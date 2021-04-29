Understanding The Correct Procedure For Using A Fire Blanket

Nowadays, fire blankets are essential items that you need to have in your home or office next to the extinguishers. Unfortunately, this disaster can occur, regardless of how careful you are, especially in areas such as a kitchen. Sometimes, taking your eyes off the pan is more than enough.

In some cases, you can deal with this situation on your own. Naturally, in others, you should leave the area and call the fire department. In the following article, we will tell you everything you need to know about a fire blanket and provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to use it.

1. What is a fire blanket?

First things first, let’s explain what this is. In a nutshell, it is a fire-resistant sheet of fabric. It is usually made of fiberglass, and generally speaking, it can resist the temperature up to 900 °F. The way it works is that it cuts the oxygen supply to the fire. It is pretty easy to use, especially if you don’t know how to use a traditional extinguisher. If you don’t already have one of these, our advice is to purchase it as soon as possible. Nowadays, there are different types of this safety item on the market, so you should visit the ADL Insulflex Inc. website to understand the difference and pick the right one for your house.

2. When to use it?

The next thing we have to discuss is when it is appropriate to use this blanket. There are two scenarios. Firstly, you can use it to put out the fire in your kitchen or some other area. However, you should only do this in the initial stages, when the blanket can actually coat the flames. The main requirement is to cover the fire completely. For example, this is possible if it is located in the pot or some similar container with edges. However, if it is too large or simply located somewhere where the blanket cannot cut off the oxygen supply, you should use an extinguisher or call first responders for help.

In another situation, this item can be used when a person’s clothes are on fire. Nevertheless, everyone’s first instinct is to take off the clothing items, so it is usually only used by professionals in these circumstances.

3. How to use it?

The very first thing you have to do when a fire starts is assess the situation and consider your safety. If you are not sure that a blanket will work, even for a second, you should either grab the extinguisher or leave the premises and call for help.

If you believe that a blanket can put out the fire, you should turn off the power source before grabbing it. Naturally, this is only possible when it comes to stoves, toasters, and other appliances. If possible, you should put on gloves to protect your hands. If not, make sure to closely follow the instructions on how to hold the blanket to avoid getting burned.

These items are usually stored in small bags that hang on the walls. To get it out, all you have to do is pull the two straps that are located outside the bag. The best way to protect yourself is to roll the edges of the item over your hands and, basically, use it as a shield. You have to hold it in front of you, but at the same time, make sure that it doesn’t cover your view completely.

Now, the most important thing you have to do is place the item over the flames gently. Yes, we know that your first instinct would be to throw it over, but it has to cover the flames entirely in order for the item to work. Once you have done this, step back, and leave it like that for 30 minutes.

The last thing to do is call the fire department. You should do this even if the fire is out since they will be able to assess the situation and make sure that there is no risk of another disaster.

Moreover, we are going back to the other situation, when you have to protect yourself. This item can be very useful if your house is on fire or you have to go through a burning area. Repeat the same steps to release the blanket for its bag, and wrap it tightly around yourself, your child, or someone else.

4. Where to put it?

As already stated, this bag is placed on a wall in your home, but now the question arises – which wall? Generally speaking, this can depend on the layout of your home, but the most important thing is to place it somewhere where you can access it quickly. Due to the fact that most household accidents occur in a kitchen, people usually put the item in this area or somewhere close by. Make sure that it isn’t located behind a bookcase, cabinet, or some other piece of furniture. Why? Well, because you have to pull both straps simultaneously to release it. Obviously, you can’t do this successfully if you cannot reach them.

5. Can you reuse it?

The answer to this question is an absolute no. These items are not designed to be reused. Due to this, once you put out the fire, you have to dispose of it. However, make sure to give it some time to cool down to room temperature before touching it and throwing it in the trash. It goes without saying that you should purchase a new one as soon as possible. You can never predict when a fire is going to happen, so you need to be prepared.

Wrapping up

To sum up, these are some essential things you have to know about this safety item. As you can see, it is easier to use than a traditional extinguisher. Still, it doesn’t mean that you should completely rely on the blanket but instead, make sure to understand how extinguishers work. Once again, fire blankets can only be used to contain and put out small disasters, so you should get all the items to boost the safety plan of your household.