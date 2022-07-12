4 Tips on How to Create and Register Your Own Pattern to the WordPress

WordPress is one of the most popular CMS platforms. Almost 90% of the websites you use every day are likely powered by WordPress. This platform provides an easy option for adding pages and categories, but there are also ready-made designs that you can partially customize. You can also choose a completely custom design for your website and integrate it with the WordPress CMS.

And the best thing is that you can easily learn to use the tools and all the functionalities, as well as integrate blocks and plugins for easier work on the site.

WordPress block patterns have been around since version 5.5 and allow you to quickly create functional web pages. This builder is also called Gutenberg. With new versions of Gutenberg, you can create block patterns that you can reuse later. This way you avoid writing code from scratch, using programming paradigms from PHP. In fact, web design becomes interesting for many, and the pages can be optimized and designed according to their needs.

Sites built this way are easier to integrate with different services and you can successfully use advanced strategies such as the PaulAroloye SEO approach to optimize content and better ranking. Nowadays, Google prefers sites that have both quality design and a proper SEO strategy. So, block designs together with optimization can be the recipe for running a successful business and having a representative website in front of the audience and customers.

And the best thing is that using Gutenberg, you can create your own block patterns and integrate them with WordPress.

Here are some useful tips on how to do that:

1. Install a custom block patterns plugin

Plugins are useful because they help you customize some aspects of your website, to improve its functionality. Using this one, you can create the pattern, and activate it through the function register block pattern . This function creates the patterns directly in the WP block editor.

2. Start creating the layout

Blocks are great to be customized. There are some pre-ready layouts, or you can add blocks alone, to create your own design. So, once you installed the plugin, you select Block Patterns from the WP Dashboard and then go to the “Add New” button.

After that, you can start adding blocks or browse the pre-ready layouts. You simply need to drag the blocks and layouts into the editor.

3. Customization

When you are done, you can still adjust the content. So, add some photos, enter text, change the colors, or highlight some important parts of the pattern. When you are sure it’s ready, you can simply publish it.

4. Use the pattern as needed

As you’ve created the pattern, you can use it for new posts and blogs. That means, when you add a new post or page, you can easily call the saved pattern, and use it as needed, instead of creating the same template over and over again.

And yes, it’s that simple. Experienced WordPress users may already try this block editing way. But, knowing that we can keep pre-ready templates and patterns eases the job a lot.

Plugins are the easiest way to register a pattern, but sometimes we need to remove them because too many plugins can slow down the website performance. The good thing is uninstalling won’t affect the published posts, but you may not be able to access your templates.

Sometimes, the WP themes come with suggested patterns, that are pretty cool and useful, especially when you don’t feel like creating new blocks yourself.

Why are patterns useful?

Block patterns can help you build consistency when publishing new posts. Many people want to represent visually attractive websites, and block patterns can help them accomplish that.

No matter if you use some of the pre-ready patterns from the directory, or you build it alone, it will surely improve the appearance, making your website eye-catching, and improving its overall rankings.

Block patterns are better than page builders because they are made in a way to consume fewer resources from the server while providing a high level of functionality. This improves:

Website performance is key in ranking the site and retaining readers and users.

Security, because block patterns are more reliable than any other builder and have fewer weak points.

Site health is also an important metric in website ranking.

You have a large selection of templates that you can use and have an effective website.

Gutenberg can really save you a lot of money because the package brings a lot of functionality that is free. The paid version has more tools, but for a really good website, the free version is more than enough.

Additional benefits are the flexibility in the creation because you can always customize the page you are working on and use a different template for that purpose.

And best of all, that whole process will go really fast, improving your work efficiency. This can be really useful when you’re fighting for better search engine rankings for your site or using the right SEO strategy to index your content.

You can also use block styles from other themes or get the most out of the WP theme you are using for your website.

Conclusion

WordPress is a really great way to build a website and improve its functionality with the help of various plugins and editing tools. With this, you get a modern site that has all the necessary content related to your business, hobby, or the news you follow. Block patterns are a wonderful solution for eCommerce sites, which have been on the rise for the last few years.

That’s why WordPress makes things easier for its users. Today, almost no one builds a website from scratch because it takes time and costs a lot of money. And why would you do that, having all the convenient tools and plugins that can be integrated with a WP website?

So, don’t lose time anymore. Learn how to create block patterns that will be useful for your further website development and content management.