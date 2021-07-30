Top 5 Famous Heritage Sites in Uttarakhand- 2021 Guide

Uttarakhand is known for its mesmerizing beauty and center of Indian pilgrimages that draw tourists across the world. The serene and natural beauty, heritage sites, and cultural richness are what Uttarakhand is all about.

Uttarakhand is a renowned pilgrimage center in India known as the “Land of Gods” that preserves ancient history and is one of the special attractions for tourists around the world. It is one place where you can experience the rich heritage sites alongside nature at its best. The greenery, exotic flowers, high-top mountains covered in the snow shining with the rays of the sun making it more exquisite.

To experience the cultural richness, national parks, and sanctuaries that take you back to the historical times is to plan the visit to famous heritage sites in Uttarakhand.

Here, is the list of five famous heritage sites in Uttarakhand:

1. Baijnath Temple

The 12th-century Baijnath Temple is located in the Garhwal hills. The temple is dedicated to Hindu Lord Shiva where he got married to Goddess Parvati. It is one of the prestigious heritage sites surrounded by the devotees of Shiva visiting the temple throughout the year.

Baijnath Temple is situated near the joining of two rivers Gomti and Garur Ganga. The location of the temple is stunningly connected directly to nature and allows you to experience divinity. The temple is well-maintained showcasing ancient history and witnessing the devotees globally. In terms of accommodation there are very limited homestays and hotels in Baijnath which offer only basic standards of stay.

The Best time to visit Baijnath would be between September to April.

Nearby Places to Visit

Brahmi Devi Temple.

Aadi Guru Shankaracharya.

2. Jageshwar Temple

The oldest 9th-13th Shiva Temple in India is located in the Almora District. According to ASI, it is one of the renowned heritage sites in Uttarakhand. Jageshwar is mystically beautifully surrounded by the lush green trees, a forest that adds to its charm and takes the breath of tourists. The place to meditate and rejuvenate yourself in a calming and serene environment.

Jageshwar temple is surrounded by the dense deodar that makes it the ideal place to camp amid nature with friends and family. Click here if you want to know about the Things that you can do in Jageshwar, Uttarakhand.

The best time to visit Jageshwar is considered to be April to June & September to November. It is not advisable to travel to Jageshwar during monsoon season as the roads get muddy and there are high chances of Landslides and Road-blockage.

Nearby Places to Visit

Dandeshwar Temple.

Jageshwar Archaeological Museum.

Jageshwar Mahadev Temple.

Maha Mrityunjaya Temple.

3. Katarmal Sun Temple

Katarmal Sun Temple was built between the 9th and 13th centuries dedicated to Suryadev (Sun). The 2nd biggest 800-year-old sun temple in the country is located in Almora District of Uttarakhand. The beautiful temple depicting ancient history and architecture was ruled in the 9th century by the Katyuri ruler.

From carvings to beautiful picturesque surroundings, the temple located in the Almora district has gained tourist attractions across the world. The Sun temple is situated at the height of 7000 feet which makes it immensely beautiful and takes the breath away with its beauty. It is considered to be the only Sun Temple in Uttarakhand region. This Surya Mandir (Sun Temple) is also known as Badaditya (Baraditya) Temple. The nearest main town from the Sun Temple is Kosi which is around 5 kms away.

Nearby Places to Visit

Kedarnath.

Zero Point.

Shivling.

Nanda Devi.

4. Patal Bhuvaneshwar Caves

It is one of the prominent pilgrimages in India situated 1350 meters above sea level. The stunning beautiful heritage site is located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. The Bhuvaneshwar caves are famous for their rich heritage and are considered one of the best tourist attraction places in the world.

The cave has a temple of Lord Shiva and other 33 crores deities where devotees come to pray across the world. The caves were ruled by the Surya Dynasty during the Treta Yug. The caves are the best place to explore ancient history and cultural richness.

The entrance to the Patal Bhuwneshwar Caves is a long and narrow tunnel which takes you 90 meters below the earth surface. It is also a belief in locals up there that a visit to these holy caves is equivalent to completing the famous Char Dham Yatra (4 Famous Shrines of Uttarakhand) of Uttarakhand. The timings for cave visit is 8:00am to 6:00pm and a batch of approximately 15-20 people is allowed at a time.

Nearby Places to Visit

Narrow Limestone Caves

Gangolihat.

Chaukori.

Kotmanya.

5. Anashakti Ashram

Far away from the hustle-bustle of regular life, Anasakti Ashram is situated in Kausani. The tranquil retreat is located in the Himalayas honoring Mahatma Gandhi known for its mystical beauty. The spell bounded place for one to rejuvenate themselves and focus towards meditation and achieving mental peace.

The tourists can stay at the Ashram for rs 300 per room to explore the cultural diversity, picturesque view of the Himalayan range, and healthier environment. The visitors can stay and reminisce about the teaching and learnings from Gandhi in the lap of nature.

Nearby Places to Visit

Baijnath Temple.

Kausani Tea Estate.

Rudradhari Temples & Caves.

Sarla Ashram.

Sumitranandan Pant Museum.

Uttarakhand is the heaven on earth surrounded by nature and heritage sites. It has everything to offer to every type of traveler. From spirituality, mental peace, or ancient history it allows you to experience the true divinity. The next road trip to Uttarakhand can help you discover the things you were unknown about. The heavenly land is the perfect retreat to rejuvenate yourself and be a part of different traditional hues.

There are many stunning heritage sites to explore and experience In Uttarakhand. The places will leave stunned with enchanting beauty surrounded by the lush green forest, snowy mountains, conjunction of rivers, and culture. Pack your bags to visit the famous heritage sites in Uttarakhand and get peace with every historical site you visit during your stay.