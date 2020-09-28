6 Habits You Must Break to Finish Writing Your Thesis

While college imparts knowledge of research and application, it remains the student’s task to find optimal study and organization strategies. According to MyPaperDone, time management is a crucial element for preparing a quality dissertation.

Although students are assigned enough time to prepare a thesis, most struggle to meet deadlines. Among the top reasons for delayed thesis and poor-quality dissertations is the poor habits that students portray.

Often, students are thrown off balance when exposed to the extreme pressures of thesis writing. As a result, the bad habits overshadow their routines, thus negatively impacting their productivity.

Here, we cover various habits to avoid when writing your thesis and methods to realize maximum productivity.

1. Poor topic selection

Your dissertation is a chance to apply the skills you have acquired to find solutions to your field problems. As such, your thesis’s choice dictates the comfort of researching and the strength of your argument.

Often students settle for an exhausted topic whose perspective has been approached by many researchers. As a result, this makes it hard to find a new argument and increases plagiarism chances.

Besides contributing to your final score, a thesis may serve as an advantage over your peers in the job market. As such, you should think of the direction you wish to take with your career and cover an issue related to your field of interest.

2. Flawed research and Disorganized note-taking

Among common errors, a lack of coherence ranks top among the issues affecting students’ dissertations. This is often owing to poor editing and the lack of a proper draft during research.

It is also essential that you engage in up-to-date journals within your field. By doing this, you update your knowledge and familiarize yourself with recent developments.

As a result, you determine the holes within existing research that you can expand on and solve a looming issue within your field. Also, journals guide you on relevant material for research, thus making it easy to gather references.

Disorganized note-taking

To ensure coherence, select a proper note-taking system that helps you identify how various ideas are connected. For instance, you may opt to record the keywords and compare the issues that share specific keywords.

Finally, students often struggle with references owing to the poor recording during the research phase. This results in missing references, which amounts to plagiarism. To avoid this, record intext citations and the material reference during research, quickly retrieve the material and edit your references correctly.

3. Unitization

After creating an outline, many students rush to complete the entire thesis without reflecting on each specific chapter. As a result, students fail to identify the loopholes within their arguments that need to be tackled in subsequent sections.

To avoid this, chunk your outline and assign each topic its duration for completion. Afterward, recheck the section for loopholes within your arguments and determine the solutions for the identified issues.

By chunking your essay and reflecting on each section, you build a strong argument, thus commanding respect during the defense. Even better, chunking of the paper helps you gauge your progress and keep track of time, thus completing your thesis’s preparation and editing.

4. The lone wolf mentality

A burden shared is a burden half solved. A precept actual with academic writing. Owing to the variety of fields involved in dissertation writing, it is easy to get stuck with various items.

However, this does not necessarily imply that you switch to panic mode. Although various issues may seem hard at first, they can be easily managed by engaging your peers and lecturers.

For research queries, ensure to engage the librarian since they are well familiarized with materials for various topics. Also, ensure to submit your paper to the committee for guidance.

This will help you identify the wanting issues you should fix before your thesis defense. Finally, ensure to engage your peers during editing as they have little attachment to the paper and can identify grammatical and structural issues you could have missed.

5. The use of jargon

Among the common factor in published academic work is the use of jargon. This is a misplaced idea among scholars in a bid to make their work intimidating to non-professionals.This approach limits your readers’ engagement and prevents the examining board from identifying the main points of your argument. As a result, you get lesser points than you deserve.

To avoid this, ensure that you only use the necessary topic terminologies and maintain simple language. Additionally, engage peers and online grammar editors to rid your dissertation of errors and present a professional paper.

6. Rushing to write

Many students are compelled to write their dissertation early in a bid to beat deadlines. This compulsion is so much that they pay little focus to research. This approach may not only result in gaps within their arguments but also dilute their topic.

Take the first days of preparation to find material related to your topic and select your point of argument. Next, divide your case to chapters and create an outline from the broad chapter to the chapter on which you have focused your view.

Finally, schedule time for each section, while allocating sufficient time for editing and research. By taking this approach, you ensure that each area is well covered and free of errors, making enough time to prepare for the thesis defense.

Final verdict

A thesis is your final test to show your preparation for your career. It should show your understanding of learned skills and resources to finding solutions for problems in your field.

The tips mentioned above ensure the timely delivery of a quality paper that earns you points and helps secure a better future for your career.