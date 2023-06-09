5 Things To Have In Mind When Writing An Argumentative Essay – In 2023

Essay assignments are part and parcel of the student’s academic career. Students who are adept with basic writing skills and easily grasp college essays.

But the ones who are deficient in the skills find it extremely difficult to write it down. Consequently, the efforts go thwarted.

Argumentative essays are difficult to handle because reasoning and logic are involved at every point. Are you looking to write down an argumentative essay?

Then, in that case, you must focus on the essential components of argumentative essay writing. The article discusses some essential things you need to remember when writing one.

So let’s get down to the brass tacks of it so that you form a better understanding.

Features Of An Argumentative Essay

Essay writing is one of the major skills that an individual sharpens in their academic life. They help individuals develop the habit of argument and reason, an essential component of essay writing.

Selecting an arguable topic is one of the essential features and requirements of an argumentative essay. Make sure that the topic is not limited and can be expandable in both ways so that you create the argument in your article.

Apart from this, you must thoroughly understand other important aspects of an argumentative essay. In this section, we discuss the top five of them.

Structure

You can follow both a generic and a customized form as your structure in the structure of the argumentative essay. According to the generic structure, you write the introduction section where you raise the argument with the help of the thesis statement.

You can write down the positive sides of a topic followed by the negative ones. You can also juxtapose the contrasting points to create the flow of a logically argumentative essay.

Another very important aspect of the thesis statement is working on the flow and approach. When writing your essays, you must create a link between the two paragraphs.

Ensure that there is a connection between the ending of a paragraph and the beginning of another paragraph. This is the way you work on the essay structure.

Thesis Statement

It’s said that there is no essay without an argument. An essay minus arguments can indeed reduce itself to story writing. The arguments are generally created at the end of the essay’s introduction section.

Though you can write the thesis statement in the opening paragraph, the practice may be ineffective in the long run. Please check all on this website.

Brainstorm your research and think about your topic before you work on the thesis statement. If you have trouble formulating a thesis, you can do it with free writing. At the same time, you also need to be mindful of the common essay pitfalls like:

• Broad Thesis

• A thesis begins with the line: “I think”

• A thesis that leads to faulty generalizations like “always,” “only,” “everyone,” etc.

• A thesis is expressed in fragments.

Hence you have to focus quite a lot on the thesis statement to evolve your argumentative writing the best way you can.

Resources Used In The Argument

You can not create the argumentative approach merely with the argumentative lines but with supporting statistics.

Argumentative writing is about making the best use of resources to support your argument. When writing an essay, you must be mindful of accumulating resources.

Generally, a student seeks resources from sources like Science Direct, Scopus, books, PubMed, articles, Google Scholar, and academic journals. Hence you have to be mindful of putting your arguments with the help of the right resource.

Rich Vocabulary

Rich Vocabulary must also be a part of essay writing. Therefore you need to focus on it extensively to keep with the standards of high-quality essay writing.

Rich vocabulary does not mean you must write bombastic words and hackneyed phrases. But simultaneously, you must focus on writing down the essay where you use the words in the apt place.

Some students who master the skills can write good argumentative essays, but on the other hand, some other students completely fail to create an argument.

If you fail to create one, then in that case, you can take the help of the paper writing service. By that time, you will work on vocabulary in your essay writing.

Present Clear And Convincing Evidence

Strong essays consist of reasons that are supported by evidence. While presenting the facts and stats, you have to be mindful. Convincing the readers is not an easy job.

Hence you have to be mindful in selecting your resources. Present your essay with the clearest and most convincing evidence.

Mindless and incoherent essays do not attract the reader’s attention. Here is a list of the type of evidence that you can keep in mind, and they include:

• Statistics

• Facts

• Authorities

• Anecdotes

• Scenarios

• Textual Evidence

Use them in the right place. Research essays are important engagements, and the student’s hard work and engagement can only be reflected in the form of resources used in the essays. Hence you can understand the need to present the essay clearly and convincingly.

You also need to focus on other important factors like topic sentences and others to keep up with essay writing. They are all important from the point of view of developing your essay. Also, focus on the analytical form of writing to master your argumentative essay writing.

There is a lot of difference between school and college or university essays. You have to learn the basics so that you can master yourself in attending the argumentative essay. Argumentative essays have their own flow. You can read quality essays to develop the art of creating an argument.

Putting The Discussion To A Close

Essay writing involves practice and devoting hours to research. You have to be sound and logical enough to develop your argument.

The selection of the resources and their application of them evolves as an important aspect of argumentative writing.

Even structuring the essay needs the utmost focus and concentration. Hence, focus on the five main components of a good argumentative essay.