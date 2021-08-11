10 Important Factors You Need to Know About Funerals – 2021 Guide

People often forget about the end-of-life expenses which leads to a financial catastrophe. Dealing with the death of someone loved can be very difficult because there are many things to take care of. You should not let your family go through a financially and emotionally distressing time.

Let’s see the most important factors that you must consider before planning a funeral.

1. Get Burial Insurance

Funerals are quite expensive. An average funeral program can cost over $9,000 right now and it’s increasing every year. Burial insurance is one way to cover these costs before they happen. A burial insurance policy can help with these expenses, and they are not very expensive.

Burial or funeral insurance policies generally do not require a medical exam but may ask a few health questions on the application form. If you don’t know where to find burial insurance, read this article.

2. Pre-Plan Funeral Plan

Pre-planning is a great way to make sure that your burying will be done exactly the way you wanted. Speak with your heirs about what they would like, decide on music or readings, write down special messages and make sure your wishes are documented and have been given to someone you trust. Many funeral homes also have pre-planning packages available at reasonable rates.

3. Know Funeral Rights

Your right to a funeral is guaranteed by law, but you must speak with your funeral home as they may not go according to the rights. For example, if you would like an open casket viewing after the visitation but before the service, this request should be made in writing, preferably by family members.

Many times, particularly if the death occurred at home, bodies are not ready for viewing before this time. It is always good to check since funeral homes may have their own policies regarding these matters.

4. Government Benefits

It may surprise you to learn that there are many government programs and services available to help people who have lost a loved one. Often, The Social Security Administration provides a death benefit to spouses of eligible recipients.

5. Make Arrangements Years in Advance

The arrangements for your funeral do not have to be made years in advance, but you should plan ahead and talk to someone you trust about making plans. A person who has been designated the role of “Funeral Authority” could be a spouse, friend or family member. The authority can choose from various services such as cremation or burial, and make arrangements for services.