Why Use Angular for Your Next Software Development Project

When businesses finally realize that they must update their website in order to stay relevant, they often do a bit of research to help them understand what all of these website development companies can do for them. However, it’s all too easy for those outside the development field to find themselves totally overwhelmed by all of the development languages available to choose from.

Thankfully, any good development company already has a language or languages in mind once they hear a description of the business’s wants, needs, and desires. In many cases, Angular is the top choice for the frontend development of many different types of websites and web applications. Many development companies, like BairesDev, even specialize in Angular development services.

A Brief History of Angular

Developed by Google, Angular is an open-source framework for frontend development. It was first introduced into the world of development in 2009 as a useful language for creating modern and dynamic web apps. Over the years, it’s become a favorite language amongst the development community and gained a huge amount of traction since its release thanks to its ability to eliminate unnecessary code while ensuring faster, lighter apps.

In fact, the first version of the framework, AngularJS, actually created the foundation for present-day frontend application development. It’s still one of the most well-known solutions for single-page applications (or SPAs) next to React and Vue.js. AngularJS let developers translate typically static HTML documents into dynamic content.

Many of today’s well-known websites, such as PayPal, Upwork, and The Guardian, used the AngularJS framework in the building of their own websites. Since its original release of AngularJS, Angular is now on its eleventh version release as of November of 2020.

Why Choose Angular for Frontend Development?

Choosing the right technology stack for a website or application development project required a lot of careful consideration by the development team with the client’s needs in mind. Angular continues to remain a go-to choice for web and app dev stacks as it helps ease the job of the frontend developer while offering many other benefits as well. Some of the most notable advantages include:

Modular Structure – Angular offers a modular development structure. This means that it organizes the code into different modules or buckets. All of the necessary directives, components, and services are always organized and neat in separate buckets while developers build and work on them. This allows developers to segregate the overall functionality of applications to create things like exclusive features or reusable chunks of code for the future. It also means that it’s easy for development teams to divide and conquer the amount of labor involved in a project as each dev works within their own bucket. Its modular structure enables web applications to also perform what’s known as lazy loading. This is when the web browser loads different features at different times in the background of the application. Users on the frontend then instantly see and have the ability to use said features as soon as they reach said point in the app.

TypeScript – A superscript for JavaScript, developers use the TypeScript language to build applications in Angular. This helps to ensure much higher security as it supports types (such as interfaces and primitives). TypeScript also helps to find and eliminate errors early on when writing code or performing general maintenance tasks. TypeScript isn’t a standalone development language, which means devs have the ability to take existing JavaScript code and compile it down based on whatever they’re configuring at that time. Developers also have the ability to directly debug the TypeScript code within the browser or editor of their choice during build time as long as they have the proper mapped files created.

Simplified Testing – Angular makes testing an extremely simple process for developers. The modules of Angular provide application parts for easy manipulation. This separation allows for the loading of necessary services and the performing of automatic testing.

Code Consistency – All seasoned developers appreciate the value of consistent codes and coding practices. Inconsistent code not only increases development time but also elevates costs significantly. Angular makes coding a bit easier by enabling developers to use templates along with pre-defined code snippets. It also consists of a helpful component that starts in the same style. Code consistency helps make it easy for developers to reuse code, thus saving the time otherwise wasted rewriting the same code over and over again in the future.

Google Support – One of the biggest benefits of using Angular is Google’s long term support for the framework. Not only does this solve the problem of finding reliable solutions for Angular, but also ensures the continual release of new upscaled versions of the framework in the future. Many of Google’s own apps, such as Gmail and Hangouts, were built on Angular, which is an even bigger indicator of a sustainable future for the framework with full, robust support.

Angular is an incredibly useful frontend development language and helps make the lives of the development team much easier than other languages. It’s also great for end-users as it allows for lazy loading of website components for a smooth experience sans waiting time. Businesses appreciate it for its long-term support and help in lowering costs and development time. Companies or development teams looking to find the right frontend development language should look no further than Angular for all of their single-page application needs.