8 Tips For Expanding Your LinkedIn Network Faster

Whether you are building your professional network, developing a sales platform, or looking for a job, LinkedIn offers access to millions of people and is a fantastic tool one can utilize for everything mentioned. But, if you want to build your profile successfully, you need to know all the tips and tricks on how to be noticed.

Whether you want to promote your business or are looking for a job, your profile needs to stand out in the crowd. One way to do that is to grow your network of contacts. And it’s why we’ve decided to give a couple of tips on how to do this and increase your visibility. Read below what we suggest…

1. Use automatic tools

The best thing about this social network is the tools like Dripify which allow you to do most of the things on your profile automatically. For people to want to connect to you, you need to keep your profile “alive” by posting regularly and being present. And, let’s face it, not everyone has the time to do this. This is why these tools come perfectly since you can set them up in such a way for the post to be automatic, giving the impression you are present all the time.

2. Highlight your skills

You’re aware of how this network is all about skills and endorsements, so the more you have these, the better. Be sure to highlight the languages you speak on your profile, volunteer work, honors and awards, patents, and any skills you possess.

The more elements you add to your profile, the more likely you are to connect with different people. Make sure you rank your skills so that the top three are the most visible.

In addition, people will often give you an endorsement for various skills, even those you’re not aware you have. It is important to follow them and remove those that do not suit you, because even if you are a really good “flame eater” does not mean that your connections need to know about this.

3. Make sure others recommend you

Recommendations are a form of social verifiability – they provide third-party confirmation that you are a valid and credible professional. If you still don’t have any recommendations on your profile, it’s time to ask for them. Ask professional contacts and clients you have worked with to recommend you.

To highlight certain aspects, you can ask them to share specific details about your abilities. Highlighted well-done work will be more important to you than a simple recommendation.

Make sure you have at least 4-5 recommendations, and the target should be influencers and established professionals. If you get a “poor” recommendation or one that doesn’t reflect your skills enough, you can always remove it from your profile.

4. Look for connections

Here’s how connections work. For every first-degree connection you add, you instantly get hundreds of second-degree connections and thousands of third-degree connections.

And if any of your connections like your post, all of their connections will be able to see it. So, when you connect with one, you expand your network with thousands of other people.

One of the best ways to improve your engagement is to constantly expand your connections network. You can also achieve this by linking your email account, joining groups and connecting with people who get involved when you post something to your profile.

5. Optimize your posts

You can create three types of content directly on this social network: photo posts, videos, and articles. Although visuals dominate on other social networks, the textual content is more important here. You have the ability to add up to 1300 characters in each post, but the first 2 to 3 lines are the most important because they are all the audience can see until they click on the “see more” option.

As for tips on how to write successfully, keep in mind, it is important to use shorter sentences, and the use of emojis is desirable to make things interesting. If you also want to post a link, post it in the first comment instead of in the text itself, and it will be more visited.

6. Collaborate with others

Liking and commenting on other people’s posts can also increase engagement on your profile by creating more connections because people outside of your network will be familiar with your work, and also because people like to reciprocate. The more value you give to other users of this social network, the more valuable your profile will be. Social networks are based on “sociability” in principle, that’s why they’re called social.

7. Join groups

Just as on other social media, this one also has tons of groups related to different content. For the purpose of expanding your network faster, choose to join those that are somehow related either to your experience and interest or to your business. And be active, don’t just join and do nothing. Make sure you give feedback on other people’s posts, in the form of likes or comments, and even post from time to time, something you find interesting and related to the group topic.

8. Invest in promotion

One of the safest ways to increase engagement on your profile. You can sponsor content for greater visibility or pay for personalized ads that will be sent directly to other users’ inboxes. Either way you choose will bring you more visibility, and increase your network.

Whichever advice we gave you choose to implement to expand your network will work. Most are applicable for different kinds of profiles – personal, business, or something else. But remember, none of them will work if you’re not active. Thus, we always recommend that you follow the first advice we gave – using automatic software since the visibility of your profile depends on your presence. Our final advice would be to be careful about how you write your posts, because this will reflect your level of literacy, and people will judge you for this. Therefore, first proofread, then post.