Best Laptop Under Rs 40000 India 2020

Buying a laptop definitely isn’t an easy thing to do. You have so many different brands to choose from and each of those has their own quirks and characteristics that make them special. The most important thing when buying a laptop is to know why you are getting a laptop in the first place, if you’re looking for a laptop for gaming then you need to look into getting one with better specs.

But at the same time you can go for a cheaper laptop or go for different higher specs if all you want is a laptop for casual use, like for watching YouTube, movies, working with documents or using it for browsing the internet.

Now let’s look at some laptops to help you choose the best one for you.

1. Lenovo Ideapad 330s

Lenovo Ideapad 330S is another latest release when it comes to laptops but not from HP. It has a very modern design and some solid specs to go with that. Its sleek and modern design are mostly thanks to its polished aluminum body and display which can be rotated up to 180 degrees. Its display is a bit smaller than the other models, it is 14 inches but it’s still FHD which means it has more pixels per inch.

It has an 8th generation i3 Intel CPU and 4 GB of ram. A good thing it has is that it comes preinstalled with Windows 10, so you don’t have to waste your money and time on that.

2. Dell Inspiron 15 3567

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop at this price range then this is the right machine for you. It has an i5 Intel CPU and AMD Radeon M340 GPU that has 2GB of memory. It also comes with 4GB of RAM memory. So far the laptop gives you solid specs and you can see all that on its 15.6-inch display that has a resolution of 1366×768. Just like all the others it has 1TB of storage space.

3. HP 15 Core i5 8th Gen – 15q-ds0010TU

HP is one of the companies that gives you amazing performance under Rs 40,000. HP laptops usually have great battery life and are always there for entertainment.

To be specific this exact model has 38% better battery life than the previous generation. It is on the light side since it weighs only 2.04 kg. If you feel like watching a movie or playing a video game, have no fears, you will enjoy it greatly on its BrightView Full HD Screen that is packed with 2 million pixels.

As far as the specs go it has an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU that has a clock speed of 1.6GHz, but it can be boosted up to 3.5GHz. It has all the ports you usually need including an HDMI port, USB 3.1 and RJ-45 ports.

4. HP 15 Intel Core i5 – 15q-ds0029TU

Another HP laptop, to no one’s surprise since HP is one of the leading companies in this industry. One of the best features of this specific laptop though is the amazing batter life it has, but not only does it last long it also recharges very quickly thanks to the quick charging facility, you can get it to 50% in just 45 minutes. It has a very sleek design and weighs only 2.04 kg. Which also means that it’s a very mobile laptop.

Just like the last HP laptop it also has a 15.6-inches BrightView Full HD Screen which gives crystal clear vision of whatever you are looking at, be it a movie, a video or maybe you’re editing a picture you had just taken.

When you take look inside you find 8GB DDR4-2400 RAM which makes it one of the fastest laptops in this price range. Unlike the last laptop the CPU this one uses comes with a base clock speed of 2.5 GHz and can be boosted up to 3.1GHz, it’ s a 7th Gen i5 7200U CPU. It enables you to do whatever your heart desires, be it play video games and just for an overall good experience.

5. Asus VivoBook – X507UA-EJ859T

Now for a change, not an HP laptop. This time we’re looking at an Asus laptop and you could say that they are the ultimate combination of looks and usefulness.

The biggest plus when it comes to Asus laptop is their top notch ability to provide incredible entertainment but also make you very productive.

It has an 8th Gen i5 8250 processor that has an amazing boost speed of 3.4 Ghz. Another feature this laptop is famous for is that it has a fingerprint scanner, which makes for a very fast login using the Windows Hello feature. Another thing this scanner means for you is that you don’t have to remember any complicated passwords and you can trust it completely since it has a 360-degree recognition function which makes for incredible scanning accuracy.

When it comes to the screen it isn’t that different form the HP one, it is a 15.6 screen but it also has only 8.1mm wide bezels, and at Asus they call that the NanoEdge display, which not only looks amazing but it also enhances your viewing experience.

Another special feature it has is the ASUS IceCool Technology, it is a cooling system designed by Asus that keeps the palm rest temperature at around 36 degrees.

6. Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE008PIN 15.6-Inch FHD Laptop

Lenovo is another company that is a big rival to both Asus and HP. When you look at the basics of this laptop it is pretty similar to the ones mentioned before. It has an 8th generation Intel Core i5 CPU with a base clock speed of 1.6 GHz, which enables it to support most video games on low or medium settings. It has a beautiful FHD 15.6 inches screen which gives you a great viewing experience.

It does not have a dedicated graphics card but it can still support a lot of games. Another great feature of this wonderful laptop is that it comes with Windows 10 OS already installed, which is a feature a lot of the other laptops lack. But on the other hand it is bit heavier than the other ones, since it weighs 2.2 kg.

Another thing you could see as a negative is that it does not have expandable RAM memory storage and you cannot upgrade to an SSD.

7. Acer Aspire 5 Core i5 8th Gen 15.6-inches FHD Laptop – A515-51

To make this list even more diverse, we decided to include another Taiwanese company, Acer. Acer is known for making laptops that have a great quality to price ratio. This laptop is a really good example of what having a bit less ram can do to your price, the price is around 7k less than the other laptops.

Like most of the other laptops this Acer machine also has an 8th gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU with a base clock speed of 1.6 GHz, as already mentioned it makes for a great laptop experience in general.

This laptop has 4 GB DDR4 of RAM, which is mostly meant for casual use. This amount of RAM memory is not really meant for gaming. As far as storage goes, it has 1TB of HDD storage that is quite enough for your casual laptop user. Just like the last laptop it does not have a dedicated GPU, so you have to settle with an integrated one, which still provides a sufficient experience.

Another thing that even further proves this laptop is not for gaming is that it comes with Linux OS, but that also means that it is great for engineering students.