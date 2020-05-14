Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca Expecting Their First Child

Famous Italian entrepreneur, millionaire and playboy Gianluca Vacchi, 52, is going to be a father again. His girlfriend Sharon Fonseca, 24, is pregnant with their first child.

The pair revealed the happy news on Mother’s Day with a video on Vacchi’s Instagram page. His video gained over 5.1 million views, 31,000 comments of love and support. Since then, both he and Sharon shared pictures and videos on both of their pages.

He has over 15.4 million followers, while she has 1.3 million. The pair has been dating since 2017, and are quite famous online, mostly due to their lavish lifestyle. They do not scare away from sharing photos from their travels, expensive taste in cars, clothes, and jewelry, and their love for each other.

This is going to be the second child for Gianluca Vacchi. He has a daughter, Ginerva, from his previous relationship with Mara Poletti.