34 Best Movie Streaming Sites 2021

The Internet in 2021 offers you a plethora of entertainment options. You can watch movies, TV series and even documentaries online. However, among movie streaming websites available online, seldom do a few provide you with a proper viewing experience and an extensive collection of movies and TV series.

How many times has it happened to you that you want to watch a movie or something, but you want to avoid those sites which ask you for a log-in? Some of the websites are fine and we are all in favor of paying to get access, but the truth is different. People everywhere wish to find free streaming sites, without any ads, payment and registration requests. Some are willing to turn off their add-blocker and face the nightmare scenario of adds popping everywhere and new windows and tabs being opened and closed.

You have already made popcorn, bought your favorite drink and you dimmed the lights and created an atmosphere for binge-watching. Instead of just finding the movie you want to see and pressing play, you are just going from one website to another in search of a free film and decent video quality. Is that so hard to find? Do people ask too much?

Instead of hopping from one website to another, you can go through our list of 33 best free movie streaming sites below you can watch in 2021. These websites have been chosen with great care to include only those that provide you with a large number of entertainment options.

Best Free Movie Streaming Sites 2021

With our list below, there is no need to hop on from one website to another. According to StreamingSites.com, you can choose any of the sites below and enjoy the numerous movies and TV series on offer.

1. Vumoo:

Site: http://vumoo.to/

Vumoo is a movie streaming website which is famous for its clean interface. The movies on offer are in hundreds. It does not require any signup, and therefore, you can start streaming movies right away. With a database of over 60,000 entertainment options, you can easily find the type of film which you want to watch. It also offers various TV shows which can keep you occupied for weeks together. When looking for a movie website with thousands of options, this one should be on top of your list.

2. StreamonHD

Also, one great alternative is a new website with the name StreamonHD! Free movies and tv show all across the board with a powerful search tool is something that you may be looking for. We especially like their Top IMBD categories where you can have a clear overview of all the classics grouped by their rating. They update their content regularly and the streams are always high quality.

3. Yify TV:

Site: https://ymovies.tv/

Yify TV is a movie streaming website which offers movies in 27 different languages. The USP of this website is that it allows you to search for movies by the genre and by the year of release. The HD quality movies ensure that you can view your favorite movies with complete clarity. You don’t need to signup on the website.

4. Amazon Prime:

Site: https://www.primevideo.com/

Amazon Prime offers you a 30-day free trial. It has an extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and documentaries. You can listen to your favorite music through prime subscription. The website continually adds to its selection of entertainment options, and therefore you will never be short of movies or entertainment options. With the proper categorization of TV shows and films spread across genres, you can easily find the content which interests you the most. Also, it has exclusives which are not available on any other streaming website. Hence; it is one of the excellent options on this list.

5. PopcornFlix:

Site: https://www.popcornflix.com/

The website which we are speaking about now has a big library of entertainment options. You can choose from TV shows and movies spread across various genres which help you find the right film easily. The best feature about this streaming website is that it is easy to navigate which enables you to find your favorite movie in no time. You can stream it through your computer, smartphones, TV as well as Xbox 360. With such a variety of compatibility, it is a website which should be on top of your list when looking for best free movie streaming sites.

6. MegaBox HD:

Site: https://megaboxhdofficial.com/

MegaBox HD is an app which features many famous movies and TV shows. The database is frequently updated which helps you find new releases quickly. You can install it on your iOS or android smartphone. With this app, you can easily share your favorite TV shows and movies with your friends. It is a great way to catch up on the mind-boggling number of entertainment options through your smartphone.

7. LookMovie:

Site: https://lookmovie.ag/

LookMovie is a clean movie streaming website which does not have any ads and pop-ups. It means that you can watch high definition movies without any annoying pop-ups. It does not require any sign up either. With the help of proper filters to find your favorite movie, you cannot go wrong with this movie streaming website. The database is continuously updated which allows you to find the latest movies and TV shows to stream seamlessly.

8. CMoviesHD:

Site: https://www1.cmovieshd.bz/

CMoviesHD syndicates movies and TV shows from various popular streaming websites. It means that instead of browsing through numerous movie websites on this list, you can visit this website and find your favorite movie. It offers HD movies categorized in various genres to help you find the right one. With the help of an interactive interface, it becomes easy for you to watch your favorite movie without having to go through any signup process.

9. My DownLoad Tube:

Site: https://www1.mydownloadtube.com/

My DownLoad Tube is your one-stop entertainment option. It not only provides you with links to stream movies but also provides a wide variety of gaming links as well. It offers Bollywood as well as Hollywood movies. There are hundreds of movie options available. There are a few pop-ups however which you need to tolerate if you want to view HD quality movies. Other than that, it is a perfect movie streaming website.

