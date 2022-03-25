Get Ready for Relocation in 7 Steps

Moving to a new place is always a challenging process. It does not matter whether you are changing an apartment for housing in a neighboring block or buying a house in another country. In any case, you will have to pack, get rid of clutter, arrange delivery, and furnish a new home. Most of these tasks are not everyday activities, which also adds stress. To reduce the level of emotional load, you should carefully plan everything. Here are seven essential steps to a smooth move.

1. Psychological Preparation

The most important thing in such a large-scale business as moving is to give yourself enough time to pack. So at least you won’t worry about having time to complete all the tasks by the appointed date. Tune in to the fact that a certain level of stress is unavoidable. But at the same time, try to reduce it: look for the positive aspects of the new chapter of your life, find out what interesting spots in the new place you can visit, and so on.

Discuss with your partner and kids how they feel about moving, what they want to see in their new home, and how they wish to arrange their rooms. To keep the excitement going, open a new city map on your computer and explore everything in the neighborhood together. If possible, go there with the whole family before moving.

2. Decide on the Moving Company

If you don’t have a lot of stuff and you’re moving into a house next door, you might be able to get by with the help of a couple of your friends. In other cases, a high-quality moving company is indispensable. Professionals definitely know better all the stages and difficulties associated with the transportation of things and therefore will save you a headache. For example, SEKA Moving offers its customers a wide range of services. Its employees will pack all your appliances and bulky items (including art and antiques), load them into a truck with the help of specialized equipment, and deliver them to their destination.

All you need to do is pack your personal items, valuables, and jewelry and prepare your home (such as removing floor mats, so they don’t get in the way of movers). Since moving companies have many clients, their schedules are set in advance. So if you want to use their services on a specific day, sign up beforehand, preferably a few weeks in advance. Besides, keep in mind that such agencies become more in demand in the summer season and at the end of the year.

3. Involve the Whole Family

In a business as complex as moving, it’s tempting to want to be in control of every step. However, to relieve yourself of some stress, it is better to delegate the responsibilities to each family member. Kids will see moving as a game if you let them pack their own things.

Of course, children will not stack things very neatly, and there will certainly be a lot of free space in their boxes, but it will be fun. Organize a small competition so that each family member completes their pack within the allotted time. This approach will also help kids mentally prepare for the move.

4. Make a Plan and Checklist

A clear plan is the guarantee of your emotional peace. Take inventory and determine which items you can pack ahead of time because you won’t need them (such as out-of-season clothing) and which things you’ll use until the last day. Demand is the main criterion that you should focus on.

While moving companies provide packing, you will still need to pack some items yourself. For it, you will need:

boxes of different sizes;

bags for clothes (preferably airtight);

bubble wrap;

ropes and wide adhesive tape;

scissors or knife;

markers.

Be sure to label all boxes and avoid packs that are too large, as they can be unbearable. To make it easier for you to unpack them in a new place, attach a sheet with an inventory of items to each.

5. Get Rid of Clutter

In the process of taking inventory, you will find a few things that you have probably forgotten exist. So it is better to get rid of such items and not transport them to a new place. If they are still in good condition, old clothes, shoes, accessories, books, and utensils can be sold online, donated to charity, or given to one of your friends. Those things that are already worn out can be handed over for recycling.

Parting with old items can be difficult. Therefore, tidying experts recommend making it a rule to get rid of everything you do not use for more than a year. If you have not used something over the past year, it will most likely not be needed in the future. But by giving it to charity, you will provide it with a second life and help those in need.

6. Make Necessary Things Pack

Gather a separate bag with things and valuables that you will need on the day of the move:

clothing and footwear;

documents;

money and credit cards;

chargers for devices;

medicines;

cosmetics and personal hygiene items;

food, snacks, and water;

minimum set of dishes.

If you have pets, you should take care of them too. Don’t forget to bring a couple of bowls, food, and clean water with you. It may be worth considering pet sedatives to make it easier for them to survive the move. This travel kit should be kept on hand.

7. Clean Up

When moving, there are so many things to think about that cleaning is the last thing that comes to mind. However, it is advisable to clean up the apartment or house from which you are moving out so that the new tenants are more comfortable. You can do everything yourself or trust the specialists of cleaning agencies.

Also, it will not be superfluous to clean up in a new place. A few days before unpacking, you can remove the dust, wash the floors yourself, or have a professional cleaning service. If you plan to move into a room that already has some furniture, pre-cleaning is a must. So you can immediately lay out some of the things in the cabinets.

Prepare Step by Step

Moving to a new place is always stressful for all family members, but the process doesn’t have to be traumatic and exhausting. Careful planning of all stages and the help of specialized companies will make many steps easier. Stick to these tips to make your move a happy start to a new chapter for yourself and all your family members.