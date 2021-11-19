Buy a Dining Table Set You’ll Love for Years

The dining room is typically the center of the household’s activities. It’s where families share their important and memorable stories and moments. That’s why it’s necessary to find a dining set that will last and add to the home’s décor.

But high-quality dining sets are expensive, and most people cannot afford one. Or, that’s what the major retailers would like you to believe.

Keeping the prices high is great for their bottom line but not for your wallet. Retail stores have overhead fees they must pay to keep their businesses running. But instead of using their money for these debts, they pass the cost on to customers by raising prices.

Start with taking measurements and assessing your space. What is the shape of the room? How big of a table can fit in the space? What kind of seating would look best in the area? You want a table set that is easy to move around, especially if you have a table with sharp corners. You don’t want household members or guests injuring themselves trying to get to their seats.

Also, what kind of atmosphere is it you want to generate in the space? Do you want it to feel formal or casual and laid back?

Will the table only be used for dining, or will it double as a workspace for you and your family? How much entertaining will you do, and how many guests will there be?

These are all questions that need to be answered before you start looking for your new set. They are pivotal in determining the placement, size, shape, and materials needed.

If you have young children that will use the space for special projects, then a formal set-up won’t be the best purchase. You don’t want to ruin any upholstery or lacquered finishes with paint spills. The chairs also shouldn’t be too heavy for them to pull out.

Chair heights and backs should also be considered. If you have a tall family, low-back chairs will be uncomfortable. Counter height sets can work well in this instance as they give more legroom and typically have high-back chairs.

Deciding on a style can be overwhelming with all of the choices available. There are traditional sets, contemporary and modern styles, cottage, farmhouse, and more. How do you know which one suits your home and the mood you’re creating?

You have more options if your dining room has its own dedicated room. That means you can play with the décor and have something completely different going on than what’s in the rest of the home. However, if you have an open concept design, you want the dining area to flow with the other rooms. The furniture should connect with the kitchen appliances and living room design. If you have a casual, cool living room, a formal, dark-wood dining set will clash. But, when the dining room is separate, you can have a formal dining room and farmhouse living room.

If you are having trouble settling on a style, reach out to one of the design specialists for a free consultation. They don’t work on commission, so any recommendations they make are only to ensure your satisfaction with the purchase. They will answer your questions and suggest dining sets that complement your other furniture.

Tables that expand are excellent for those occasions you entertain bigger dinner parties. You can extend the table with a leaf, and once you are done, store it somewhere safe and dry. You don’t want your wooden leaf to warp and lose its shape; then, it will no longer fit the table.

Since we’re talking about materials, be sure to choose one that coordinates with the other textures in the home. If the home has a warm and cozy vibe, you want to stick with dark woods. Lighter woods or glass are options if there’s a more relaxed, cool aura in the home. Glass is chip-resistant and doesn’t stain as easily as wood. However, keeping it free of fingerprints may prove challenging.

Hardwoods like maple or oak make durable, long-lasting sets. Most sets combine wood veneers and solid wood, which has been an industry standard for years. Often, people think these sets are of lesser quality, but the truth is a solid piece of wood is more likely to split or be warped by moisture. The construction techniques used for these materials have vastly improved over time, and the furniture has benefited.

As mentioned earlier, just thinking about spills on upholstered seating can be upsetting, but if you must have fabric included, try ones that are easy to clean. You can wipe down leather with minimal effort, and you don’t have to worry about the stain sinking into the chair. Microfiber is another fabric that’s easy to clean. Heavier fabrics may look rich and luxurious, but they are difficult to clean once stained.

No dining room is complete without the coordinating storage options. Buffets, sideboards, and cabinets that store your cutlery and fine China will bring the space cohesiveness. Kitchen islands are another way to distinguish boundaries in an open concept design. You'll find serving carts and baker's racks that add a touch of refinement to the space.