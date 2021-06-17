Angelina Jolie Was “Caught” Hanging Out With Her Ex- Husband

Actress Angelina Jolie was “caught” in front of the building of her first husband, British actor Jonny Lee Miller, and it is widely rumored that the two have reconciled.

Angelina got out of the car in front of Jonny’s home in the Brooklyn neighborhood, holding a Louis Vuitton purse in one hand and a bottle of expensive drink in the other.

After they took a picture in front of his houses, the foreign media are buzzing that besides Jennifer Lopez, Angelina was dating her ex, with whom she was almost 25 years ago.

The famous actress married Johnny in 1996 when she was 21, they met on the set of the movie “Hackers” in 1995, and six months later they were married. Many remember that at that time she wore a T-shirt with his name described in her blood.

“He is a man I will hit soon, so you need to sacrifice a little to make the relationship really special” Angelina said at the time.

She admitted to the journalists at the time that they were thinking about the possibility of not getting married immediately, but of being engaged for a while, since she had to stay in Los Angeles because of work, and he had to return to Great Britain, but they still got married.

The marital idyll did not last long. The couple divorced in 1997, allegedly due to a busy business schedule, and in 1999 they officially ended the divorce, but remained on friendly terms.

“It was strange to get married right away, I somehow lost my identity. I suddenly became someone’s wife, as if I had lost half of myself, “Angelina explained at the time.

“There is no regret, the marriage did not succeed, but we remained good friends,” said Angelina, and Miller even acted in her directorial debut “In the Land of Blood and Honey”.

According to some sources, Angelina introduced her oldest son Pax to her ex- husband. She returned to Miller’s apartment with her son, just few days after the paparazzi took a picture of her entering the building.

After the divorce, Angelina married Billy Bob Thorton, and then, Brad Pitt, with whom she has six children.

Angelina and Brad divorced a few months ago, and they have just finalized their custody battle that lasted for a few years. They got a shared custody, even though Angelina aimed to be the one to get full custody over their children.

From 2008 to 2018, Miller was married to actress Michelle Hicks, with whom he has an 11-year-old son.

Even though Angie said she was not ready to find new love, we believe she always thought about getting back with an old love. None of them had confirmed nor denied the relationship, but we hope the renewed couple will share some more information.