5 Reasons Why are Area Codes Important

Area codes are used all over the world, and they help telephone providers assign a specific three-digit code to show the exact location of the provider and the user. They have been implemented for more than 70 years, and help decrease confusion and help providers, as well as the users. However, with the increase of cell phone services, this begs the question, do we still need these digits, and how they are still crucial for us. In this article, we are going to give you some of the reasons why the area codes are important and the difference they make even in this technologically advanced, digital era. Continue reading to learn more about the benefits that come with them, and why we choose not to replace them and stop using them completely.

1. They help providers

The first reason why these digits are crucial dates back to 1947. Before this year, calling someone was pretty tricky, and when you tried to dial the number of a person who did not live in the same city or state as you, you had to tell the operator who you are trying to reach and where they are located.

This required the operator to manually connect you to the desired location and desired person. People who had this type of job needed to work fast, precisely, and they needed to be focused so that mistakes would be minimized. As more and more people started using the telephone providers, this manual task was almost impossible. Because of this, and to help out with the manual labor, area codes were invented, and since that, every user is free to contact anyone they want, without having to call an operator and request to be manually connected.

2. You can find out if someone is trying to scam you

This is probably the most important reason why we still need these digits. We’ve all gotten a strange number when someone tried to call us, and if we didn’t have any knowledge of the digits connected to our state, country, or even city, we would be victims of scams much easier.

Nowadays, when you see a strange number calling you, especially one that starts with specific digits that you don’t recognize, chances are, there is someone who is trying to trick you and scam you. This helps users protect themselves, and it can help providers find out who is trying to do that. With these codes, the area can be determined, and then, depending on the telephone number that follows, the person responsible for this can be found.

Note that even though you can have the same telephone number as someone else, this can never happen in the same location, as in a city or state.

3. They show geographic locations

When it comes to the specific purpose of these digits, it is to show the geographic location of an individual or a company. Note that for some people this can be related to a nostalgic feeling, and being connected to a place that you know, or that you used to call home. On the same note, when it comes to corporations, it can help them with a marketing campaign, and it can remove confusion when a client is trying to learn more about them.

Note that these digits are also placed to show a specific time or a timeline, and as time goes by, and more and more people are in need of new lines, additional numbers can be added. This way, residents and lines that had their number prior to the change, can continue using their numbers, and these digits can be easily linked to the history of the city or the state.

On the same note, the digits can give you additional information on the timezone, specific information about the city you are trying to reach as well as the state, and this article talks about it. As you can see, these three digits show much more than the area code, and they can be used for multiple purposes.

4. No need for additional expenses

As we mentioned before, this system was implemented before the 1950s, and since then, it has been proven that this system works and that it helps both users and providers. Note that in case we choose to ditch the area codes now, and if we decide we don’t want to use them anymore, that would cause massive chaos.

In case providers choose to stop using the codes and implement just one code per country, this would require the implementation of different types of equipment that would require a huge investment. Even though technology has advanced a lot since the 50s, there are still things that require a lot of money to be implemented.

So, by still using these three digits, both providers and users are saving a lot of money. The telephone companies don’t need to invest in costly new devices and equipment, and with that, they can keep stable prices that don’t affect users much.

Even though we have noticed that in time some of the providers offer more expensive packages, experts suggest that in case we choose to ditch the popular area codes, the prices of the services would double or even triple.

5. They are part of your identity

The last thing we are going to talk about is personal identity. Even though these digits are not directly connected to your identity, they still show part of you. No matter where you live, if you are in the United States, or any other country in the world, with the telephone number you have, you are also assigned the digits that show your location.

Even though most people nowadays use mobile phones that don’t require the area code, if you have a traditional phone in your home or work, the area code is implemented in that. This is especially important for businesses and large corporations, as the digits show users where you are located and if they can easily reach you and use your services.

This also helps consumers find companies with ease, and they help business places target their preferred audience. Note that no matter if you are an individual or part of a large corporation, these numbers are part of your identity, and people can easily learn more about you and your location depending on your telephone number. This decreases confusion, prevents scamming, and gives an overall better perspective.

These are some of the reasons why we need these digits, and how they can give out specific information about the resident or the business place. It is said that they will continue to change with time, new numbers may be added, but the chances of us removing them from use are slim to none, at least in the foreseeable future.