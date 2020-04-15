Dude Perfect Net Worth & Earnings 2020 – How Much They Earn

You probably already heard about the popular Dude Perfect group. This is a very popular group that has five members who share video content through their YouTube channel. Anyone who has ever watched some of their videos could have realized that it’s mostly about comedy and sports.

All the members of the Dude Perfect have been known each other for a long time, since the period of high school when they played basketball together. Their friendship continued at college and of course, lasts today.

During the long years of friendship and cooperation, this five-member group managed to accumulate a fair amount of money. However, how much is their net worth? You will be able to read about this in the following text that we have prepared for you.

In addition to their net worth, in the following article, you will also be able to find information about their career, early life, and the achievements and awards they have received so far. Well, if you’re ready, let’s start.

Early Life

The Dude Perfect group that is very popular across the United States, as we have already said, has five members. There are Cory Cotton and Coby Cotton, who are twins. Also, members of the group are Tyler Toney, Cody Jones and Garrett Hilbert.

Their acquaintance lasts for many years. Five friends began to hang out in the period when they attended high school. Later, when studying at A&M University in Texas, they also stayed together and were roommates.

Their YouTube career has begun in a really interesting way. Namely, when they once played basketball in a backyard at school, they bet on sandwiches. The whole match was shot by a camera and it was uploaded on a popular video-sharing platform. This was followed by incredible success as this video was viewed by more than 100,000 viewers in a period of only a week.

Then, there was the creation of channels and the rise of popularity that still takes place. Their currently most popular video has reached more than 18 million views on YouTube. Due to the great popularity of this upload, the group decided to sponsor one child for every 100,000 views, through Compassion International.

Career

So, the popularity of Dude Perfect is very high. Their uploads are mostly about some trick shots. They also have some very interesting series. In any case, a large number of views tell enough how much a five-member group is successful. Almost every one of their videos has reached a huge 10 million views.

During 2017, they have passed an incredible number out of a total of over 20 million subscribers. They currently have over 41 million subscribers and we believe that their channel will grow even further in the coming years. As far as their video content is concerned, so far, their video clips have a total of over 3 billion views.

We need to highlight their video titled ‘Ping Pong Trick Shots’, which has reached an incredible number of over 100 million views. Great popularity has enabled Dude Perfect to appear in numerous famous TV shows such as ‘Around the Horn’, ‘SportsNation’, ‘E:60’ or ‘Pardon the Interruption’.

The popular ‘Panda Mascot’ is also their creation that all visitors can now see at the games of their college, Texas A&M. Also, great popularity enabled them to collaborate with some well-known athletes and celebrities such as Johnny Manziel, Ryan Tannehill, Tim McGraw, Tyreke Evans, Ricky Stenhouse, and Jason Belmonte, as well as many more.

During 2013, they introduced their mobile handset as well as a book called ‘Go Big’. We must say that Dude Perfect owns several records of Guinness Books. Also, during 2016, they presented their TV show, as well as Face Off videos series.

Awards & Achievement

Certainly, the greatest achievement of five friends is a large number of followers on various social networks. In addition, we have already mentioned that Dude Perfect owns several Guinness records.

Also, one great recognition for them is the fact that they are currently one of the channels on YouTube with the most subscribers.

Net Worth of Dude Perfect

Given their incredibly large group of subscribers and fans on all the most popular social networks, it is logical that they have managed to achieve a pretty fair net worth so far. Their fortune was estimated at $20 million.

Dude Perfect shares their income with other people through some development projects, which is another very positive thing these guys are doing. We wish them all the best in their careers and in the coming years.