, it can be a bit inconvenient if a bunch of ideas and possibilities are put in front of them – it’s very easy to get lost in all that.

Below are five valuable pieces of advice that should be heeded in such cases. True, at times things like these are everything but easy, but hey, you’ll cope with it. We promise – and we believe in you.

Take into consideration things you’re interested in

The first and basic, and also the most logical thing – if you already have the opportunity to choose the topic of your essay, you’ll certainly not turn to those that bore you to death. In other words, to the ones which don’t have anything to do with your interests. In case you’re completely indifferent towards chemistry, you’ll most likely not decide to research a topic related to it. That would mean too many complications and the compulsion to get acquainted with that concept afterwards, which, you’ll admit, is quite time-consuming.

Therefore, the main and primary advice is to find and compile a shortlist of things and issues that you’re really keen on, that is, those that you feel you’d have something wise to write about. Ideas about which you have a certain opinion, either positive or negative – because that’s the very charm of essay writing. Think about all the spheres that move you, make you brainstorm, inspire you, and create a list that you’ll use in the further process, while you determine the feasibility of writing on that topic with the help of the steps that follow.

A method like this ensures good fun during the research and tends to awaken the desire to learn new things and expand your horizons. Lovely, isn’t it?

Check if the topic you like can be represented through the essay (and choose the type)

If you already have a predetermined essay concept suggested by your mentor or professor, then you need to make sure that the issue you want to present fits into it.

There are several possible ways in which such papers can be written. For example, descriptive essays, as the name suggests, focus on conjuring up a point through stylistic figures, descriptions, metaphors, and other similar means of expression. Narrative options are often identified with journalistic articles, sounding objective but still being based on personal attitudes and opinions, while argumentative essays are designed for more detailed research.

Unless a type is already defined, you can enjoy all the freedom while determining how you’ll represent what you want. Using your pre-prepared list, check which items fit the desired method of work and narrow the selection even further – and then move on to the next step.

Check if there are enough resources available

You may have the most compelling topic you can think of and talk about for days – but it all falls apart the moment you realize there aren’t enough sources and references to back up your claims and opinions. Some issues aren’t so well-covered and there isn’t enough data to contribute to a better understanding of the essence of the question.

Since thousands and thousands of scientific papers, essays and studies are uploaded daily, you don’t need to worry about the places where you’ll search for your sources. The Internet is quite a good friend – take advantage of all its charms, check out the platforms that offer downloadable collections of papers, as well as electronic book formats. Some sites such as Essay.biz allow you to type in a particular topic or area, and get dozens of related essays and papers by different authors. Of course, there are also libraries, videos on YouTube, newspaper articles and many other sources of knowledge and information.

If you think that what you find is enough to cover your task, go for it. If not, then the topic that has come to mind so far should definitely be skipped.

Consult a mentor

It isn’t a mistake to consult a mentor or subject professor if, despite everything, you are still not sure what you would like to write about. They may not know the details of your favorite spheres, but they have much more experience and will certainly be happy to help you choose. Also, if they’re already familiar with your previous work, it won’t be difficult for them to remember the areas in which you have performed well and suggest alternatives that might interest you.

As people who guide you through your academic education and career, this is their task and duty – so don’t feel uncomfortable. Most mentors, on the contrary, will be so thrilled to know that their opinion is valued and respected, and they’ll certainly do everything to make your assignment creation easier and more enjoyable and fun.

Hear some more opinions

This last point doesn’t include mentors and professionals, but those who don’t approach the idea of ​​your assignment subjectively. These can be your family members, friends, fellow students or people you’re in contact with through social media groups dedicated to education.

Present the questions and issues you’re considering and listen to their opinion. What topic do they think would be the easiest to deal with for you? Which one, in their opinion, seems to be something that’s exactly your style and that they can easily connect with you? Ask them to list some other interests they have noticed you may have – it may open up some new perspectives and facilitate the process.

After all, if they have enough time, you can even develop a conversation on certain topics with them in order to understand how much you actually have to say and write about it. Choosing friends who have similar interests is a complete success, but the method will be just as effective if you set yourself the task of educating a friend who’s totally uninformed in that area with some additional and useful knowledge.