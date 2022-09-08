How to Tell if Canary Yellow Diamonds Are Real or Fake

The age of trust is behind us. The hard truth is that you can no longer trust anyone. Yes, family members, brothers, sisters, spouses, children, or close friends are there for you, but there’s an extent to the trust you should put in them too. This might be a hard pill to swallow but that’s the truth.

We said it, we wrote it down, and we stand behind it. Why are we telling you all of this? The tile is pretty clear. Our focus is going to be on diamonds.

Real diamonds are harder than a good old truth. But, the question still lingers, why are we talking about truth and trust? Well, when it comes to buying diamonds you can easily get tricked and fooled. Not every friend is a true friend; not every girl is going to be loyal to a fault, and not all diamonds are real and valuable.

You ought to know the difference. If you’re planning on getting married, or to propose a longtime girlfriend you do not have the luxury of blessing her with a fake diamond. This lengthy introduction brings us to our main subject for today.

If you desire to get into the diamond business or simply want to buy one you need to learn how to know if these diamonds, the so-called Canary, are fake or real. This is a lesson that can come in handy at any moment. But, if you fail to learn it, it might cost you a lot. Just think about it.

If you’re getting a diamond, you want to get your hands on the real deal. As we suggested, your friends, family, and females in your life will betray you sooner or later. A shady stone dealer could do the same in a blink of an eye. This is why it’s important to learn the difference between the real deal and not-so-real diamonds.

You need to listen to us carefully. This is not an easy lesson. So, pay attention to everything we have to say. Of course, the easiest route to take if you want one Yellow Diamond is to visit kingofjewelry.com, as they’re a respectable diamond outlet.

But, you won’t always be as lucky to meet honest people, who are good at what they do and have no behind-the-back intentions. If you meet the latter kind, you need to look out for yourself. Because of that, you must keep your attention on the lesson we are about to lay down for you. Before we get down to the subject let’s talk about what these stones are.

What are Canary Yellow Diamonds?

Here, we are talking about one of the standard types of these jewels. They are quite common, to be honest. Diamonds of color are rare, and only one in a couple of thousands comes in clear different colors. The yellow kind, we’re going to talk about here is one of the most in-demand options on the market. The reasons behind its popularity are simple – beauty and cost.

The first one is quite high, while the latter one is affordable. If you want to see it through a popularity contest lens they are the popular ones out there. Despite the fact they’re quite high in everyone’s view, the majority of people lack true knowledge of them. As we already mentioned we are here to change this. Even some professional jewelers can’t tell you as much about these gems as we will do now. So, let’s see what makes a diamond called a Canary.

How much do you know about the standard diamonds, the so-called regular ones? They’re scaled from D to Z, where Z stands for those that trend to yellow color. But, we are not saying that Z diamonds are yellow. No, the tainted diamonds that have a color to them are named Cape Diamonds.

A unique kind by themselves but not yellow. They’re not the type Leo Di Caprio would risk his life in the Blood Diamond, and that much you can tell. When you put everything on a clear color scale of these stones, and you notice yellow, those are dubbed as Canary ones. Trust you know one when you see one.

So, what makes them so yellow? This is a good question. Let us elaborate. The standard diamonds are formed out of carbon, you know this, right? You probably do, it’s common knowledge. The yellowness comes from nitrogen. This element was present during the creation of the stones. The intensity of the shade will depend on the quantity of the named element involved during the creation itself. The more it is present, the color will be more vivid.

Origin

These colored rocks are found all over the world. Their natural habitat is everywhere where there is carbon and nitrogen. But, those that we have on our markets today mostly come from South Africa. The color is what makes them different from the rest of the bunch, but they’re pretty much the same in all of the other aspects that make a diamond.

Their shape, size, and cut all vary depending on the one you pick, but that’s the same with every rock. It’s their yellow intensity that makes them so appealing. There’s a scale that you can use to see which one you fancy the most, and which is your perfect selection.

The scale starts with a fancy light yellow color and ends with a vivid yellow. In between, you have the fancy yellow as the second degree of yellowness followed by intense yellow. It all comes down to your preferences, but if you ask us it is hard to make a mistake with rocks of this quality of beauty. All that is left for you to do is pick the real one. That’s what we came here to talk about, right? That’s right, and in the paragraph below we’re going to talk about how to know the difference between real/fake.

How to Tell its Realness?

You’d think that there’s a deeper philosophy t this question, but the answer is pretty straightforward. As we already said at the beginning, you can’t trust people. This is the world we’re living in and it’s not going to change anytime soon. This is a life lesson we’re giving you, and it’s not only tied to diamonds ad jewelry dealers. As we said, you can’t trust people, but you can trust certificates.

The best way to cast away any worry regarding fake diamonds is to buy from a trusted salesman. The trusted one can be deemed any jewelry dealer who will present you with a GIA certificate for every diamond they present to you. This certificate will give you guarantees on the origin of every rock and its yellow color. This is important to know because these days any sort of diamond can be made in a lab. For everyone who wants to get their hands on the natural thing, ensuring that you’re not given a lab rat is quite important. GIA certificate can give you all the needed guarantees.

What is GIA Certificate?

When purchasing a diamond, be it yellow or any other type it’s vital to know that they’re the real deal. GIA certificate ensures this. But, what is GIA? It is the highest diamond authority. We are talking about a non-profit organization in charge of researching gems all over the globe. They run the business by educating members of society and everyone who wants to be a professional in the field. GIA is the organization that is in charge of setting all the known standards and qualities tied to diamonds. The part they excel in the most is the diamond grading.

Their system revolves around the famous 4C. we’re talking about the color, clarity, carat, and cut. This organization is serious about what they do. So, when you get your hands on a GIA-certified Canary diamond you can be ensured that you’re holding the real deal in your hands. The reason why you can be sure of their judgment is that they do not mine the diamonds. In addition, they do not engage in selling and trading, nor do they buy rocks. Their only goal is to be objective and unbiased when accessing the quality of any given stone.

Conclusion

If you’re seeking a fine Canary diamond we told you where you can get them, and how to tell that you’re holding a quality piece. What more can you ask for? We even went into details on how to be 100% sure. Now that you read this article, bookmark it, and when the time is right for you to buy an engagement ring, open it up, remind yourself of this lesson, and be sure that you’re buying g a real canary diamond. Now, that we’re parting ways, we can say it once again, just to make sure that you remember it – when it comes to diamonds, trust GIA. When it comes to life, trust no one.