10. GoStream:

Site: https://gostream.site/

GoStream allows you to stream movies without any signup. It offers HD, SD and CAM quality. It does not have any pop-ups which means that you can have a smooth streaming experience. It not only lists the movies in different genres but also arranges them by IMDB rating so that it easy for you to find the best movies. Since it does not have any advertisements, you can have a smooth movie streaming experience on this website.

11. RainierLand:

Site: https://rainierland.is/

The website which we are speaking about now has movies as well as TV shows. It also has plenty of short movies which can keep you occupied. It arranges the movies and TV shows with the help of rating, views, names, and even release date. As a result, you have plenty of filters to find your favorite movies and TV shows. The HD quality of movies and TV shows can quickly provide you with multiple entertainment options when streaming through this website.

12. YoMovies:

Site: https://yomovies.io/

YoMovies does not require any signup. It offers Bollywood and Hollywood movies. HD quality movies are entirely free to watch. You can filter the film according to the trends and IMDB rating. The clean interface is the main advantage of this movie website.

13. SnagFilms:

Site: http://www.snagfilms.com/

SnagFilms is a movie website which continually adds to its database. It also consists of some exclusives to improve the entertainment quotient. You can install the app of the site on your smartphone as well. With an ever-growing collection of movies, you will never run short of options when streaming movies on this website.

14. MoonLine:

Site: https://moonline.tv/

MoonLine arranges movies not only according to the IMDb rating but also according to the year of release. You can browse through various genres as well. A unique feature of this website is that it allows you to find movies from a specific country. It has some of the latest movies which ensure that you can find your favorite one quite easily. Since it syndicates the movies across different video source links, chances are you will always find the movie which you want.

15: WatchFree:

Site: http://www.watchfree.to/

WatchFree is a movie streaming website which does not require any signup. The interface is clean and appealing. It offers HD quality movies. It has one of the largest libraries of movies. With fast streaming, you can easily watch your favorite ones without any interruptions. It syndicates movies across various sources which ensure that you can stream them easily.

16. IOMovies:

Site: https://iomovies.me/

IOMovies offers various TV series, along with an extensive movie database. It provides some of the top rated movies which make it easy for you to get your daily dose of entertainment. It has alternative servers which help you get the high streaming speed and HD quality.

17. Putlockers2:

Site: https://putlockers2.com/

Putlockers2 is a movie streaming website which is famous for its clean and user-friendly interface. It offers you the option to download the movies. It helps you find the movies by genre, actors, storyline and even rating. The interface makes it effortless to find your favorite movies. That is why; it has become so famous over a while.

18. Hindilinks4u.to:

Site: https://www.hindilinks4u.to/

Hindilinks4u is a website which offers Hindi Movies online. You can watch Hollywood movies dubbed in Hindi as well. It also has quite a few documentaries as well. The quality of movies, however, is just average.

19. Viewster:

Site: http://www.viewster.com/

Viewster is the perfect website for you if you are an anime freak. It also offers TV series, movies and more. It has been around since 2007. With easy organization across various genres, you can easily find the entertainment options. It has quite a few games on offer as well. You can install its app on your smartphone to access all entertainment options through your smartphone.

20. Fmovies:

Site: http://www11.fmovies.io/

Fmovies has movies from over 13 different countries. That is why; it has become so famous in such a short time. With professional style navigation, you can easily find the movie according to the genre and release year. It has plenty of TV series on offer which can keep you occupied. With various genres of movies and TV shows on offer, the options are virtually endless.

21. Yahoo! View:

Site: https://view.yahoo.com/

Yahoo! View is one of the most credible streaming websites. It is currently available in the United States only. However, with the help of NordVPN, you can easily browse it from anywhere around the world. It has plenty of movies and favorite TV shows from the best US TV channels on offer. It also has Anime content. With the HD quality and a clean interface, it does not get any better than this.

22. VexMovies:

Site: http://vexmovies.org/

VexMovies is the website to visit if you want a movie streaming website without any ads and pop-ups. You can directly stream your favorite movies in HD quality. It has a proper navigation interface which allows you to find the movies easily. You can even sort them through IMDB rating or country of release. It has various genres on offer which can help you discover your favorite movies quite quickly.

23. MoviesJoy:

Site: https://www.moviesjoy.net/

MoviesJoy does not feature any ads. It does not require any signup either. It offers TV series, movies and much more. It mostly has HD quality movies. You can easily filter the movies with the help of release year, IMDb rating or genre. It features movies from many different countries which allow you to find unique content easily.

