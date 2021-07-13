Can You Put Chlorine In an Inflatable Pool? 2021 Guide

An inflatable pool is an amazing way to say goodbye to the summer heat. You can install it in your backyard and have a pool-like experience right at your home. In the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, inflatable pools are the need of the hour. Since it is unsafe to go to beaches and outdoor pools, you can enjoy safely at your home.

New inflatable pool users have many questions in mind and the most common one is how to keep their pools clean. Most large inflatable pool owners use chlorine as one of the many ways to clean and maintain the hygiene of their inflatable pools. However, chlorine is not always needed for a small inflatable pool.

Moreover, there are other inflatable maintenance equipment and filters that you can use to keep your pools clean. In case you need to buy durable inflatable pools or pool maintaining systems, you may consider the outathome.com website. You will find all types of inflatable pools at their site, be it low-maintenance pools or pools for your kids to have fun.

Before getting into whether we can put chlorine in an inflatable pool, let’s first see why chlorine is used and what purpose it serves.

What Is the Purpose of Chlorine for Pools?

Both artificial and natural swimming pools are prone to get contaminated. The water in the pools can get dirty and develop germs and bacteria. It’s not safe to swim in unclean water as it can cause many skin allergies and other health issues. It’s where the role of chlorine comes in.

Chlorine is used to keep swimming pools sanitized. It acts as a decontaminating agent to keep your pools germ-free and clean. The process to treat pools with chlorine is called water chlorination. In this method, water in the pools is treated by adding chlorine solution to it. Once chlorine is added, it breaks down into different chemical compounds including hypochlorous acid (HOCl) and hypochlorite ions, which ensure that hygiene is maintained.

In order to ensure the maximum cleansing capacity of chlorine, it’s crucial that the pH of the pools is balanced. It should be neither too high nor too low. In general, 7.5 is an ideal pH value to treat pools with chlorine.

However, the question is whether we can put chlorine in all types of pools? Let’s find out!

Is Chlorine Safe for All Types of Pools?

Whether you can put chlorine in your pool or not depends on various factors. Chlorine is basically used to treat large swimming pools. Many large pool owners use chlorine to maintain the ideal pH of the water in their pools. Many large inflatable pool owners also sometimes prefer using chlorine to keep bacteria away.

However, small inflatable pools don’t require chlorine. Also, if you don’t like using chemicals for your pools, as they can have certain side effects, you can always go for alternative methods to clean your inflatable pools.

Let’s see some ways in which you can keep your inflatable pools clean without the use of chlorine.

Other Ways to Keep Inflatable Pools Clean

Inflatable pools are easy to maintain, therefore, many inflatable pool owners prefer avoiding chlorine and pH kits to sanitize the water of their pools. If you also want to avoid chlorine, you can try one of the following ways to keep your inflatable pools free from germs.

1. Refilling Inflatable Pools with Fresh Water:

It is easy to empty inflatable pools and fill them with fresh water. This way, you won’t require chlorine to sanitize your pools. Refilling inflatable pools with fresh water at regular intervals is advisable to prevent the breeding of germs, dirt and bacteria.

2. Using a Saltwater System:

If you want to avoid chlorine, you can go for saltwater systems. The saltwater system is attached to the filter pump of your inflatable pool. The role it plays is to make the pool water saline, which in turn kills bacteria and other harmful germs.

3. Using Baking Soda:

Baking soda is another treatment for keeping inflatable pools clean. Baking soda acts as a good cleanse and detoxifying agent to flush out toxins from the water. It also helps prevent odour and maintain the ideal pH level of water. Baking soda is a good alternative to using chlorine or other chemicals.

4. Bleaching:

Many inflatable pool owners also use bleach to keep their pools clean. Bleach increases the alkalinity of water, thus killing germs and bacteria. You can also use mild detergents to remove stains from your pools. Simply empty the inflatable pool and wipe it with a mild detergent to remove stains. In case, the stain is washable without the need for detergent, you can simply use a cloth to clean your pool.

5. Using Pool Covers:

Using pool covers to keep your inflatable pools clean is one of the easiest ways. You can purchase a pool cover for your inflatable pool according to its size online or from a nearby store for a few bucks. Pool covers work like wonder to prevent the growth of algae.

6. Pump Filters and Pool Vacuum:

Alternatively, you can also use pump filters and pool vacuums to keep your inflatable pools clean and free from debris. Large inflatable pools come equipped with pump filters that can be used to circulate water and remove unwanted impurities.

Pool vacuums can also be bought at cheap prices to remove the collected debris in the pools which are not removed by pump filters.

Conclusion

Usually, there is no need to put chlorine in your inflatable pools. The purpose of chlorine is to keep the water safe and free from germs and bacteria. It can be achieved without putting chemicals like chlorine.

We have discussed many alternative methods to keep your inflatable pools clean without the use of chlorine. If you are someone who has recently bought an inflatable pool, you can thoroughly go through this article to learn how to keep your inflatable pools clean.