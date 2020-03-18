Ashleigh Jordan Treats Her Fans on St. Patrick’s Day With a Leg Workout Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to Instagram to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with excellent workout video you can do at home while in quarantine, of course, if you’re there as a prevention measure. Because of the Irish holiday, Jordan chose to wear green.

Her Instagram post has four different types of individual exercises for legs. Jordan noted in the caption that she is doing the workout in the personal gym, so nobody needs to worry about her contracting coronavirus or her being irresponsible. “Don’t worry! This is our personal gym that only Brett and I use!”, she wrote.

“Here is a killer leg workout you can do right at home! If you have a set of dumbbells, great! If not, no worries, this can be done with bodyweight or any household item for some added resistance!”, she advised her followers.

The fitness trainer wore a green top with a sports bra, which she paired with tight gray spandex short shorts.

Her followers shared in the comments their love for her workout videos, which they find very helpful. “Good inspiration and wonderful outfit”, “These seem so fun! Thank you!”, “You’re soo cute!! Thanks for the motivation!!”, “This is great for an at-home workout”, some of the comments read.