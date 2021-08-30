Work From Home: Become A Successful Freelancer – 2021 Guide

More and more freelancers are deciding to get involved in freelancing today. As freelancing is otherwise called, self-employment is a new work-from-home model that offers freedom of choice and flexibility. Freelancers offer their knowledge and experience to a multitude of companies without having a dependent employment relationship with an employer.

So, as a freelancer in any country, you can work in many fields. Indicatively, you can deal with Digital Marketing or blogging. If you are a painter or jewellery maker, you can promote your work through social media or create an e-shop and engage in e-commerce. If you are a language teacher, you can take private lessons via Skype or translate texts. You could also use YouTube to become a YouTuber professional by creating content that users can interact with.

Why become a freelancer?

The benefits of freelancing are many. First, you are your own boss. According to research, the most stressful job for an employee is when the employer is constantly by his side and supervises him. In freelancing, however, you work for yourself without the presence of a boss. You know what you want to do and what you do not. You have complete freedom and complete control over the work you undertake and deliver.

The workplace always plays a vital role in employee efficiency. As a freelancer, you can work in your own space and configure it as you wish. Your productivity will increase in a comfortable environment, and you will probably be driven to a higher income.

In addition, working as a freelancer, you have your own flexible schedule. You can work any day and time you want. This way, you can perform the hours you are most productive. For example, you could work early in the morning or late at night. You could also forget about waking up in the morning or working out on weekdays and working only on weekends.

Another advantage of freelancing is the reduced daily expenses. Employees, every day, waste a lot of money on transportation tickets or gasoline to get to work. With homework, you do not have to worry about these costs. In addition, if you deal with freelancing, you choose the customers you want. The more you try to find customers, the more income you will have. So, you pay for your work yourself, and you receive all the profit in the end.

What difficulties will I face as a freelancer?

Do you think that everything is dreamy in freelancing? Are you preparing to leave your job to work as a freelancer? Do not do this before continuing to read this text. Because freelancing, in addition to advantages, also has disadvantages. Not having a boss is not so positive in the end. Because, without a boss, you are in charge of everything. As a freelancer, you have to spend a lot of time on business activities that you would not do as an employee. You will not be solely responsible for the job that your client has hired. You will, for example, have to deal with accounting, customer acquisition, advertising, and dealing with difficult situations.

Another disadvantage, especially in your first steps as a freelancer, is that you will not have a stable income. Employees rely on a steady monthly income. For a more stable income, you need to have a regular job with some clients. In addition, a freelancer does not have the same benefits as an employee. Instead, freelancers live permanently in the uncertainty of whether they will have money at the end of the month. That way, you will not have health insurance, maternity or paternity leave, or sick leave. The increased taxes you have to pay are another “thorn” in freelancing.

How do I become a successful freelancer?

The most important thing in this profession is the proper management of delivery deadlines. By delivering your work on time, you gain the trust of the customers to ensure that they will return to your services. So, you should always be consistent in the deadline you give to the customer. If you want to get involved with freelancing, then the following tips will help you succeed in this demanding endeavour.

If you have several customers and different deadlines, then create a list. In it, write in detail what you need to deliver and when in order to completely control the deadlines. Contact the customer and make sure you understand exactly what he wants and when he wants it. If the customer does not give a deadline, ask him.

Define your own workplace and a schedule that you will follow daily. Make an action plan for each project you have to do. For example, you can work as a freelance voice actor and record all your tasks from home. This does not mean that you should not have a specific work schedule. In fact, the opposite. It would help if you organized your creative projects in such a way that you have the flexibility and freedom to do other things in your day.

Wake up to a scheduled time and set a schedule for the hours you will be working. It would be best if you did not miss the program as it is easy for young freelancers to lose track of time while working. Remember that there is life outside of work. When you are done with your work, do a hobby that you enjoy or go out with your friends or family.

Just because you work from home does not mean that you can work in overalls or pajamas. Work as you would if you were in a company office. In other words, wear clothes that will remind you that you are at work. Of course, the clothes you choose can be much more comfortable than a suit, but maintain the right environment and “mood” of productive work. Short breaks are also necessary. Avoid answering phone calls or fooling around on your cell phone while you work.

Still, you have to learn to charge your work properly. Charging less is not always good. A customer may believe that your low price equals poor product quality and may not prefer you.

Final Thoughts

The profession of a freelancer is magical because it allows you to make your hobby a profession. But it is also very difficult and demanding. If you manage to overcome any unscathed difficulties, you will have a successful career precisely as you have dreamed. Remember, the ideal profession is one that you continue to practice with the same unparalleled enthusiasm despite the difficulties.