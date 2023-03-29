7 Common VPN Myths That You Should Forget – 2023 Guide

If you’re on a quest to uncover the truth about Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), you may hit a roadblock that isn’t easy to navigate. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not the technical complexities that pose the biggest challenge. Instead, it’s the multitude of myths and misconceptions surrounding VPNs that have left many people in a state of confusion. With so much false information floating around, it can be tough to decipher fact from fiction, leaving you puzzled and unsure. But fear not, as we’re here to clear the air by shedding light on the top seven VPN myths.

1. Delayed Connection

When utilizing virtual private networks, you might notice that your Internet speed becomes lower. They encrypt your traffic, send it to a server, and then decrypt it, which takes a lot of time. For instance, if you want to find a VPN in Argentina, for optimal performance, it is best to stick with servers that are close by geographically. There are plenty of benefits of using VPN servers located nearby; for instance, masking activities from an ISP could result in increased speeds by bypassing any throttling or bandwidth restrictions put in place by them.

2. Tor and Proxies Can Replace a VPN

Proxies have limited capabilities compared to a VPN. Despite a widespread VPN myth, hiding an individual’s IP address doesn’t protect a person from being tracked and monitored. Thus, any data sent is not encrypted and, therefore, it gets exposed. Free proxies can be extremely risky as it’s impossible to verify who owns them or if they are recording your information.

Tor provides users with some anonymity but due to slow connection speeds and poor user experience, it rarely appeals to average internet users. Furthermore, using Tor will raise suspicion in governments and agencies that monitor online activity; one must keep this in mind when choosing what type of security protocol to use. In 2022, there were 353 million VPN downloads, which clearly demonstrates that such apps stand out for their security features.

3. You Don’t Need Antivirus Software if You Use a VPN

A VPN can be a great asset when it comes to protecting internet privacy and security, but it should not be seen as a replacement for good common-sense browsing. Just because your VPN is enabled does not ensure total protection from malicious threats. You should still exercise caution when clicking on unknown or suspicious links. Additionally, it’s important to remember that even the most secure VPN can’t protect you from willingly giving up personal data to scammers or hackers.

For that, additional safety measures such as antivirus software are vital. It will automatically detect if you’re trying to access suspicious websites, making sure your device is protected against malware attacks. Traditional antivirus programs are far better at keeping out viruses than a comprehensive VPN can be, so make sure you use both in tandem in order to maximize your online security. To test out the functionality of virtual private networks, you can use a VPN free trial, as it will allow you to get access to all the available tools.

4. There is No Need to Use Paid VPNs

When it comes to such serious tools as VPNs, we should think about the resources required to keep them functioning and secure. Free VPN providers need money in order to do this; so unfortunately, that means your data can end up being sold to whoever pays them the most for it. While there might be some free VPN developers out there who have good intentions, in reality, they still need money to stay viable — and our data is an easy source of income for them.

If you need to learn more about virtual private networks, trading privacy for affordability doesn't have to be a zero-sum game. It's better to opt for an affordable paid-for subscription that keeps you safe without compromising your privacy.

5. All VPNs are the Same

According to statistics, 30% of people use VPNs for personal reasons. By obscuring your online identity through encryption, each VPN can effectively place your identity beyond the reach of malicious third parties. Yet despite this similarity between them, there are still variations to consider depending on other needs you might have while browsing. For instance, VeePN stands out for its advanced features.

Things like the number of simultaneous connections allowed, ad and malware blockers, split tunneling and multi-hop capabilities, and possibly even whitelisting features can make all the difference when choosing your ideal VPN provider.

6. A VPN Guarantees Full Anonymity

VPNs are great for providing robust security and privacy online, but it’s important to recognize that total anonymity is not always possible. Some type of data must be stored when purchases are made or services engaged in order to enable them, meaning some tiny trail remains behind. Even if you use a VPN, it may still be possible to be identified by customer service in the event of a problem.

Only by controlling our own data can we ensure true privacy and protection against data theft while browsing the web. Of course, this requires that users themselves refrain from willfully providing identifying information on social media or other sites.

7. Using a VPN is Illegal

It would be incorrect to assume that everyone who uses a Virtual Private Network (VPN) does so for criminal intent. According to a recent usage report, there are many more viable reasons for using a VPN outside of infringing copyright laws or participating in illegal activities. Nevertheless, certain countries such as China, Russia, Turkey, and Iraq have tight restrictions on VPN use due to the government’s desire to control their citizens’ internet activity.

In conclusion, it is important to remember that a VPN provides an extra layer of security and privacy while surfing the web. While they can be very useful tools in many situations, it is also important to understand their limitations and potential downsides. In particular, free VPNs often come with a risk of data being sold off, and no single VPN can guarantee total anonymity. Despite these drawbacks, when used properly, a VPN is a powerful tool for ensuring your security and privacy while browsing the web. Therefore, if you want to protect yourself online, it is definitely worth considering investing in one.