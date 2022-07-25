You’ve done the heavy lifting and are now a proud homeowner. Congrats on the milestone, but the job is not yet done. Owning a house involves many responsibilities, not just paying property rates in certain settings. You must ensure your house is safe and comfortable, and everything is running efficiently. So, how do you do this from day one? Read on for the first things to do after buying a house to get you started.

Security

Changing the locks sounds straightforward but is among the pitfalls to avoid. The previous owner gave you their keys doesn’t mean spares aren’t out there. Please don’t ignore it; you should bring anything or spend a night before changing the locks, including the codes, to easily overlooked areas like the garage and gates.

Besides the entry points, you also need to check elements like the fire/smoke detectors and ensure they are working. If not available, consider buying and installing them and ensuring you have a fire extinguisher. Also, check the security lights.

The utilities

Imagine moving in, only to realize you’ll spend the night in the dark with no water. After closing the deal, work on connecting your new home to essential utilities, including water and electricity; this makes your first day more comfortable and stress-free, especially considering the unpacking that awaits.

Deep cleaning

It would help if you cleaned thoroughly before moving in, whether a newly built or previously inhabited house. Deep cleaning is crucial, including considering elements such as the dryers and other areas that are not readily visible. If you don’t have the time or aren’t equipped to do a thorough cleaning, consider enlisting professional help.

Insure

Did you get a warranty? That’s a great deal as it means appliances like the air conditioner are covered. But what about the house and other valuables considering potential disasters like fire and flooding? Your new house is not just a home. It is a financial investment, and you should treat it as such. Home insurance may seem unnecessary, but it can save you from significant stress. Try premium reduction hacks such as updating the security system, which makes your house less vulnerable; this translates to more affordable insurance since, in the insurer’s eyes, the house is safer.

Maintenance

How was your due diligence when looking for the house and buying it? Check this link for information on a detailed process of how to buy a house. If you did your homework, you enlisted a professional inspection service, which means the house was checked from the foundation to the roof, giving you a factual image of its structural integrity.

That’s great; it means you won’t spend a fortune struggling to keep the house in great shape, but there is still a catch; adopting a practical maintenance routine; this includes routine repairs and maintenance, which helps you spot developing issues and stop them in their tracks before they cause significant problems.

Develop a master plan, such as annual floor-to-ceiling checks, thorough cleaning, scheduled air conditioner filter cleaning, and replacements, to mention a few measures. With such a plan, you won’t be caught off-guard by problems that can result in significant financial and emotional stress.

Emergency preparedness

Do you know where the emergency shut-offs and the circuit-breaker box are? How about which circuit goes to what appliance or room? Knowing the locations and how such elements work can save you in emergencies. If you din’ have them, now is the time to stock up on emergency supplies. Do you have a flashlight, emergency radio, batteries, and a power bank? You may even want to include non-perishable food and water, especially if the house is in an area susceptible to natural disasters.

Financials

Keeping up with your mortgage payments can be challenging, especially with all the hassles and excitement of a new home. Unpacking can take longer and more energy, meaning payments can slip off your mind. Set such bills on auto-pay, helping you to avoid lateness and the many undesirable effects they carry.

Documents

Are your documents safe? The mortgage lender’s contact details and contract, property survey, house inspection report, insurance, and closing documents, among others, need to be properly stored as you move, ensuring they are not misplaced or damaged. Cloud storage makes this easier, but if you still have paper documents, ensure they are secured in a safe, with waterproof measures in mind.

Meet the neighbors

You did your research when selecting the house and the neighborhood, and now that you are a part of the community, it is a great time to meet them. Don’t be afraid to go out there, even inviting them for a party. Meeting the neighbors makes settling in easier, becoming a fully-fledged community member, and thriving; this is more so if you have kids since it’ll be easier for them to socialize, grow, and develop in a supportive community.

Update your address

How often do you order stuff online? You might not give the address much thought, especially if you don’t use a home phone or mail service. Nonetheless, your address can’t be discounted in the modern digital-driven world. It’d be frustrating if you ordered some items and waited for delivery, only to realize you must pick them up from your previous neighbor or reorder them. Update your address, tell your family and friends about your new home, and let your online shopping solutions know where to ship.

Everyone yearns for a house. The excitement of painting the walls how and when you like, renovating the property, and customizing it to your liking is reason enough to want to own a house. Nonetheless, such excitement can quickly become a nightmare if you assume that buying is the journey’s end.

You have a lot to do from the first day after closing the deal, keeping the house functional and feeling like the home you’ve always wanted. With the above pointers, you’ll have an easier and more productive time in your young homeownership journey.