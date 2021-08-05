5 Best Farming Simulator Games To Play in 2021

Farming games are a lot of fun. They provide you with a list of missions. You accomplish them and get a feeling of satisfaction. They are not that extreme that involves killing people and all those fights. Instead, farmlands bring calmness and satisfaction to your lives. You will see your vegetables grow in front of you and will do the harvesting and sell them in the market.

In the period of lockdown, it is especially important that you remain calm and practice such things. Because everyone is worried about not going out and getting locked up at home. This has resulted in a lot of psychological issues in people.

Therefore, they need something to do and games are the best solution that someone thinks of

But there is a range of gaming options available in the market. This makes it difficult for you to make your choice.

Furthermore, some games are technical and need better skills. However, farming games are not like that. Unlike fights, they bring calming effects. Moreover, you do not need any technical skills.

Here is a list of the best farming games that you can enjoy.

1. Farming simulator

One of the best farming games is the farming simulator, which has various versions. The farming simulator 19 was a super hit and it made it to the list of top 10 farm games. And now we have Fs22 (mods) that you can get.

In this game, you have to run your farm and that includes growing crops and raising animals. Afterward, when you get your items like crops and dairy products, you will sell them in the market and earn. You will make profits by selling the products of your farm and earn money. Use this money to buy more animals and land and increase your income.

The different versions of this game are available for different platforms. For example, Farming Simulator 19 is available for Xbox One, PC and PS4. The 20 version of this game is available for Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch. Therefore, you need to look for the gaming console and its availability. If you have only your PC or phone, you should look for the version that you can play on them.

2. Farmers Dynasty

In this game, you will return to your family farm after many years. This is a basic storyline that says that you have been living in a city for several years and now you came back to your farm. Though it is not that strong, you will have a fun experience spending time there.

Furthermore, as there was no one to look for the land, you will need to do it first. Therefore, instead of directly growing the crops, you will first prepare the land and then start your cultivation. And while cultivating and managing your animals, you will grow stronger and you will also need to make relations. Different quests of the game include making friends with your neighbors. If you like the game and want to spend more time there, you will also be an amazing option. You can actually start your family there.

Farmer’s dynasty is available on various platforms. Therefore, if you do not have Nintendo Switch, PS4 or Xbox One, you can still play the game. Because apart from these gaming consoles, farmer’s Dynasty is also available for PCs.

3. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is one of the popular farmland games that you can enjoy. Furthermore, instead of focusing on your land and crops, this game encourages other tasks. For example, you will grow crops and manage animals but this will not be all. You will need to befriend your neighbors and the people in the town. This will help you to strengthen your position.

The storyline of this game is also like many others. So you are going to inherit the land left by your grandfather. You will do quests and restore the town. Completing different missions will bring different impacts and thus, you will enjoy doing things.

Stardew Valley is available on almost all platforms. This includes your PC, iOS, and Android, Vita, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

4. My time at Portia

My time at Portia came on the market in 2019 and got amazing popularity. Therefore, you might get its sequel anytime soon. The interesting thing about this game is that you won’t only get farmland. Instead, you will get an old workshop. Your task is to restore it to its previous position. You might be thinking that why is it in the list of farmland games if there is no farm. Right?

Well, that is not completely true. You will get some land in the surroundings of this workshop. Your task is to renovate the shop and enhance its sales. In addition to this, you will have to make the best use of land area and grow crops there. You will also raise animals and sell their products.

Thus, you will have multiple options to enjoy. First the farming and then you will have your workshop to take care of and then you will need to explore mines. There will be other mini-games that include fishing, playing games, building relationships, and taking part in the festivals.

You can play it on almost all the gaming consoles and also on your mobile phones and PC.

5. Farm Together

Farm together brings you the option of playing with your friends. So unlike many other games, you can enjoy the company of your real friends. You can play it by yourself too but if you need some company, invite your friends. Furthermore, the game will not stop even if you are not playing it. For example, you don’t have to spend time on the farm to complete cultivation time.

It uses a real-time system, so everything will go on smoothly even if you are doing something else. You can play it on your PC and gaming consoles but not on a mobile phone.