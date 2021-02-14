What’s the Difference Between Filler and Botox

Are you preparing to get beauty injections? This is a wonderful decision. However, before you go to the aesthetic medicine doctor, you should decide what exactly kind of injections you need: Botox or fillers. Unfortunately, many patients have a very abstract understanding of these procedures and cannot form adequate expectations. They both eliminate wrinkles but do it in a completely different way. The effects, side effects, duration of action also differ. Some patients get upset after the procedure because they got not exactly what they expected. They could avoid such a situation if they just knew a little bit about the procedure they were going to do. In this article, we will explain to you how to choose dermal filler (https://pdcosmetics.com/dermal-fillers/) or Botox for your particular skin needs and get the best-desired result.

What is Botox?

It is a solution based on botulinum toxin type A (Botox) for intercellular injections with neuro blocking effect. It means that the remedy locally paralyzes the nerve endings, making the muscle insensitive and unable to contract. When muscles are frozen, they do not move and do not form creases on the skin when we do facial expressions (laughing, smiling, crying, and frowning).

Thus, Botox can solve the problems and smooth out:

lines above the eyebrows and wrinkles on the forehead;

wrinkles between the eyebrows;

crow’s feet (wrinkles in the outer corners of the eyes);

marionette lines (lines around the mouth).

We want to stress that Botox fights exclusively mimic wrinkles provoked by active facial expressions. It cannot do anything to the derma creases that appear as a result of natural aging and lack of volume in the tissues.

What are Facial Fillers?

Dermal filler is an injectable cosmetic treatment that can have hyaluronic acid (Juvederm, Profhilo https://pdcosmetics.com/product/profhilo-hl/), calcium hydroxide (Radiesse), or poly-L-lactic acid (Sculptra) at its base. The first ingredient is the most widespread. It fills in the hollow spaces in the dermal tissues, eliminating wrinkles and folds, improving the skin tone and turgor, lifting facial contours, restoring lost volume, and additionally hydrating. Moreover, you can have non-plastic contouring with the help of these remedies: plump your lips, define the cheekbones, jawline, and chin, straighten your nose, lift contours, replenish the lost volume in the cheeks and temples.

What is better: Fillers or Botox?

When you see the first aging changes on your face, you directly want to do something with them. The only question is what: fillers or Botox? But you would never ask such a thing if you understood the differences between Botox and fillers. If e.g., you want to eliminate the wrinkles under the eyes, you could use Botox to freeze the muscles and prevent further development of crow’s feet, as well as inject dermal fillers. However, if you want to get rid of dark circles, hyaluronic acid is the only thing that can help. Every problem demands a different solution. The best way out will be to consult with the specialist before you decide upon the procedure. Once again, you need botulinum toxin injections to smooth and prevent mimic wrinkles. When your aim is to eliminate aging wrinkles and folds or enhance your facial features, dermal fillers should be your best friends.

What lasts longer: Botox or Fillers?

If, to be honest, dermal fillers last longer. The action of botulinum toxin lasts from 4 to 6 months, depending on the individual characteristics of the organism and nerves’ ability for renewal. During this time, the organism grows new nerve endings, and muscles renew their ability to contract. So, you need reinjection when it happens. Hyaluronic acid may remain in the skin tissues from 6 to 24 months, depending on the density of the filler and individual metabolism. Thus, lip fillers provide effects for 6-9 months, while remedies for facial sculpting – 18-24 months. Meanwhile, the organism splits and digests the molecules of the injected hyaluronic acid, and the effect gradually decreases. To maintain the result, you should visit your cosmetologist again for one more injection.

Do Fillers Hurt more than Botox?

The introduction of dermal fillers and Botox involves tiny multiple injections with fine needles. For some people, it may be quite bearable, while the others, who are scared of injections, may find the procedure a real torture. It is individual. No one can say what hurts more: dermal fillers or Botox. However, there are dermal fillers that already contain local anesthetic lidocaine to minimize the pain and make the procedure more comfortable. The doctor may also apply lidocaine before injecting Botox, so you will not feel the pain.

As for the painful feelings and side effects after the procedure, it is also individual. Dermal fillers injections are mainly accompanied by follow-up pain, redness, swelling, sometimes bruising, and itching. Botox injections may additionally cause headache, nausea, drooping eyelid (this is a toxin, after all). If you did not have contraindications for any of the procedures, it was done by the professional, and you followed all after injection recommendations, negative reactions should disappear within the next few days. Otherwise, contact your doctor immediately.

Final Word

Rejuvenating treatment with either Botox or hyaluronic acid remedies is effective for eliminating wrinkles. What do you need? Only a professional cosmetic doctor may answer this question. If you have pronounced mimic wrinkles – Botox will help you out. Dermal fillers perfectly cope with creases caused as a result of lack of volume in the skin tissues. Sometimes, for the perfect outcome, you may need to combine both procedures: to replenish the lost volume, hydrate the skin, and fight mimic wrinkles. Complex solutions always work perfectly well for different skin problems. Only a visit to the beauty clinic and a consultation with a professional cosmetology doctor will help to sort things out and determine for you the best possible approach to rejuvenate the skin and enhance your natural beauty.