5 Tips for Developing Your First Android App

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. We use them on a daily basis for communication, entertainment, and, often, even work-related tasks. But why have these devices become so important and useful to us? Well, because of all the apps, of course.

Generally speaking, it seems that there is an app for everything nowadays. We are talking about fitness and meditation apps, social platform apps, all sorts of journals and reminders, games, etc. Have you ever wondered how these are developed?

It seems fascinating that a simple program like that can make your everyday life easier. If you find this topic interesting and wonder how difficult it really is to create an app, continue reading this article because we will provide you with some info.

Come up with an idea

First things first, you need a general idea about the app you want to create. This probably seems like a daunting task because it is almost impossible to come up with something completely new and unique. There are over four million apps in Apple and Google Play store available to the users.

However, to develop a new app, you don’t need to create something new. There are numerous techniques that you can use, and one of them is called The Remix Technique. Basically, it enables you to combine different features from numerous apps, and therefore, create a new one. Think of all the programs you use every day, and try to figure out how you can mix them to design something new that users will love.

Next, you can think of a problem you face and try to design a solution for it. On the other hand, maybe you have a favorite app, but that doesn’t include some useful features that would increase its popularity. Why not be the one who integrates them, and therefore, develops something new?

Do market research

This is an important step that you cannot skip because there is no point in working on a new app if there is already one that solves that problems you have. Even if you do find a similar program, it still doesn’t mean that you should abandon your idea. Instead, go over all the ratings and reviews to learn how good they are and whether they solve some issues or not. You should look at it this way – the problem you face is being recognized, and you are not the only one frustrated by it.

Firstly, you should make a list of all the features that these apps offer. Which ones are essential, which are unique, and are some of the crucial ones missing? This way, not only will you become familiar with what is already available, but you will also get an idea of the features you should include in your creation.

Another thing, don’t forget the check when they were last updated. The chances are that you will come across some that haven’t had an update for quite some time because the developers stopped working on them. This is a perfect chance for you to step in.

List all the features

Now comes the fun part – it is time to start working on your design. Go over all the info you have collected, and bring your vision to life, at least on a paper for now. Our advice is to write down all the details you can think of.

We are not only talking about the app itself, but also the people who are likely to use it, what is your overall goal, and what strategy you should use. Naturally, this is only the basic outline, but it will greatly facilitate the process in the future because it will be much easier to make small changes when you notice that they are necessary.

Make the design

Your next step should be the design. Naturally, you should start with the main page and navigation. How many tabs will there be? What will these enable users to do? Will the menu tab be on the top or the bottom of the page, or maybe even on the side?

If you are not sure about the answers to these questions, you should go back to your favorite apps and investigate how they work. The whole point of this part of planning is to create something interactive and user-friendly, meaning something that will be easy for people to navigate. You can do on a piece of paper, or on the other hand, make it digitally, whatever works for you.

Start developing

Finally, the time has come to start developing your idea, that is, the app. If you are a programmer or at least possess the necessary skill, you can do this on your own. This way, you will have more control, and also, you will be included in every step of the process, so you will be able to notice all the potential issues and make changes to prevent them from occurring.

As you surely know, there are numerous tools that you can use, so we are not going to discuss these any further. Nevertheless, there is one detail that most developers forget to do before launching an app, and that is to make it available for both iOS and Android. You would be surprised to learn how often this happens, but don’t worry – on ego-cms.com you can find a simple guide on how to converse the iOS app into Android.

On the other hand, if you don’t possess this skill, you can always hire a professional to work with you. You can go with a freelancer or an app development company. Do online research, learn all the pros and cons of both options, and go with the one that works for you.

Finally, you can always roll up your sleeves and learn how to code. Yes, this will take some time, but keep in mind that coding has become very popular lately, meaning that there are numerous guides online that will help you on this journey.