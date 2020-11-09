8 Cookie Cutters for Any Occasion – 2020 Guide

Why settle for plain cookies when cookie cutters can make beautiful masterpieces in very little time? With countless choices available today, every person can create cookies that reflect something they are interested in. Consider making the following cookies for yourself or loved ones. You won’t regret doing so when you see the joy they bring to your life.

1. Schooling

Parents across the country now find themselves schooling their children at home. Why not use cookie cutters found at annclarkcookiecutters.com to help young children learn the alphabet? They will enjoy every minute of school when cookies play a part. Parents can use cookies to teach numbers or the states. When the kids go back to school, thank their teachers for all of their hard work during virtual learning with some homemade cookies in shapes associated with schools. This may include a crayon or bookmark for the homeroom teacher or music notes for the band director. There’s something for every person your child interacts with during the school day.

2. Sports and Other Hobbies

Sports are back, and people want to celebrate being able to see their favorite team. Watch a game while enjoying some delicious cookies that look like basketball jerseys or enjoy a ballet performance while munching on cookies shaped like the dancers. Other options to consider include cookies shaped like fish, ones designed to look like baseball hats, and football cookies. Every person will enjoy these treats while watching their favorite players or participants.

3. Politics

While many people tire of politics showing up everywhere, they turn, other men and women revel in elections, campaigns, and following political news daily. These individuals fall in love with political cookie cutters, such as the elephant that represents one party and the donkey that represents the other. Some individuals appreciate having flag and star cookie cutters, as they can use them for different occasions, such as making cookies to celebrate the Fourth of July.

4. Kids

Children love cookies, and what better way to combine two loves than to make them treats that represent a favorite toy, book, or activity. Construction cookie cutters are one way to bring together these two items, and dinosaur cookie cutters are another. Parents might find they can’t decorate the cookies because the kids eat them too fast. That’s okay, too, as the kids are having fun and will remember their mom or dad making this special treat for them.

5. Cookie Cutter Sets

Do you have a family member that lives and breathes basketball? There’s a cookie-cutter set that represents their interests. Maybe a friend has a fascination with cows and you want to give them something unique for their birthday or Christmas. Cow cookie cutters provide the perfect gift in this situation. Other options include curiouser cookie cutters and ones shaped like shamrocks. Be sure to check them all out.

6. Minis

Certain occasions don’t call for full-size cookies, and mini cookie cutters provide an alternative people will love. Create some bite-sized treats for Halloween with the help of mini cookie cutters in the shape of a bat or ghost, or mix up some Christmas desserts that a person can eat in one bite with the Christmas tree and reindeer mini cutters. These serve as only a few of the many options available today, so every person should be able to find cutters they love and wish to use regularly.

7. Gingerbread

When one thinks of Christmas, one thing that might come to mind would be the gingerbread houses found in many homes. If you wish to try your hand at this craft, gingerbread house cookie cutters become of great help. This takes some guesswork out of creating a home for the first time. The house cutters work great with the man and women gingerbread cookies that people look forward to all year long. Create a special house this year to share with family and friends with the help of these kitchen items.

8. Seasons

Many people look forward to the changing of the seasons. They enjoy having four distinct periods of the year and celebrate each new season in special ways. Add some cookies that represent the things that make the season special to add to the enjoyment. Consider a spring set with butterflies and flowers or a fall set with pumpkins and leaves. Summer and winter sets are also available.

Icing

When purchasing cookie cutters, don’t forget to pick up some icing. Purchase multiple icing colors and experiment with them to create unique colors for your creations. This may take some trial and error on your part, but it’s worth it when the cookies bring a smile to everyone’s face. It’s best to experiment before actually using the colors on cookies, as this helps ensure the color combinations are what you envision.

Classes

If you worry that you won’t be able to decorate the cookies as you envision, don’t hesitate to take cookie decorating classes. Take part in live classes, check into online offerings, or watch videos to learn new techniques. The time spent learning this skill will be well worth it when you see the amazing cookies you can make and decorate to share with others.

Recipes

Once a person feels confident with their decorating skills, it’s time to experiment with new recipes. Every person likes certain types of cookies and chooses those cookies when they have options. However, with so many recipes available today, a person should always try new ones. Doing so may lead to them finding a new favorite they love and want to eat regularly. Try some hot chocolate cookies or mix up a batch of apple butter cookies. Another recipe sure to become a favorite would be the brown sugar pecan cookies, although many people try the rose water cookies and fall in love. Give them a try today.

Purchase quality cookie cutters so they last for years to come. This popular item may be passed down through the generations and treasured by all who use them. For this reason, you should never hesitate to spend more on items that will last. You will get your money’s worth when you do so.