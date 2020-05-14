Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca Expecting Their First Child

Famous Italian entrepreneur, millionaire and playboy Gianluca Vacchi, 52, is going to be a father again. His girlfriend Sharon Fonseca, 24, is pregnant with their first child.
The pair revealed the happy news on Mother’s Day with a video on Vacchi’s Instagram page. His video gained over 5.1 million views, 31,000 comments of love and support. Since then, both he and Sharon shared pictures and videos on both of their pages.
Thank you so much for the love you gave us. We are very grateful to life for this beautiful gift🙏🏼❤️ Gracias por todo el cariño que compartieron con nosotros, estamos agradecidos con Dios por lo que estamos viviendo 🙏🏼❤️ Grazie a tutti per l’affetto dimostratoci . Siamo grati alla vita per questo straordinario dono🙏🏼❤️ @sharfonseca #gvlifestyle
He has over 15.4 million followers, while she has 1.3 million. The pair has been dating since 2017, and are quite famous online, mostly due to their lavish lifestyle. They do not scare away from sharing photos from their travels, expensive taste in cars, clothes, and jewelry, and their love for each other.
From our first video, till now… ❤️ I want to thank every single one of you who took the time to sent a message or a blessing. We are so grateful for the love and feel blessed for what we are living ❤️ huge blessings to all 🙏🏽@gianlucavacchi ❤️ ————— Desde nuestro primer video hasta ahora… ❤️ Quiero agradecer a cada uno de ustedes que se tomo el tiempo de mandarnos un mensaje o una bendición ❤️ estamos agradecidos con tanto amor y lo que estamos viviendo en este momento 🥰 les mando todos las bendiciones del mundo! ❤️
This is going to be the second child for Gianluca Vacchi. He has a daughter, Ginerva, from his previous relationship with Mara Poletti.