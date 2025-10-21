Are Holidays Abroad Still Being Swapped for Staycations?

Source: thesun.co.uk

In recent years, many people have wondered whether holidays abroad are getting swapped for staycations — and the answer is a definite yes, but with a twist.

One of the biggest changes is the growing popularity of holiday homes on wheels, static caravans, and lodges. Alongside this trend is a strong rise in financing options for these holiday homes.

Here, we’ll explore how staycations are evolving — especially via caravan finance deals — and what this means for holiday-makers on a budget.

The Staycation Shift

Travel abroad has become less predictable for many reasons: fluctuating currency, changes in airline schedules, concerns about accommodation, and just the comfort of staying closer to home. As a result, more families and individuals are choosing UK-based getaways — for example, by investing in a holiday home or caravan.

The idea of a “staycation” still appeals, but now it often comes with a longer-term twist: owning a spot where you can stay whenever you like, instead of booking a one-off holiday abroad.

Another factor behind this shift is sustainability. Many travellers are becoming more conscious of their environmental footprint, preferring local holidays that reduce air travel emissions. Coastal regions such as Cornwall, Devon, and the Lake District have seen record bookings, with some parks reporting full capacity throughout the summer. For many, the appeal lies in reconnecting with nature — beaches, forests, and countryside breaks that feel just as refreshing as foreign destinations.

Why Caravan/Home-From-Home Purchases Are Rising

Here are some of the reasons:

Control & flexibility ─ Instead of relying on flights or hotel availability overseas, you get a base you control — your own holiday spot.

Cost spreading ─ Buying a holiday home or caravan seems expensive upfront, but caravan finance deals let you spread the cost over time.

Good value ─ Some sites and finance companies are promoting loans with competitive rates, making ownership more accessible.

Lifestyle-investment mentality ─ The value isn’t just measured in resale value abroad; it’s measured in convenience, family memories, and repeated stays.

Another interesting driver is remote working. With flexible work policies, many owners now use their caravans not only for holidays but as peaceful remote offices. Wi-Fi-equipped lodges and park facilities have made this possible, blending leisure and productivity in a way that traditional holidays never could.

What to Know About Caravan Finance Deals

When you are looking at holiday homes like static caravans (parked in one place) or lodges, there are specific finance deals to consider. Here are key elements you should understand:

Rates & terms

Some lenders offer finance rates from as low as around 6.5% APR for static caravan or holiday-home loans.

Other deals might have rates of around 7.9% APR for new static caravans, and higher for used ones.

In the touring caravan / mobile home category, some personal-loan style offers go from ~6.3% APR for £7,500–£25,000 loans.

Repayment periods & deposit

Loan terms can be long: up to 10 years or more depending on lender and model.

Some deals require 10 % or more deposit when buying the caravan or lodge.

What you’re actually buying

A static caravan or lodge is often meant to stay in one place (holiday park).

You own or finance the structure, pay site‐fees, utilities, maintenance.

Finance is less like a traditional mortgage (for your home) and more like a long-term secured loan or hire‐purchase style agreement.

Benefits & risks

Benefits:

Easy access to a holiday base whenever you like.

More stability than booking a hotel week each year.

Spreads the cost which helps budgeting.

Risks:

The value of holiday homes may not rise as much as regular property (some sources say values generally decrease over time).

Running costs (site fees, maintenance, insurance) add up — make sure you factor them in.

Finance deals depend on your credit status; better credit = better rates.

Tips If You’re Considering Caravan Finance

Shop around ─ Look at different lenders and deals. For example, personal loan options might start at 6.3% APR for suitable amounts. Check the total cost ─ Interest + running costs + site fees = what you’ll really pay per year. Choose the right term ─ Longer terms mean smaller monthly payments but more total interest. Understand ownership vs. letting ─ Some parks offer letting schemes so you can rent out when not using your caravan. Credit status matters ─ If your credit is not excellent, expect higher rates or more restrictions. Think about life changes ─ Will you use the caravan for many years? What if your circumstances change? Resale & market value ─ Remember that unlike normal homes, resale value may not increase; it might even decrease.

Final Thoughts

Yes — holidays abroad are still a thing, but many people are also swapping some of their overseas trips for the comfort and flexibility of a UK staycation. With strong caravan finance deals making ownership more accessible, investing in a static caravan, lodge, or touring caravan is becoming an appealing option.

If you’re thinking about it, balance the appeal of repeated UK holidays with the realities of cost, usage, and investment value. Caravan finance can make the dream reachable — just make sure it’s the right fit for your lifestyle and budget.