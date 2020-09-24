Top 5 Extreme Activities in Miami for Adrenaline Junkies in 2020

It is hard to find a person on this planet that does not like to travel. There are many attractive destinations we plan to visit until the end of life. Unfortunately, the lack of cash flow and time do not allow people to do that more often. Because of that, they usually travel once or twice per year maximally when their budget and free time allow them that.

In other words, passionate travelers need to respect certain limits. When they decide to spend their money on traveling, they want to be sure their “investment” will pay off. Choosing the right destination under those conditions can be a tough challenge.

Traveling to another destination is good for different reasons. You will have the chance to meet new people, visit new places, and get familiar with an unfamiliar culture. However, the main purpose of the holiday is to recharge your batteries. That is the only way to remain effective and accomplish all your everyday tasks regularly.

Some people are simply addicted to adrenaline. They have bigger and more unusual expectations compared to other people. Because of that, this article should serve as some sort of guideline to them. We will analyze together top extreme activities in Miami for adrenaline Junkines. There is a good reason why Miami deserves your attention and you will see that by going through our list.

1. Jungle Island

You have probably heard so far about Jungle Island. It is one of the most popular destinations you can find in Miami. Its location is between Downtown Miami and Miami Beach. However, something you probably didn’t know is how entertaining that place can be. Believe it or not, it is a home of a huge number of exotic animals. Despite that, adrenaline junkies would always decide on going to the jungle and that is another reason why they should come here.

Having a jungle experience near one of the biggest towns in the US is something you mustn’t skip. Despite that, the tourists will have the chance to enjoy seven zip lines. If you decide on that move, you will manage to go around 14-feet in the air. Still, that is not the only entertaining thing you will have the opportunity to do. There will also be one line that will allow people to swoop down the line. We are sure every adrenaline junky will enjoy that type of entertainment.

2. Miami Jet Boat Ride

Here comes the second reason why Miami deserves to be on the list of towns great for adrenaline junkies. Here you can enjoy the only aquatic amusement ride in the world.

The tourists will get the chance to enjoy a big number of boats with customized speed. Imagine how beautiful it can be to enjoy the ride while viewing the unique surroundings of the Pacific Ocean. If that seems like an attractive activity for you, it is recommendable you check which services Jet Boat Miami offers.

3. Miami Skydiving Center

Let’s imagine that you fall around 13.5 thousand feet out of the air in less than 1 minute. In other words, you will fall from the sky at the speed of 120mph. If something like that seems amazing to you, visiting Miami Skydiving Center is the best option you have.

However, let’s make something clear. As we said, this place is a perfect choice for people that are addicted to adrenaline. Yet, that doesn’t mean that first-time visitors should not come here. It is unnecessary to have experience with skydiving and daring. The Center itself ensures a tandem option for beginners that want to feel the adrenaline. Despite that, you can also choose to record the crazy moments that you can experience there. After you finish your “journey”, you will get the videos that will surely serve as a memory.

4. Vice City Rollers

Okay, the previous activities we mentioned are different from this one. You won’t manage to participate here, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be extremely entertaining. The majority of people around the world haven’t heard about the only all-female roller derby league. More precisely, most people do not attend roller derby competitions at all. That is the reason why you should attend Vice City Rollers.

You won’t manage to find a sport like that. Despite that, it is good that you can attend it from February to September. As we said, people usually can’t travel more because of a lack of time. In most cases, we decide on traveling during the summer months. Fortunately, the schedule of Vice City Rollers allows people to enjoy and experience some amazing moments.

In the end, some people don’t only want to sit and watch the games. Believe it or not, you have the right to sign up for a class. That will allow you to participate in the action as well in a bit different way. We are sure you will highly enjoy it.

5. Lock & Load

In the end, we would need to mention one destination that you can find in the heart of the premier art district. Lock and Load is nothing more than a gun shooting range. We are sure that many people in the world do not get the chance to enjoy that type of activity.

The shooting range contains more than 24 firing lanes that are placed in the 14 thousand square foot range. Believe it or not, visitors can choose between more than 25 automatic gunts. For example, you can use Automatic Gratification packages, or Black Widow, 007, etc. Whichever type of gun you choose, you will manage to fire 250 rounds from 10 automatic weapons.

Final Thought

We highlighted 5 activities that will surely bring you high doses of adrenalin. However, that doesn’t mean they are the only ones. Miami is one of the most visited places you can find in the entire world. People come here because of the most beautiful beaches and decent weather. Despite that, it offers one of the craziest nightlife you can find in the entire world. That is the reason why the place like that is not only good for adrenaline junkies. People will also get the chance to enjoy different activities and recharge their batteries.