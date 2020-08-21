Best 4 Person Car Camping Tent 2020

For these last couple of years, and those that a lot of people are interested in buying a car camping tent instead of a regular one. After some research, I found out the reason for such a rise in interest and through this article, I am going to tell you why.

Most people would agree that city life provides a lot of benefits and equality way of life, but there are some things that are missing from this lifestyle. The element that is missing from city life is nature. Sure, there are a couple of trees planted next to the street, a couple of parks inside of the city, and a couple of gardens too, but that cannot be compared to real nature and wildlife. The experience of camping out in the forest or on a mountain cannot be replaced with anything else.

However, any kind of camping requires good equipment. Assuming you are planning on traveling on a mountain or in the forest with an RV or a trailer, you probably need something where you will be able to get a good night’s sleep. Of course, you always have the option of sleeping in your car, but that is only an option if there are two of you. If you are with four friends or a family of four, this is simply impossible. Because of this, you will need a four-person car camping tent.

Since the market for such products is oversaturated with hundreds of different brands, I decided to make a list of the best ones I could find to make things a little bit easier for you.

1. REI Co-op Kingdom 4 Tent

For this list, I decided to start out quite big and expensive. I know, I am sure that most people are not willing to increase the limit of their budget for such a tent right now, but it truly is an impressive product. The REI Co-op Kingdom is truly the model that will provide a comfortable living space for four people. And this is not just for two children and four adults. For full-grown adults can sleep in this tent quite comfortably.

As you can see on most of the photos from this product, the walls on the sides are vertical, making it rectangular in shape, allowing for more space in the corners and at the “roof”.

One of the main reasons I decided to pick this one is because it has two doors, which is always a bonus for me. It is also quite easy to set up while providing a lot of stability. So, the next time there is heavy rain, you will not have to worry about it breaking or tearing. Both doors one and two are close with a zipper, making them much safer from rain or snow.

Keep in mind, there are so many different features and benefits to this product because it costs around $450. When you compare this pricing to a lot of other options, it does come up a bit expensive. Whether all these benefits are worth it that is up for you to decide.

2. Kelty Grand Mesa (2020 update)

Now let us get into the more affordable options. However, do not let the pricing dissuade you, even if the Kelty Grand Mesa with the 2020 update is just $190 or less, it is still a very reliable product that will provide you with great protection and cover from outside influences while out camping. Like the Rei Kingdom, it is also made to house for full-sized adults.

The Grand Mesa was an awesome product, but with the 2020 update, it is now even better. If you get this version for $190, you will get a carry bag that will make things easier for packing up and storing it at home. It also comes with additional Quick Corners pulls that will make your set up even easier than before.

The sturdy aluminum poles combined with the waterproof, dustproof and overall great polyester makes this a truly great product. Keep in mind, if you want to ensure that your tent will stay safe during your entire camping trip, there are some things you could do to make your adventure a little bit safer as suggested by the guide on www.trendlor.com. Considering that the four-person option weighs only 6lbs, I think this is a great option for anyone that loves camping in their car.

3. Eureka! Space Camp

The Space Camp from Eureka! is a great option that is prized between the Kelty and the REI. You can usually find it at around $350, but it can usually be found on a discount on Amazon, so make sure you check that regularly.

Just like the previous two, it is comfortable enough for four people, it is even better for three people and is luxurious for two. It is 68 inches in height, which means that people that are around 5’6″ could easily stand up inside of the tent. This is a feature that not a lot of other tents provide. So, I think it is worth mentioning.

Unfortunately, if you are higher than 5’6″, you will not be able to stand up straight.

It has two doors and vestibules on both of them ensuring that the interior will stay dry at all times. Just make sure you zip up everything nicely before you leave or when you enter.

4. Coleman Sundome

This is the cheapest option on the list right now, but it is still an impressive one. The Sundome from Coleman goes for around $100, but at the time of writing, this product is at a discount and it only costs $90. It might not have the same level of quality as Eureka! Or REI, but you are getting a four-man tent for just a fraction of the price.

And just because it is $100, it does not mean that it is a bad product. It is still waterproof, dustproof, windproof, and weatherproof. Coleman claims that their tent can withstand winds that go up to 35 mph. For such a low price, the quality of Sundome is quite good and it is an option that is definitely worth considering.

Whichever of these four you decide to pick, I am sure that they will provide you with a great experience the next time you decide to go camping.