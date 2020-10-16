9 Benefits of Epoxy Floor Coating in 2020

Epoxy floor coatings used to be associated primarily with commercial and industrial spaces. Today, though, they can also be found in residential homes. Read on to find out about the benefits of epoxy floor coating for just about any concrete finishing application.

1. Improved Appearance

Concrete floors are known for their durability, not their aesthetic appeal. The high-quality floor coatings offered by Seal the Deal Epoxy can beautiful just about any concrete floor. They look just as good in residential garages, workshops, and basements as they do in commercial showrooms and retail stores.

With the right decorative lighting, space will look larger and more elegant thanks to the shiny surface, and there are plenty of design and color options so property owners will have no problem finding floor coatings that look great with their indoor spaces’ existing decor. Options include not just different colors, but also decorative chips of quartz or mica, metallic coatings, and more.

2. Low Cost of Installation

Epoxy floor coatings can be applied directly on top of concrete. They can even be used to hide minor defects that would otherwise need to be repaired. Combine this with the fact that epoxy is easy to install and known for its longevity and it’s clearly one of the most cost-effective options available to today’s property owners, both in the short-term and the long-term.

3. Impact Resistance

One of the reasons so many property owners install epoxy floor coatings in their garages and workshops is that it boasts impressive impact resistance. This hardy material can withstand not just the weight of parked cars but also impacts from dropped tools and heavy foot traffic. Once the epoxy is cured, property owners won’t have to worry anymore about chipping their concrete floors.

4. Chemical Resistance

Epoxy has long been used in commercial and industrial environments to protect the buildings’ floors from chemical spills. Now, homeowners can take advantage of this same protective benefit. Epoxy flooring won’t be damaged by automotive fluids or household cleaners. Since it’s applied in layers, it will also prevent those chemicals from seeping through to damage the concrete beneath or leave behind harmful residue.

5. Water Resistance

Unlike most flooring materials, epoxy won’t become distorted when exposed to water. It’s so water-resistant that even floods won’t destroy it. Just keep in mind that since the water won’t soak into the floor, it will pool on top instead. Property owners who anticipate frequent flooding or spills may want to request that their installation technicians add slip-resistant aggregates to the epoxy coating to reduce the chances of dangerous slips and falls when the floors get wet.

6. Impressive Strength

Epoxy is just as well-known for its strength as it is for its impact, chemical, and water resistance. It can withstand substantial weights of up to 10,000 pounds per square inch. This allows it to hold incredibly heavy loads, especially when compared to bare concrete. By itself, concrete can only withstand around 3,000 pounds of weight per square inch.

7. Ease of Maintenance

Epoxy floor coatings are seamless and non-porous, which makes them incredibly easy to maintain. Just sweep them periodically and use soap, water, and a mop to remove stains or caked-on dirt. Be careful to avoid acidic products when cleaning epoxy floors, though, as they can dull the shiny surface.

One of the great things about epoxy in comparison to other flooring types is that it doesn’t accumulate dirt, grime, or even germs. Germs, bacteria, and other contaminants won’t adhere to the surface. This makes it easier to maintain hygienic, sanitized spaces with just basic cleaning tools.

8. Environmental Friendliness

When most property owners think of chemical floor coatings, they don’t necessarily assume that these products are environmentally friendly. In fact, though, epoxy is a relatively eco-friendly option. It only requires a few materials to make, which reduces the resource and electricity requirements for manufacturing the coating.

Epoxy coating also lasts for years, or even decades, without the need for substantial repairs or replacements. That means fewer resources are consumed and fewer materials wind up in the landfill.

Once cured, the epoxy will not produce dangerous off-gases. It’s relevant to note that the area will need to be ventilated during installation, though. Property owners should always follow their contractors’ instructions regarding ventilation and other precautions immediately following a new epoxy flooring installation.

9. Perfect for Garages

There’s a reason so many commercial garages feature epoxy floors. This material may as well have been manufactured specifically with vehicle compatibility in mind. It can hold substantial weight, which means it’s fine to park cars and trucks on it for short or long periods. It is resistant to road salt, oil, brake fluid, and other automotive fluids. It even provides a smoother surface for the tires, which helps to reduce unnecessary tire wear.

Homeowners who want to keep their vehicles indoors during the harsh winter months will find that epoxy floors are just as great of an option for residential garages as they are for their commercial alternatives. They can store vehicles indefinitely without worrying about how it will impact either the car or the concrete, which can erode over time due to the weight of the vehicle and exposure to automotive chemicals. Plus, there’s no need to be concerned about dropped tools marring an otherwise perfect floor since epoxy also features impressive impact resistance.

The Bottom Line

The benefits of epoxy floor coating listed above are just a few out of many. Residential, commercial, and industrial property owners all owe it to themselves to look into this fantastic alternative to more conventional flooring. It’s easier to install, more durable, less expensive, and easier to maintain than most flooring types, and it can bond directly to concrete, so there’s no need for installing an expensive sub-floor.

As long as property owners find reputable installation technicians, they can expect a new epoxy floor to last for years, if not decades, without the need for any substantial repairs or maintenance. Interested in protecting concrete floors and improving their appearance? Find a reputable installation company and request a quote as soon as possible.