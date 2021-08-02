What Makes The Best UAE VPN? – 2021 Guide

We all know that VPNs are best when it comes to encrypting your data, privacy, and security. But internet censorship is quite heavy in the UAE. So, you need VPNs that can fulfill all your needs without putting your data or you in any kind of trouble.

If you’re on your way to UAE or Abu Dhabi, make sure you have a VPN connection to access streaming services such as Netflix US or other services such as Skype or WhatsApp.

To find the best VPN for UAE, you need to understand a few golden rules before you jump in to make a decision. Click here for more information.

What Makes The Best UAE VPN?

The United Arab Emirates is a country with some strict censorship laws. Without any doubt, you understand that sharing files openly or surfing on the Internet without any VPN can be dangerous for your privacy and security.

A VPN is a must to keep your identity anonymous and hidden from any government official or trackers.

Here are few features that make a good VPN

Robust encryption

Does not keep traffic logs

Numerous servers to choose from

Protection from DNS leaks

Remember you can look for more features as per your need. You can also check out free VPN Chrome extensions for 2021 here.

7 UAE VPNs You Must Look Out For

Picking a VPN depends on your purpose of use. Still, few top-notch VPNs provide double security, ability to unblock website content and avoid network restrictions.

So here is a list of must-use VPNs if you’re in UAE with their main advantages.

1. IPVanish

With exceptional features like web proxy, unlimited bandwidth, and P2P connection, IPVanish VPN shares a decent-sized network with 40,000+ shared IPs.

This is important because it works best for accessing geo-restricted content since you have so many Ip addresses. You can easily control your privacy and choose a different location to access any content in UAE legally.

It encrypts your data and protects you from anonymous hackers through DNS leak protection.

2. UrbanVPN

As per Forbes, the largest mobile providers were slowing internet speeds for popular apps like YouTube and Netflix.

This shows that if the big giants are not safe, your data is already in danger. That’s the reason it needs to be in safe hands.

Thanks to UrbanVPN since it can help you stay anonymous and secure. This 100% free VPN masks your IP address and enables you to bypass any firewall easily. To be precise, it provides you anti-malware protection to prevent unsafe websites surfing.

It ensures safe browsing in the UAE and hides your IP address. Its features like unblocking websites and restricted streaming locations, downloading content with ease, and a good speed allow it to enable a fast and secure connection to its customers.

3. PrivateVPN

Yes, Private Internet Access provides you a private and secure connection. It does this with the help of a strict logging policy.

Its features like dynamic IP addresses, strict log policy, and connection to an unlimited number of devices help you secure your privacy and mask your IP address.

With one subscription, you can access unlimited devices. Plus, it operates 26 different servers throughout the UAE country.

4. Surfshark

As per findstack, 36% of customers use a VPN today, compared to 1.5% ten years ago.

With over 500 servers in 50 countries, including UAE, this high-level VPN service offers everything in one package. From AES-256 solid encryption to a strict no-log policy, it utilizes the open VPN protocols and protects a DNS leakage.

This amazing VPN service has many servers available on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire TV.

Its easy-to-use interface, double-chaining VPN, and kill switch function streamlines all your needs. Also, Surfshark offers the option to use one account and cover an unlimited number of devices.

5. CyberGhost

Well, CyberGhost is like a friend to your streaming services. It unblocks all streaming services, from Netflix to BBC iplayer, and provides you a smooth streaming experience.

Its main features are accessible to all geo-restricted content, boost online privacy, and encrypt your online connections. You can easily hide your location and change your IP address with the help of CyberGhost VPN.

You can get rid of government-prying eyes, trolls, and hackers. This advanced VPN is allowed to surf the web anonymously.

Its kill switch feature automatically safeguards you and your connection. This is what helps CyberGhost VPN to stand out from its competitors.

6. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN helps your device securely with its dynamic IP addresses. Moreover, it protects your data from scammers. Do you like watching videos, surfing social media websites, and listening to music online? You can rely on this VPN. It is considered the best for streaming, browsing, and downloading experience. In addition to all these, ExpressVPN enables you to make payments with Bitcoins.

What’s more interesting? ExpressVPN does not log your IP addresses and other activities. Thus, you can determine the level of data privacy it offers. It uses robust encryption features to prevent any kind of network breach in your internet session.

7. Hotspot Shield

The best part about Hotspot Shield is that it is compatible with multiple platforms, including Linux, iOS, Android, Mac, and Android. With over 130 server locations across the world, Hotspot Shield serves in the UAE as well.

Moreover, you can use its VPN services on any of your devices. It is simple and easy. With its fast download speeds, you can stream videos and audio files seamlessly. In addition to this, it allows torrenting and downloading files at higher speeds.

Conclusion

It’s good to realize the importance of the legal use of VPN. Since you should stay away from any illegal use, it can result in unwanted incidents.

UAE is a place where choosing a VPN can be tricky but go on with the above list and protect your identity on the internet.

Always use a VPN for good purposes and enjoy surfing on the Internet from any part of the world.