14 Best Trucks Under $5,000 You Can Buy in 2020

Want to buy cheap used but good truck under $5000? Trucks are some of the most efficient vehicles you will ever drive, especially when it comes to transporting people and things. However, they are also expensive.

Fortunately, there are ways to get around such budgetary constraints. There are plenty of trucks on the market today that you can acquire for $10,000 or even less.

In fact, if you are truly determined to get the best value for money, then consider giving these, the best trucks for under $5,000, a chance:

14). Ford Ranger (2005)

Ford is known for various models, but without its trucks, the Blue Oval brand wouldn’t be what it is today. And one of the models that requires serious consideration is the Ranger.

Even though it has been discontinued from the American market for years, it returns with a blast in 2020. This is a truck that many people are familiar with, but the new model arrives with innovations and brings a fresh dose of excitement.

And in case you consider the 2020 Ranger too expensive, you can always go for an older car and the 2005 model will definitely satisfy your needs.

13). Toyota Tacoma (2001)

As much as we love American pickups, one of the safest and most reliable vehicles comes from a Japanese manufacturer – of course, we are referring to the 2001 Toyota Tacoma.

Not only that, but this model, that packs a 2.7-liter 4-cylinder engine or a 3.4-liter V6, has great off-road abilities while the driver can sit behind the wheel and be in absolute control of the ride even in remote places.

The truck is large enough to stuff it with materials you need to carry and yet it doesn’t feel bulky.

12). Nissan Frontier (2004)

Although it is made in 2004, the Frontier is still holding on! In fact, it is considered one of the best trucks you can purchase 15 years later.

It can transport almost anything and if you like the vehicles which arrive across the ocean, this one is truly worth considering.

With spending as little money as possible, you can choose between King Cab and Crew Cab version, depending on whether you need a longer or a shorter truck.

11). Dodge Ram 1500 (2003)

In the early 2000s, the Dodge Ram was quite popular. But just because it is 2020 now, it doesn’t mean that you should look away for other options.

Perhaps the Ram is what you need. It can haul 8,600 pounds and it packs either a 4.7-liter V8 or a 5.7-liter Hemi powerplant.

And all that for less than $5000!

10). Chevrolet Colorado (2007)

Coming from a renowned American brand, the Chevy Colorado which was produced in 2007 might as well be the best Colorado pickup on the market.

Not only will the buyer get a good-looking truck, but he will also get an economical four-wheeler. Estimated at 25 mpg on the highway and with the price under the $5000 mark, this truck is a bargain!

9). GMC Sierra 1500 (2003)

To be honest, the GMC Sierra 1500 is probably not your first option. But in 2003, the manufacturer outdid itself when they created an outstanding truck.

Ever since that year, the Sierra has become much more driver-friendly but we also haven’t heard any complaints from the passengers.

But the best thing about this model is that it has kept the off-road capabilities and ruggedness from its predecessors.

8). GMC Sierra 2500 HD (2003)

And in case you want an upgraded version of 1500, you can always opt for the 2500 HD. This Sierra is often acclaimed for its reliability.

In other words, you will not have to spend time in your garage every now and then. Instead, you will get the job that and all of that for under $5000. Add to it that your maintenance costs will not be high and consider yourself a lucky winner.

Oh yes, we’ve almost forgotten about gigantic 8.1 V8 or 6.6 turbodiesel units that lurk under the hood.

7). Ford F150 (2003)

The Ford F-150 is one of the most comfortable vehicles you will ever drive. Even if you don’t opt for the Lariat Edition with its leather seating, you are still looking at multiple V8 Motors, the capacity to haul 5,000 to 8,000 pounds, and a reliable 4×4 system.

There’s a reason why the F150 has been counted among the bestselling vehicles in the country for four decades.

This is a truck that the whole family can enjoy. The fact that there are so many of these trucks on the road means that spare parts are easy and cheap to acquire.

6). Ford F250 (1999)

A lot of people would kill to get their hands on a Ford F-250 truck, especially one with a 7.3L Powerstroke engine.

Trucks like this are normally quite pricey, especially those that have less than 300,000 miles. But they are definitely worth the effort it would take to find one, not only because of the powerstroke diesel motor but also due to the rather impressive 11,000-pound haul capacity.

There is a reason the F-250 has become the towing and hauling standard in the United States.

You are guaranteed strength and durability.

5). Toyota Tundra (2000)

Toyota makes great cars, and the Tundra is no different. Some people’s opinion of the truck might have been tainted by their decision to invest in a V6 3.4L Motor which isn’t bad.

But to fully appreciate the power of the 2000 Tundra, you need to find one with a V8 engine.

This truck tends to stand out because of the 245HP the 4.7L IForce Motor produces and the hauling capacity which ranges between 4,000 pounds and 7,200 pounds.

Some people might scoff at the MPG (17/19), but for $5,000, you are definitely getting your money’s worth.

4). Ford F-150 (2004)

Americans adore the Ford F-150 as it is a part of their culture. It is a great truck and they have every right to be proud of it.

The best-selling model can now be yours for less than $5,000 and you will receive engines such as 4.6-liter/5.4-liter V8 as well as the slightly upgraded exterior compared to the 2003 version, which you have seen earlier on this list.

3). Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (2001)

The Tundra might turn heads because of the Toyota brand and the F250 might generate interest wherever it goes because of the powerstroke diesel motor but in the eyes of quite a number of road users, both trucks are severely outmatched by the Silverado 1500.

The Silverado series of trucks is quite renowned, only outclassed in popularity by Ford’s F series.

And if you are looking for the best trucks for under $5,000, then the Silverado 1500 will not disappoint.

You need to specifically keep an eye out for a Silverado 1500 with a small block 5.3L V8 motor.

No one can accuse the V6 (4.3L) motor of failing to live up to expectations. But the V6 motor is somewhat restricted in power. With the V8, you are looking at a towing capacity of 8,600 pounds. That is nothing to scoff at.

Like the Ford F150, there are quite a number of Silverado 1500s on the market today. For that reason, there are plenty of cheap parts on offer.

Of course, the fact that the truck’s interior features so many subpar plastic components is disheartening. But if all you care about is power, reliability, and affordability, then the Silverado 1500 has you covered.

2). Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (2004)

Another Silverado 1500 deserves a spot here. The thing about the Chevy pickups is that most of them don’t come with fancy features, but every model launched does the job. And that is the beauty of it.

Whether you will opt for the 2001 version or this newer one (or any other Chevy truck, truth be told), you will not make a mistake.

1). Dodge Ram 2500 (2001)

If you tow a lot of large loads, then the Dodge Ram is your dream truck. Certainly, the vehicle isn’t without its faults.

You will hear a lot of complaints regarding its air conditioning which often requires hefty repairs. But truck enthusiasts won’t care about that little hiccup.

They will be too busy admiring the Cummins Diesel Motor that will keep running for hundreds of thousands of miles. They will also approve of the 14,000-pound haul capacity that is achieved through the attachment of a 5th wheel.

The truck is so diverse. You can get it with a variety of engines and transmissions. The key is to keep looking until you find one that matches your preferences.

Don’t let anyone deceive you into thinking that you need to empty your bank account to find the right truck for you or your business. There are plenty of great but affordable trucks on the market today. You just need to look for them.