What to Expect After a Car Accident

Heavy traffic on the road can increase the risk of accidents and collisions. Car accidents are one of the leading causes of serious injuries in the United States. Worse still, many of these accidents lead to fatalities. Many families lose loved ones in car accidents each year across the country.

There are many causes for the shocking number of automobile accidents in the United States. Regardless of the cause, accidents can be life-changing for every person involved. Following are some of the common situations that can lead to serious car accidents and severe injuries:

Negligent or inattentive driving;

Racing or aggressive driving;

Ignoring traffic lights, road safety signs, or warnings;

Driving while tired;

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

Driving in inclement weather conditions; or

Being involved in a police chase

There are some helpful steps to follow after an auto crash. However the most important may be to seek immediate legal advice from an experienced auto accident lawyer. The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin will guide you throughout the entire claim process.

Common Types of Injuries Sustained After a Car Accident

Car accidents involve heavy metal vehicles, travelling at high speeds. No surprise, the opportunity for serious injury is great. An injured victim may suffer from any number of minor or major injuries. Every part of the body is at risk if you are injured in an auto accident.

Different body parts are prone to damage as a result of a serious car accident. If you have been injured in a car accident, you should consider consulting a personal injury lawyer to learn about the legal options available to you. Here are some of the most common types of car accident injuries that individuals experience:

Soft-tissue injuries

Soft-tissue injuries are common in car accidents. The most common symptoms of soft-tissue injuries are pain and swelling. Soft tissues such as muscle, tendons, and ligaments are prone to damage in auto accidents.

Traumatic brain injuries

Any injuries to your brain can be considered a traumatic brain injury. Even minor head injuries can lead to excessive bleeding at times. However, there are situations in which the damage might be invisible, and there may not be any bleeding.

It is critical to treat all accident injuries seriously and get them assessed by a medical professional. You should seek medical care immediately after an accident, as a seemingly minor injury could result in permanent brain damage.

Spinal cord injuries

In the most severe situations, a car accident can lead to spinal injuries and permanent damage. Spinal cord injuries often require surgeries and extensive rehabilitation. In the worst cases, SCI may result in paralysis.

Broken bones or fractures

Broken bones or fractures can cause extreme pain and may take approximately weeks, even months, to heal. It is important to immediately get yourself assessed by an experienced medical professional if you have sustained injuries in a car crash.

Mental health issues and disorder

Car accidents can lead to emotional trauma. After a car accident, an individual can often experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and may suffer from stress and anxiety. The impact of car accident injuries can be painful and long-lasting. If you or a loved one has sustained injuries in a car collision, you should immediately get in touch with a healthcare provider. The condition may worsen with time, which can cause an individual to experience different mental health issues.

How to Care for Your Physical and Mental Health After a Car Accident

Here are some of the things that you should do to take care of your physical health and mental health after a car crash:

Seek immediate medical care for your injuries. After an accident, you should immediately contact a doctor or hospital if you experience any symptoms. Even minor injuries can lead to severe issues if left untreated. This is why it is important not to ignore any of your injuries, no matter how minor they seem.

Do not ignore little aches and pains. Many individuals often experience aches, pains, and abnormal feelings in their bodies after an accident. You should take these seriously and consider it as a sign to go for a doctor’s check-up. Small aches and pains can be a sign of a larger underlying injury.

Some people might undergo depression and anxiety as an outcome of a fatal car accident. Many injured victims might experience major depressive disorder (MDD). If you are experiencing headaches, phobias, fatigue, and other such symptoms, you should immediately seek help from a doctor. They will suggest some good therapies that will help you to relax your mind and get your life back to normal.

Self care is also important. One tip for helping your recovery is communicating with your friends and family. You can also try to stay active by a walk or whatever activity your body allows. Practicing mindfulness is another tip that an injured victim can follow after suffering from an auto crash.

Getting Compensation for Your Injuries When You Are not at Fault

When you get injured in a car accident, you may be eligible for compensation. There are different types of insurance coverage, and you may have the right to sue the driver at fault in certain circumstances. Your attorney can help you decide when to file a lawsuit and which parties are appropriate defendants..

You may be able to claim PIP benefits (or personal injury protection benefits) if your insurance policy allows. A review of your policy can help you or your attorney if this is the case. You can seek the assistance of an experienced lawyer to deal with the insurance agency on your behalf.

The PIP insurance can help you recover compensation for your medical bills and lost wages. However, if you think you are not getting enough compensation, you may be able to file a third-party claim with the help of a lawyer.

How can a lawyer help you with your claim?

Lawyers are well-equipped to manage your case and understand all necessary aspects of legal procedure. Whether it is about negotiating with the insurance agency or representation in court, your lawyer can assist you at each stage. They can work on your behalf to protect your rights.

Your lawyer can also help you understand the legal options available in your case and ensure that you are getting appropriate compensation for your injuries. Don’t wait another day, schedule your free consultation with one of our experienced accident attorneys today.