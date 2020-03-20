Affordable Summer Vacation Trip Ideas for Your Family – 2020 Guide

Summer and vacation time are approaching, and many families are already planning their next destination. There are many amazing beaches around the world, but for some of them, you will need a real fortune if you want to take your family there.

Since you also need a lot of stuff that you have to take with yourself, many people are choosing some more affordable destination that is in their country or the region. You can save a lot if you can go on vacation with your own vehicle since plane tickets for a whole family could be quite expensive.

Furthermore, you should visit some supermarkets and try to find everything you need for a vacation on a discount. The elementary stuff is sunscreen, towels, some toys for kids, ball. Additionally, you can buy some waterproof cameras to catch some of the best moments of you and your family. There are many types of waterproof cameras on the market, and you can visit carlsbadartsplash.org to see the reviews of the best ones that you can buy in 2020.

Nevertheless, if you are interested in choosing some more affordable destination for the vacation with your family, we have made a list of the best places where you can have a nice holiday, without the need to spends some huge amount of money.

San Diego

San Diego is a city in California, and it is full of activities that would amuse every member of the family. There are many water parks, theme parks, museums, and almost 100 kilometers of beaches. Also, you can visit the zoo, Legoland, or Balboa Park. San Diego is a place where both kids and adults can have a great time.

Winter Park

Winter Park is maybe more like a winter destination, but it is also great during the summer. If you are not so much of a fan of heavy sun and beaches, you can have a nice rest with your family in this idyllic place in Colorado. Also, you can enjoy many activities such as hiking, horse riding, zip-lining, biking, and much more.

Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor in Maine is another great destination for a family vacation that would not empty your bank account. Here you can enjoy on the beach of Echo Lake, Museum in the Streets, biking, hiking, and much more. Our advice is to visit Acadia National Park.

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania is a city where you could enjoy many activities such as visiting the Zoo, the Children Museum of Pittsburgh. Also, there is a car racing event with vintage vehicles and many city tours. Additionally, here you can find many restaurants that have meals for under 10 dollars.

St. Louis

One of the most attractive towns in Missouri has a lot to offer if you decide to go there for a family vacation. One of the best free attractions is visiting the Purina Farms, where kids can play with dogs or the Saint Louis Art Museum. Also, we have to mention the Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, which is very popular in this place.

Myrtle Beach

South Carolina and Myrtle Beach are another cheap but great place where you can take your family on vacation. There are many activities near the sea, such as lazy rivers, water slides, pools, shuffleboard, and many more. Also, you could get served with snacks and beverages while you are resting beside some pool if you are near Rusty Reel Bar and Grill. Try not to skip the Myrtle Waves and Wild Water and Wheel too.

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg in Tennessee is another great destination for people who love adventures in nature rather than laying on some beach. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a place where you can enjoy hiking tours, biking, and horse riding. Also, you should visit the Arts and Crafts Community of Gatlinburg, where you can see some amazing handmade virtues.

Vienna

Vienna is the capital of Austria and one of the centers of European culture and medieval architecture. This city is full of free activities like walking and biking tours, and many museums and other attractions offer free access. Some of the places that everyone should visit are Tiergarten Schoenbrunn, one of the oldest zoos, Madame Tussauds, and many museums.

Lisbon

In recent years, the capital of Portugal became one of the most attractive destinations in Europe, since it represents the beautiful and unique town near the Atlantic coast, and there are many activities for both the kids and adults. Here you can enjoy amazing architecture, castles, religious monuments, or rest on a beach.

The Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is an exotic destination, but every ordinary family could afford a trip to this place since you can buy an arrangement for around 2000 dollars for a week here with your family. The beaches here are one of the best in the world.

Taipei

The capital of Taiwan is a magic place that represents a mixture of modern architecture and ancient Asian culture. Here you can enjoy in many Taiwanese restaurants and Asian food with a lot of spices. There are many free tours across the city, and many attractions like Yangmingshan National Park, or Taipei Zoo, that you shouldn’t skip.

Bali

The only expensive part of going to Bali is a flight ticket since it is in Indonesia. However, when it comes to a hotel arrangement there, you can always find an affordable price for you and your family. Even though Bali sounds too exotic, this place is very cheap, especially when it comes to food at restaurants. Also, all tours are free, and you can enjoy many activities like diving, snorkeling, boat rides and many more.

