How to Clean a Commercial Range Hood – 2020 Guide

Having your own restaurant, or kitchen, means that you need to be prepared for all the things that come with it. Even though this industry is extremely large and very popular, it is said that more than half of the new businesses will put a lock on their doors for good in the first year of working. There can be a number of reasons why this happens, and the most common one is not attracting enough customers, losing the ones you already have, or losing your work licenses. To prevent this, you need to always stay on top of all the things that might occur, and you need to do regular maintenance and cleaning of your whole equipment. The commercial range hoods, or the kitchen exhaust hoods are one of the things that can make or break your business.

It is said that improper cleaning can lead to different sanitary issues, and they are the biggest fire hazard in your kitchen. When you don’t wash them regularly, the leftover grease will stick there, it will stay there, and in time, it will build up. Just one small flame is more than enough to cause fire, and as you already know, fire combined with grease is extremely difficult to extinguish. In this article, we are going to talk about the maintenance and proper cleansing of the hoods, and we will give you some tips on how you can do that. Continue reading to know how to wash these units, no matter if you have your own restaurant, or if you want to make the kitchen in your home look spotless.

How to clean the receptacles?

As you probably know, this whole system is complex, and you need to clean it inside and out. Because of it, you will need to do some work, and remove different parts of the equipment so you can clean everything separately.

The grease receptacles are fairly easy to remove and clean. They are usually located along the sides of the exhaust, and you should be able to just slide them out. If they are stuck, don’t use too much force, and just wiggle them out. Note that when you get rid of the grease, you need to dispose of it properly, and not just wash it down the drain.

Clean the receptacles by putting them in hot water mixed with the right type of products for grease removal, and scrub all the grease out. If needed, let them sit in the hot water for about half an hour, and wash them completely. Don’t forget to leave them to fully dry before installing them again.

How to clean the filters?

The next part of the cleaning process is to remove all the fans from the exhaust. Note that they may be extremely dirty and greasy, and it is said that they are harder to clean than the receptacles.

Be careful when you remove them and take your time making sure you don’t damage or break them. Once they are out, you will need to soak them in hot water mixed with grease removal detergent. In most cases, you will need to soak them between 30 minutes to about two hours, but if your hood hasn’t been cleaned in a long time, then you may need to soak them overnight. Once the grease is loose, you will just need to scrub everything off, and if possible, out them in the dishwasher to make sure they are spotless. Don’t forget to let them dry before putting them back.

Note that these parts are easy to damage, so in case you are not sure how to remove them, or if they seem to be stuck, www.hoodcleaningservicesatlanta.com suggests that you should not hesitate to call a professional service that will get everything done with ease. Know what your limits are, and never risk damaging your equipment. If you don’t think you can do things on your own, or if you are not sure how to do them, it is always better to rely on a professional service.

How to clean the surface?

Now let’s talk about cleaning the surface of the hood. This is the part that may have the most layers of grease on it, and it can be seen by everyone. If you don’t keep the surface spotless, you risk fire and sanitation issues. This is something that everyone will see when they enter your kitchen, so you need to make sure that it is properly maintained.

Note that this part is not as difficult, but it may take a while. The first thing you need is a good spray that will be able to loosen all the grease, and that will make it easier to remove. Spray it, and leave it on according to the instructions on the package. Most of the sprays will remove the residue in about 10 to 15 minutes.

The next thing you need to do is take a clean cloth, or a sponge and gently scrub the residue away. Take your time with this, and don’t use too much force. Once you are done, check to see if there is any grease left. In case there is, you should do the same thing once again – apply the product, wait, scrub away.

Make sure you don’t use too much force and that you don’t use things that may damage or scratch the hood. Wash everything away at least twice, and check to see if there are any chemicals left.

From time to time, you may also need to clean the fans, and when you do that you need to be extra careful not to hurt or cut yourself. Since these parts are screwed on, you may need to use special tools to take them out. Work slowly, always wear protective gear, and if you are not sure if you can remove them on your own, contact a professional cleaning service.

All the parts of the hood can be cleaned with the same products that are made to remove grease without damaging the surface of the equipment. Don’t use chemicals that are too harsh, and be careful not to cut or burn yourself.