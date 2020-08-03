What is a Botox Brow Lift?

The giants that are the cosmetic and beauty industries in 2020 are at their absolute peaks, but there is also no end in sight when it comes to how much revenue they can generate and how much they can still expand. The contemporary beauty standards are very diverse and there are many different branches devoted to all sorts of procedures, surgeries, and services.

In the modern world, it is very easy to find the right kind of treatment no matter what you wish to change on your body. One of the most popular products out there by far is Botox, and it has been dominant in the industry for decades.

One of its best and most common uses is for lifting and tightening facial and body attributes, especially of the eyebrows and the immediate surrounding areas. Brow lifts are immensely popular and common today, and they have gone through a real renaissance period. In this article, there is going to be a lot of word about this procedure, but if you want to learn more about Botox brow lifts, visit this site.

What is it and how it works

Botox brow lift treatments exist to treat frown lines and wrinkles between your eyebrows. In addition, it can also be used to elevate the eyebrows a little bit, giving you more prominent facial features. This is done through injections, and these shots work in such a way that they relax the underlying muscle layers.

Therefore, your skin that sits on top of them smoothens out as a result of the relaxed muscle underneath. The final product is a forehead without any lines or wrinkles and a younger and smoother looking skin between the brows and even around the eyes. The facial muscles are then able to raise the brows easier, and the brows themselves will become more elevated.

If you want, you can use the same procedure at the ends of the eyebrows to refresh and relax those little muscles too. If you opt to do it, forehead muscles are going to pull that area up as well, further raising your brows. Depending on your current brow state and how much you wish to raise them, the lift amount varies.

In case you have some really stubborn frowns and wrinkles, the procedure will smoothen them out but there is only so much they can accomplish. It is a nonsurgical procedure after all so if you want drastic changes you will have to try more invasive solutions.

Are you a good candidate for it?

Not everyone can have Botox injected into their brow and forehead regions, so you have to make sure you are a viable candidate for the treatment. First of all, you should be 18 years old at least, you do not have to as no law says you have to be, but it is advisable you are. It should also be stated that both women and men can benefit from Botox brow lifts.

Chances are that most people who decide to do Botox have already tried all other less severe solutions like creams, lotions, tonics, and serums they can easily get over the counter. They probably had no success with them, which is why they now wish to have a brow lift. It is important to try things like these before making up your mind and proceed with Botox.

Once you set your mind to it, it is crucial to consult with your doctor. They can best determine if Botox poses any risks to your type of skin, or if it would be beneficial to your skin in the first place. Be prepared that you may not be the right candidate for this, especially if you are pregnant or currently breastfeeding. Botox contains many toxins that can harm the fetus or your newborn.

Cost

There are two ways to charge for Botox brow lift injections. The first is by charging the units of Botox used, and the second is by the total area that is going to be injected. Depending on your situation, the doctor might use only a couple of shots, but sometimes there could be quite a few necessary in order for visible results to happen. Overall, be ready to part with no less than $800 per Botox brow lift visit. Worth mentioning is the fact that general personal medical insurance never covers cosmetic Botox treatments.

What to expect?

As we are sure you know by now, the procedure is pretty straightforward. It only takes a few minutes to complete, maybe even quicker if you go to an experienced professional’s office. However, before things get down to business, there are some preparations needed.

For example, your doctor might advise you to stop taking blood-thinning or bleed-easy medication for a while. Right before the treatment, the doctor is probably going to apply some anesthetic cream on your skin to reduce the pain, which is only mild anyway. There is rarely any sort of discomfort during the injection phase.

When will the results be visible?

Like the treatment itself, the recovery time is relatively quick. In addition, you will see the first results within the week. The final result however takes from about three weeks to a month to show. Once you have injections, your wrinkles and frown lines will disappear for three to four months on average, after which you will need a new treatment. There are some types of Botox brow lifts that last longer too, up to a year. The thing important to most patients is how quickly you can go back to your everyday responsibilities, like school or work. The only recommended absence you should take is two hours after the procedure.

Potential Risks

Botox brow lift injections are generally considered safe for the majority of people, but there are minimal potential risks involved of course. For example, mild redness and swelling may appear, as well as bruising at the precise site of the injections site. All of these disappear fully after five to seven days. Other side effects are also possible. They are quite rare and not at all serious, and include headaches, soreness, and numbness of the affected region.

In case there are more severe side effects like difficulties with breathing, droopy eyelids or brows, eating or swallowing problems, or changes in speech, there could have been an allergic reaction to the injection and you should immediately consult your doctor. These usually happen when people try doing the procedure themselves and purchase unchecked and risky Botox injections, or have the treatment at unlicensed nonmedical facilities. As long as you do not do these things, you will be safe.