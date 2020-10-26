3 Best Satellite Phones for Travel In 2020

The planet Earth is a rich place because of the different cultures, mentalities, and interests. However, it seems that some things are common for all the people that live there. It is hard to find a person that does not like to travel.

People gladly decide on spending their holidays in a different location. That is the best possible way to recharge their batteries and prepare themselves for further tasks.

Still, there is one thing that you need to be aware of. Traveling to certain destinations requires different pieces of equipment. That especially counts for people that want to travel to “unusual” destinations. If you are one of those travelers, then a satellite phone is something you should possess.

Satellite phones are a good tool for different purposes. The owners of these items can contact their family while traveling no matter where they are. Keep in mind that less populated destinations usually have a bad signal. The regular phone is not going to be helpful in those moments at all.

In this article, you will manage to find out more about the best satellite phones for travel. However, before we get to the point, there are a few additional things you should know.

Two Main Satellite Phone Service Providers

The first thing you should get familiar with is satellite phone service providers. More precisely there are two of them known as Iridium and Inmarsat. We are not going to compare these providers here. They are both good because of the features they have. However, people interested in satellite phones deserve to know more about them.

When we talk about Inmarsat, this provider has satellites in high earth orbit. It rarely happens that the signal is blocked, and that is the reason why many users consider them reliable. However, there is one thing that we have to mention here. The strongest phone signal is going to be in the places around the Equator. Three satellites that are stated there is the reason why we have a situation like that.

On the other hand, Iridium offers global coverage including the South and the North Pole. We do not want to say that everything around them is perfect. In some rare cases, mountains and trees can block the contact. However, the dropped calls do not happen often. If you are willing to find out more about this type of satellite phone, we recommend you check americansatellite.us. Check the features of different satellite mobiles and pick the one that is most suitable for you.

However, we also want to share some valuable pieces of information with you. Because of that, we would like to talk about the best satellite phones for travel. They can be a perfect tool for the most passionate travelers.

1. BlueCosmo Iridium 9555

The older generations probably remember how the old-school Nokia phones looked. Well, this model looks almost identical to the mobiles we had 20 years ago.

The 9555 is not big, and its size is a bit smaller compared to the other satellite phones from the list. It comes with an internally stowed antenna. The users will have to pull it out to send text messages and emails, and make calls. Despite that, another feature that deserves your attention is weather-resistance. You will manage to use it even when the temperature is around 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the end, we need to highlight that a satellite phone battery can last for around three hours of talk. We are sure that you do not plan to talk that much when you are in the middle of nowhere. On the other hand, it can last for 30 hours in standby mode.

2. IsatPhone 2.1 Satellite Phone

When we talk about size, this model is only 1 inch bigger compared to the previous one. More precisely, it measures 6.7 inches with the antenna folded out. Because of that, you can consider it as one of the bigger models you can find on the market.

Weather-resistance is once again one of the main features that deserve your attention. It can normally function even when you are traveling in places with extreme conditions. For instance, if the temperature is around minus four degrees Fahrenheit, you will still manage to use it. The same rule counts when we talk about humidity. Even when the humidity is around 95%, the satellite phone will work with no additional complications.

The battery life is another impressive thing about IsatPhone 2.1. Believe it or not, the users have the opportunity to talk about 8 hours before they recharge it. Despite that, if the mobile stays in standby mode, the battery can potentially last up to 160 hours. Travelers that plan to go to a less populated place for a couple of days should put this model into consideration.

3. Globalstar GSP-1700 Satellite Phone

There is one important thing that people should know about this satellite phone. This model runs on a Globalstar service which means it has certain limits. However, these limits should not be your concern if you live in Australia and the USA. In that case, GSP-1700 will perfectly work. There is also some sort of partial coverage in Europe, Asia, South America, and Canada. Unfortunately, we can’t guarantee that signal is going to be strong at every moment.

Still, the model deserves the attention of people that plan to travel to these two continents. Before everything, we need to say the item is lightweight, and its size is small. Of course, the antenna you need to fold out will double its height. However, that is the problem with all products of this type.

The mobile offers some basic features services such as sending SMS and making calls. Yet, you can also send voicemails, and many travelers gladly use that service.

The main feature that most of you will like is the low price. People spend too much money each time when they organize a trip. Because of that, they are looking for ways to reduce the overall costs. It seems that Globalstar GSP-1700 will help them reach their goal. It is one of the most affordable models you can find on the market.