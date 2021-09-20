Top 9 Essential Apps for Startups

Creating something from scratch is never easy, which is why a good idea, detailed planning, and organization are key in order to succeed and not crash in your first year. When starting a company, understandably, there are plenty of things to consider and keep in mind just from the business aspect, and when we add responsibilities and duties we have towards our employees, management, and, of course, clients into this equation, it’s no wonder why planning before launching a company can last for over a year.

Luckily, today, many new tools are available, and no matter if someone wants to improve the business they already have or start a new one, having these tools can considerably help you with that.

The good thing today is that, unlike before, when running a small business and startups was quite costly, we now have many apps that can help us with that. Of course, since there are plenty of these apps, one question arises, and many find it difficult to determine which ones can actually have a positive effect on the success of their business, but if we shorten that list and divide it into three categories, it can do wonders for our business. Everyone knows how having the right tools can speed up the whole process, and that is why we created the list of the top essential apps for startups.

Apps for productivity monitoring

Productivity is what running a business is all about, as it best determines the company’s success. Of course, like everything else in the world, companies evolve too, which is why closely monitoring the productivity and whether or not it follows the growth of the company is the key. Every single one of your employees attributes to the company’s success. The saying “A chain is as strong as its weakest link” describes this the best. So, let’s have a look at the best apps for productivity monitoring.

1. Clever Control

Undoubtedly our first pick is Clever control, and for many reasons. The main one is that it is easy to use, and you can monitor the productivity of your employees from any device. Furthermore, all the data is stored on a dashboard that you can access at any given time. Personal preferences aside, features like secret recording and monitoring computer screens in real-time are beneficial for any business. That is why if you want an app that’s efficient, easy to use, and without any bugs, clevercontrol.com should also be your first pick.

2. Hours

Hours is the app that can help us track time and the success of our projects during a certain period of time. The great thing with Hours is that it allows us to switch between various tasks easily, manage them, and color-code. It is also mobile-friendly, so we can check on our project at any time we want without using complicated technology. Besides making and recording timestamps, we can also make the adjustments easily when it is necessary.

3. Toggl

Although Toggl is an app that allows us to create, manage and track projects in an easy way, it has even more to offer. We can create an invoice after every finished task and simply switch to a new one without leaving the app. It also allows us to share our project time report in various formats, so we can clarify what we have done.

Apps for project management

1. Asana

We will be available to visualize our work and choose between various ways to see it if we choose Asana for our project management app. That can help us see and organize our job in the way that suits us the most and make our business even more productive. We can also integrate different third parties into this app, comment on tasks, attach various files, and do many different things.

2. nTask

If you need a powerful tool to help you run your business and create various projects, then nTask can be a perfect choice. Besides separating all the work in workplaces with tasks, nTask also allows us to track time directly into the app without adding other tools. It has great features and a pleasant look which makes it much easier to use.

3. Jira

Jira is one of the best solutions for those people who want to manage software projects with agile development philosophy. I can help us deal with many issues such as bug fixing and project tasks and organize them into a backlog. Jira can also help us to visualize our projects, which makes working on them simpler and much faster.

Apps for accounting and finance

1. Xero

Xero is one of the best-known apps for finance and accounting because of many reasons, and one of them is definitely functionality and amazing design. With Xero, we have an insight into our cash flow all the time, we can create invoices and do many other things connected to finance.

2. inDinero

If you choose to use inDinero, you will have all the benefits that one finance app has, and it is almost impossible to outgrow this service. We can use it to record all our expenses and categorize them, and inDinero will send us alerts from as many accounts as we have. It has great features that can help us build complex financial statements.

3. Mint

Although Mint does not allow us to create invoices, this is still one of the great apps we can use to organize our finances and make our business book simpler and easier to check. That makes Mint perfect for small businesses because it can assist them and make operating much easier.

The bottom line

Hopefully, after reading everything mentioned above, it should get much easier for you to decide which apps to use for your business. Choosing the best one for a startup is never easy, but this shortened list should come more than handy as it provides the best options and covers all of the important aspects and branches of one company.