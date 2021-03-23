What To Know Before Going To The Maldives?

The Maldives is the dream destination for every couple and has the most amazing things included in its Holiday Packages. The ambience of the place with the surroundings of crystal clear water and the steep coconut trees is what the couple admires the most and is deeply relaxing. However, before planning your trip to the Maldives, it is essential for you to know everything about the different activities you can try there and the most famous places you should visit.

The Maldives has various fun-filled activities for every kind of person, be it thrill-seekers or fun admirers. The vacation on this archipelago is incomplete if you miss the awe-inspiring places lying back in the hotel or the beach.

Maldives’ activities include Scuba Diving at Maaya Thila, a Banana boat ride, Parasailing, and a Sunset cruise. On top of this, don’t forget to visit the magical Vaadhoo Island, explore Como Cocoa Island, buy coconut products and shop at Majeedhee Magu. Make sure add these all to your Packages. Moving forward, let us know about the activities in detail.

Scuba Diving

You get to explore the marine life of Maldives first hand by trying Scuba diving. The activity allows you to plunge yourself deep into the water and witness the two most exclusive sites, i.e. the Grey Reef shark and the Coral Cove. You also get to discover Tunas, snappers, Angel Fish, and a lot more.

Banana Boat ride

In the Maldives, you get to try an incredibly entertaining activity that is the boat ride. It is actually a large inflatable tube in the shape of a banana where the passengers hop on and ride. The water sport is dangerous, yet fun as the large waves of water thrash the tube, followed by the high-speed current of water. Make sure to hold on tightly throughout your ride; the experience usually lasts for 10 to 15 minutes.

Parasailing

This is another fun-filled activity that you must not miss out. It allows you to cruise across the sky with a cool breeze kissing your face. While enjoying the parasailing experience over the clear azure water you get to soak in the fantastic panoramic views of this beautiful archipelago.

In the activity, first, your parachute will be tied to a motorboat and then dragged at an extreme velocity. As a result, it allows the enthusiast to glide across the sky at an exceptional speed.

Sunset cruise

Your trip is incomplete without sunset cruise activity. It is the most beautiful experience you can take your partner to. On the cruise, you get to witness the natural beauty of Maldives’ pristine island and is one of the recommended activities to try here.

During your ride, you get to soak in the settling sunset view and the serene water waves. On top, you get the fantastic panoramic view of the surroundings with some sight of adorable dolphins splashing up in the water.

Magical Vaadhoo Island

The island is also called the Sea of Stars and is very different from the regular beaches. The seawater glows brilliantly under the light of the moon. The phenomenon that the water exhibits is known as bioluminescence, and it mainly happens because of the free-floating planktons. These microscopic creatures glow as a defence technique when they get attacked by the fishes. This is because of which it seems like the sea is shimmering and shining blue. The light emitted does not create any heat, so it is absolutely safe to play in the water.

COMO Cocoa Island

Even though Maldives are filled with tons of gorgeous islands, make sure this island is included in it. This is because the charm of this archipelago is incomplete without this island. The clear azure water and the pristine soft sand is something that will soothe your soul. The exquisite island is a tropical paradise for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. The place is also famous for its comforting spa treats, scuba diving and snorkelling.

Shopping at Majeedhee Magu

Majeedhee Magu is a big attraction spot for all the shopaholics. It lies on the Male city’s main road, covering the whole length of the island starting from east to west. Although the place is famous for clothing, there are plenty of other things to shop for too. These items include bags, electronics, perfumes, cosmetics, shoes, watches, accessories, etc. The place also has a collection of great restaurants where you can fill your stomach and get back to shopping again.

Coconut products

No one can return from the Maldives without buying a coconut product as a souvenir. The tropical island is filled with coconut trees, thus has a variety of items made out of it. These include beautiful vases, statues, household utensils, baskets, lampshades, coir ropes, etc. So make sure to take at least one back home.

Best place to visit in Maldives

Malé Atoll

Male Atoll is considered to be one of the popular destinations in Maldives that has been the abode of the Royal Dynasties. At the present time it is known as Kings Island. With a tropical monsoon climate, it attracts tourists all through the year to come over and enjoy the moderate temperature.

Sun Island

Popular for its sparkling beaches, the Sun Island is one of the top places to visit in Maldives because of its lavish green setting and beautiful tropical plantations. Tourists love to head out to this place to spend time in relaxation in the lap of nature.

Banana Reef

Banana Reef is considered to be one of the best places in Maldives for diving. It is one of the top rated diving sites in the whole world. The name of the place is as such because of its shape like a banana.

Alimatha Island

Alimatha Island is a paradise for canoeing in the crystal clear calm waters. Located on the eastern edge of Maldives, the island destination is just one of the best places in the whole world for heading out on an adventure tour.