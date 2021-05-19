Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Secretly Tied The Knot This Weekend

Singer Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez, this weekend. The 27-year-old said ‘yes’ to a two-year-old agent at her home in Montecito, California. The wedding was small and intimate, and less than 20 people attended.

It is not known if the couple wanted such a wedding or if they planned everything quickly. Sources close to Ariana and Dalton claim it was their free weekend and they didn’t want to wait any longer, but they both wanted an intimate ceremony. The wedding was reportedly held in the garden of her villa with lots of lamps.

Rumors of their relationship first surfaced in February last year, after the singer broke up with musician Mikey Foster, with whom she has been since 2019. By posting on Instagram, Ariana then hinted at a new love, and confirmed her relationship with Dalton in May last year when they both appeared in a video for her song with Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With U’.

The two perhaps greatest American teen stars then crossed voices in the song with the decision to donate the entire proceeds from the sale to charity, which in itself caused an avalanche of positive reactions. In addition, the video, which was monitored by videos sent to them by fans, but also some celebrities, also received great reviews, and the moment that is most talked about is the one in which Ariana dances and kisses her new boyfriend.

The couple finally got engaged in December.

Grande posted the news of the engagement before last Christmas on Instagram and on that occasion showed a ring with a pearl and a diamond on her left hand.

“Forever and then a little more,” she wrote in the announcement.

The singer was previously engaged to 27-year-old comedian Pete Davidson from June to October 2018. She also dated rapper Big Sean from 2014 to 2015, dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016, and the late rapper Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018.