24. Crackle:

Site: https://www.crackle.com/

Crackle is a movie website by Sony Pictures. It has been around since 2004. It is one of the most credible options when looking to stream movies online. It offers movies and TV shows as well. You can get HD quality TV shows and movies quite easily on this website. It has full-length movies and various types of entertainment options on the site. It offers apps which you can easily install on a wide variety of devices to stream its content from anywhere. That is why; it is such a good option.

25. SolarMovie:

Site: https://solarmovies.pl/

SolarMovie has movies and TV shows from 12 different countries. It also allows you to make a request. Once you make a request, the website will try to add that TV show or movie. Since it continually updates its database and also takes user requests, it is one of the best options to stream movies. It does not require any signup and offers HD quality movies and TV shows. You can quickly discover your favorite entertainment options through various genres. When it comes to 1-click video streaming, it is undoubtedly a good option.

26. AZMovies:

Site: https://azmovie.to/

AZMovies does not require you to go through any registration process. You can find movies through genre and year of release. It syndicates movies across different servers. It has HD quality movies on offer with minimal ads which makes it such a good option. It also allows you to download the movie which is a definite plus.

27. Afdah:

Site: https://afdah.info/

Afdah offers TV shows and movies online without any registration. It has a clean interface which allows you to stream the movies quite easily. It has movies from 20 different countries which is a definite advantage. You can also view movie trailers. Often, people have posted their feedback on the website as well. It means that you can easily find the best movies and TV shows across various genres. The content is in HD quality which ups the entertainment quotient further.

28. Putlocker:

Site: https://putlocker.vip/

Putlocker offers some of the most popular movies and TV series. You can quickly get the top IMDB movies on this website. You can also search the movies and TV shows according to genre and country. There are very few ads which mean that you can instantly start streaming your favorite movie.

29. 123Movies:

Site: https://123movies.io

123Movies offers a faster and better viewing experience on its website. It has TV series and movies across many different genres. It has a clean interface which helps you view the movies which you want quite easily. It links them across various servers which makes it easy for you to stream your favorite movies.

30. YesMovies:

Site: https://www3.yesmovies.gg/

YesMovies does not require you to register on the website. It offers you TV series in various movies. With the help of a well-organized movie database, it is easy for you to search the movies according to the genre, IMDb rating, and even country. It offers you the feature to request movies as well. The ads and pop-ups are few and far in between which helps you stream the movies. It not only has Hollywood movies but also Bollywood ones on offer. The wide range of movies and requesting feature make it one of the best free movie streaming sites.

31. 5Movies:

Site: http://5movies.fm/

5Movies is another movie streaming website which does not require any signup. It offers not only movies but also TV series, cartoons, and anime. It syndicates various Asian Dramas which means that there is no shortage of entertainment options when browsing this website. The layout is immaculate which helps you in streaming. The streaming speed is also good which does not pose any hindrance in watching movies and TV shows. The well-organized layout and a large number of options make it a great choice.

32. SkylineHD

Site: http://www.skylinehd.com

Although not particularly famous, this website is creme-de-la-creme, when it comes to free streaming websites. Besides being free, you will see no ads whatsoever. It will save you time and you can just relax and enjoy your movie. Furthermore, the website is well-organized and it will not take you long before you find the film you want to watch. There are categories to choose from and the latest films are also included!

33. MovieCafe

Site: http://www.moviecafe.download/

In case you missed it, this website has millions of movies, literally speaking. You can find everything, from new titles to some of the classics we suggest you rewatch. The beauty of this page is that it offers movies in high-quality but we know what you must be thinking right now – it will take a long time to load. Well, that’s not the case and you can watch 1080HD flicks instantly. Unless you have a poor connection, of course.

34. MaxHD4u

Site: https://www.maxhd4u.com

This is a pretty decent site for film lovers. It doesn’t quite matter which genre is your favorite because you can find it all here. The good quality of videos is another benefit why you should visit this website, not to mention the ease to navigate around the web. More importantly, the site is completely free to use.

Conclusion:

So, instead of grappling for entertainment options, you can visit any of these 33 free movie streaming websites to get your daily dose of entertainment. Most of these websites do not require any sign up which ensure that you can directly start streaming. With each site having hundreds of movies and TV series options, it does not get any better than this.

Next time you make popcorn and turn on your laptop to watch a movie, do your self a favor and choose one of the 33 websites which are listed here. Don’t ruin your me-time or a romantic evening by turning off adds and finding ways to register and watch films. You are a few clicks away and any of these websites will do.