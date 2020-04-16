5 Best Gaming Tablets 2020

Tablets are sometimes our best friend. They are bigger than your phone, so it is more pleasant to watch videos or read on your tablet. And they are smaller than your laptop so you can bring them wherever you go.

People mostly use tablets for work-related things, like checking and replying to emails, surfing web and reading. Some use them for watching various videos or even movies. But there are those that use tablets for gaming. Yes, you can play games on your tablet, and there are some pretty good and powerful tablets out there.

If you want to know more about tablets that are the best solution if you are interested in playing games on them, keep reading. There are different types of gaming tablets, and some of them are pretty expensive, but others are not. There are a few things you need to consider and decide before you buy yourself a gaming tablet so we will tell you everything there is to know.

Amazon Fire 7 – Best Budget Tablet for Gaming

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money, this tablet is the right choice. It is the best budget tablet for gaming out there, and if you buy it you will not regret it. And it’s not just for gaming, everyone can use it.

This tablet supports various formats, like SD, 720p HB, full HD. You can play games on it, watch videos and the size is pretty comfortable for reading also. And the best part is, it cost less than $100.

But there are some downsides too. If you are looking for a tablet with a good camera, this is not the one. The camera is very poor quality so you can forget about pretty photos and attractive videos with this one.

Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible – Best Budget 2-in-1 for Gaming

This is very interesting because it is a tablet and a laptop. And you can choose which one do you want to use, and it is very easy to switch from one to the other. You can use it for your work as a tablet and when you want to play games or watch some video you can use it as a tablet. And every video that you’ll watch on it will be in great high definition. It has 32GB SSD storage, 4GB RAM, an integrated Intel HD graphics and an Intel Celeron 1.6GHz processor. This all means that your tablet/laptop will run as smoothly as it can, and it will fast also.

But the downside of this one is that it is a little bit expensive and it weights a lot more than a standard tablet.

Lenovo YOGA Tab 3 Pro – Best Android Tablet for Gaming

This beauty is for those who care about the looks of their gadgets. But it’s not just the looks, this tablet is a very powerful machine. This tablet has a very big battery, so that means that you won’t need to keep an eye on your charger or to look for the power outlet all of the time. The battery can live up to 18 hours.

The screen has a magnificent image quality, so you can watch everything in HD and enjoy. And that’s not all, it has four JBL integrated speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. But it’s not the end here, it even has an integrated mini-projector, so you can make movie night anywhere you want. And if you want to know why is it called Yoga Tablet, it’s because the projector is rotatable and the battery cylinder also.

In our opinion everything about this tablet is perfect except the price, you’ll need to pay an extra buck if you want everything that this tablet has to offer.

Apple iPad Pro (2017) – Best All-Around Tablet

The first thing we need to say, this is enough expensive, so you don’t need to buy the latest iPad, you can buy the one from 2017. And yes, it is still great. There is no need to discuss because iPad tablets are the best tablets out there.

You can use this tablet like any other tablet, to watch videos, read, work, surf the net, replay to emails, play games, but there are some other things that you can do with it. This is a real replacement for your computer because you can work on it. You can edit videos on it, you can draw, you can even render 3D models.

The battery life is okay, it is 10 hours, which is really good and long. And if you are not a heavy user, it will last you even longer.

The one downside is just the price, nothing else. Because for the price of this tablet you can get two other tablets, that will be also great. But at least if you want to spend this much money, you know that the App store has the best apps and games out there.

Nvidia K1 – The Ultimate Tablet for Gamers

And finally, here it is, the best tablet for gamers. If you are looking for a tablet, and you are only interested in gaming, you don’t need to look further, this is it. The tablet is protected with a rubber shell, so you don’t need to worry about breaking it. And the shell feels really great in your hands and it is very comfortable to hold it and play with it.

And what about the games? You can play anything that you like, for example, Need for Speed: No Limits will run smooth and fast, The Witcher, Half-Life 2, almost anything that you want, you can play. The tablet has a Tegra K1 processor. You can download any game from Google Play Store, but Nvidia has its own shop, and there you can find games that are specially adapted for the device. This tablet is the only gaming tablet that has the option for you to play the games that are for PC because they are specifically adapted for this tablet.

But nothing is perfect, so we need to mention that there is a downside to this tablet, and that’s the position of the speakers. They are really not good for playing movies in landscape mode (and which other mode are you going to use for playing movies), because the speakers are unsuited.

