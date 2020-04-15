6 Best Laptop Under 50000 Rupees India 2020

If you’re considering to purchase a laptop and your budget is 50000 rupees, you should know that there are plenty of good options available on the market in India. So, choosing the best device can be a very arduous task. To make things easier for you, we’ve gone through hundreds of models and took their price, specifications, features, advantages, and user experience into consideration. Why you will use the device and its processor are the most important aspects, but what also matters are the screen size, the RAM, OS, HDD, and graphics.

Each of the models we’ve listed feature a powerful processor and are equipped with great display, superb graphic card, and astonishing performance. Thus, they can be used for studying, work, heavy-multitasking, entertainment, and playing games. Without any further ado, let’s take a closer look at the best laptops under Rs 50000 in India for 2020.

1. Lenovo Ideapad IP 320E

This model comes with a sleek design and excellent performance which can suit every user’s needs. The Lenovo Ideapad IP 320E is powered by a 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) processor, which provides a speed up to 3.1 GHz when supported by Intel Turbo Boost. It also features an 8 GB DDR4 RAM which can be easily expanded up to 16 GB and a 1 TB HDD.

The display size is 15.6-inch HD LED Back-lit Anti-glare TN display and 1366 x 768 pixels which offer superb display features and great picture quality. Additionally, the 2 GB dedicated NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics processor is a great addition if you’re into gaming. The Lenovo Ideapad IP 320E comes with an HD Camera, DVD R/W optical drive with 8x speed, and integrated digital microphone.

It weighs up to 2.2 kgs and uses 2-cell Li-ion battery which provides power back-up up to 5 hours on a full charge. All these features make this unit the best model on our list and the best you can get for under 50000 rupees in India.

2. HP Notebook 15-BS179TX

In the last couple of years, HP has been rebuilding their reputation for high-end laptops. Thus, it has a number of top-notch models released which are definitely worth considering. However, we had to narrow our list down and came up with three best HP devices you should take a look at. The first one from HP is the Notebook 15-BS179TX. This unit is a great combination of performance and aesthetics, just like the other two models.

The HP Notebook 15-BS179TX is powered by a 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) processor which offers smooth performance and speed. It features a 15.6 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit Display, backed by an 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, as well as, a large 1 TB HDD. Moreover, it has an HP TrueVision HD Camera with an integrated digital microphone, a 4 cell Li-ion battery that can provide back-up to the laptop for up to 5 hours and DVD R/W with 8X speed.

It weighs about 2.9 kgs and is pre-loaded with Windows 10. You get plenty of connectivity options, such as Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi, Dual Speakers, 2 USB 3.1, 1 USB 2.0, HDMI, RJ-45 port.

3. HP Pavilion x360 14-BA075TX

The second model for HP is the Pavilion x360 14-BA075TX which is a sleek and compact device. It is powered by a 2.4 GHz Intel i3-7100U (7th Gen) processor and is supported by a 4 GB DDR4 RAM and a large 1 TB HDD drive. It is a 2-in-1 device which can be converted into a tablet and features a touchscreen.

The 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) WLED-backlit display is very user-friendly. Furthermore, the HP Pavilion x360 14-BA075TX comes with an NVIDIA GeForce 940MX, 2 GB Dedicated graphics which make it an ideal option for serious gamers. There is also an HP Wide Vision HD Camera with an integrated digital microphone, as well as, Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi as connectivity options.

It weighs about 1.72 kgs and includes dual speakers, secure digital card, 3x USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, and RJ -45 port. This is a great unit for everyday use which can be easily converted into a tablet.

4. Acer Aspire 5-A515-51G

This Acer model is a great device which combines excellent specifications and good price. It is the type of laptop which won’t let you down. In fact, it is powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) processor, which can provide enhanced speeds up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost. It comes with a 15.6 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit display and NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 2 GB dedicated graphics driver.

Moreover, it offers DVD R/W optical drive and an HD camera with integrated digital microphone. It is powered by a 4-cell Li-ion battery, which can provide battery backup for up to 5 hours.

The Acer Aspire 5-A515-51G has Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi as connectivity options, as well as, 2-in-1 Card Reader, Dual Speakers, USB Type C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, and RJ-45 port.

This is a high-quality machine to own, whether you need it for entertainment or office work. It provides superb performance and has outstanding features.

5. HP 15-AY009TX

The HP 15- BE002TX is the third HP model on our list and its place is definitely deserved. It is powered by Intel Core i5 6th Gen processor for faster performance and Expandable 8GB DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking. Additionally, it has 2GB AMD RADEON R5 M430 dedicated graphics for gamers and a pre-loaded Windows 10 Home.

Some of the other features users seem to like include massive storage of 1 TB, Full-Size Island Style Textured keyboard with numeric pad, and HD webcam. It also has 4 cell Li-ion battery for decent battery backup, a SuperMulti DVD writer, and dual speakers with DTS studio sound. However, its only downside is the lack of a Full HD display.

6. Asus Vivobook Max A541UV-DM977T

If you want a device which has it all, we strongly recommend the Asus Vivobook Max A541UV-DM977T. This model is a complete package as it comes with an i3 7th Gen processor, pre-loaded Windows 10 Home, 4 GB of RAM, Full HD 1920×1080 LED screen, and NVIDIA Geforce 920MX 2GB dedicated graphics.

Additionally, the 15.6-inch with 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD LED Backlit AntiGlare display. It also has a full standard keyboard with numeric keypad and massive storage of 1 TB. It weighs only 1.9 kgs and has a VGA Web camera. Thus, the Asus Vivobook Max A541UV-DM977T is a great value for money device which is packed with superb features.