6 Things to Consider When Buying Pop Up Canopy Tents – 2021 Guide

Obtaining proper shelter when you are out in the wilderness of natural forests while camping (or in the wilderness of the concrete jungle during an event) is extremely important. There are several shelter options but none beat the convenience and durability of popup canopy tents. Popup canopy tents are an extremely popular option for all your outdoor sheltering needs.

According to cocafish.com, one of the leading websites in Canada for reviews and health advice, it is important that you go through an extensive list of reviews to decide on a popup canopy tent that is the most optimal for you. But now you might ask – “How exactly do I do that? What things do I need to keep in mind before buying a popup canopy tent?”

In this article, we will provide you all the answers to your questions and tell you exactly what things you should keep in mind before buying a popup canopy tent. Read the article till the end so that you don’t miss out on crucial details.

Figure out the weather you will set up your pop-up canopy tent in

Every place has different weather and climate of its own. As you come closer to the equator, the climate becomes more tropical and the weather is always hot and dry. On the other hand, when you start moving away from the equator you face much more stormy weather.

Therefore, buying a popup canopy tent that fulfills all your weather needs is important. After all, the last thing you want is to buy an expensive summer popup canopy tent and watch it fly away from you during a storm. You have different options to choose from depending on the type of weather you will expect to face while using the tent.

If you think the weather is going to be sunny, ensure that you get a popup tent that has UV protection in its fabric and has extensive sides and covers to block the sunlight. A water-resistant fabric canopy tent is useful for rainy and wet climates while fire-retardant canopy tents are useful for dry climates.

The choices are endless and it entirely depends on what you want your canopy to do.

Understand your sizing requirements

Popup canopy tents have all different sizes and as such, it is essential that you figure out the perfect size for you and your family. If you have a particularly large family with multiple family members, it is a good idea to get an extra-large popup canopy tent that fits all your family members comfortably.

Alternatively, you can also get a smaller-sized popup canopy tent if the only people going to use it are you and your partner. Getting a popup canopy tent that is larger than what you need can add unnecessary weight to your tent that can give you trouble while you are lugging it around. Alternatively, getting a smaller tent size than what you require can be really uncomfortable for you and your family.

Figure out where you will set up your tent

Your location dictates the type of tent you will purchase. If you are going to use it for camping and take it to a faraway location by yourself, it doesn[‘t make sense to buy an unnecessarily large or snarky popup canopy tent to carry around with you. On the other hand, such a tent can be the perfect choice if you are going to set the popup canopy tent in an event.

Understanding the location and terrain of the spot you are going towards helps you a lot to figure out what kind of tent you will need. A lighter and more portable tent, for example, is the perfect choice when you go hiking with a select few friends.

Think how sturdy you need your pop-up canopy tent to be

Weather can turn bad in seconds and a picnic at a sunny spot can quickly turn into a malevolently windy spot in seconds. In such circumstances, it is necessary that you purchase a sturdy popup canopy tent that can protect those inside it without any difficulty and provide them protection against the weather.

This can only be achieved if your canopy tent is made from the highest grade steel or aluminum as plastic pop-up canopy tents can be broken apart quite easily. That being said, the prior option is also more expensive than the latter and doesn’t make sense being purchased if you don’t have bad weather in your city in the first place.

Check around for reliable options

There are several companies out there that sell low-quality cheap canopy tents that can be cut and broken apart in a few minutes. These canopy tents are an absolute waste of money if you are looking to purchase a reliable canopy tent for yourself and your friends or family. That’s why it is important that you look around the canopy tent market and decide on a company that seems genuine to you.

Always check the quality of the material and the reviews of the popup tent you are looking to buy. If the tent doesn’t have any ratings, or only has bad ratings, then you should stray away from the popup tent at all costs as it is one of the worst red flags you can receive about a product’s quality.

Consider the type of pop-up canopy tent you want

You may not know this, but campers use different types of popup canopy tents from event marketing professionals. If you are a marketing professional, and you need a custom printed canopy tent that has your own logo and company branding over it, you should ask the company manufacturer about it and request them to deliver it to you.

There are also popup canopy tents with different shapes such as rectangular canopies, circular canopies, and star-shaped canopies that can provide a unique shape to your tent structure. Always make sure that you know the type of popup canopy tent you want to get the best tent for you.

Conclusion

There are several things that a consumer needs to consider before they go on and purchase a new pop-up canopy tent. We hope this article was insightful for you regarding this and if it was, please consider following our website for regular updates as it will help us out immensely.