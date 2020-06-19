13 Writing Tips For Beginners

Everyone who ventures in writing yearns to become and remain a good writer. However, writing is always like a journey and a process where one has to start from somewhere, usually from the learner level to the highest level, where one can claim to have already mastered the art and can be said to be an expert. All this takes time and requires a lot of practice, patience, and commitment from an individual to be able to perfect the skills and be well-equipped and become a perfectly molded writer who can handle all sorts of writing without much trouble.

For one to get to this level, they at least need to come across some ideas on how to do such and become the good writers they yearn to be. The following 13 are some tips which beginners need to take note of and regularly employ to become a good writer;

1. A Beginner Should Always Do More Practice

It is advisable for anyone who wants to do writing for the first time to write more often. It is known that practice makes perfect; in writing, it is not a different case either. The same applies because this is something more practical. One should make it a routine always to write at least one or two articles per day. It does not matter what the person is writing on; it can be anything that a person chooses to write on.

For example, a beginner may decide to write about themselves, things they like, maybe games, music or any other. With time, they realize their grammar has improved, and various skills such as speed and structuring have also improved. Much practice also takes away the fear that the person might have been having before. When this confidence has been gained, the beginner becomes more interested, and as a consequence, much is yielded later.

2.Vast Reading

Reading is essential for anyone who aspires to be a great writer. A writer should read widely to gain much knowledge on the same; it also equips one with the necessary skills and even new ideas. A person should, therefore, embrace a reading culture. Read almost anything one comes across; you should not limit yourself to what to read; this will ensure the mind’s flexibility so that the writer will always be able to write on any topic when they are called upon to do so.

Extensive reading keeps the writer updated on the current affairs, which may increase their likelihood of writing about because they are the things people like to read about more often. This helps the writer identify an audience, which is quite encouraging to a beginner. It gives them some kind of satisfaction to realize that people can read their work.

3. More Research

A writer should always be curious to know much; this can only be helped through research. It is good to research various resources within the rich of the person. This can be achieved by reading multiple books or documents, newspapers, the internet, and even expert writers. The expert writers are very important people to associate with if an individual wants to become one. With adequate research, you will learn various things concerning writing, including multiple formats and styles, the tone to be used, among others. Research also helps a person satisfy their spirit of adventure through acquiring new knowledge

4. Always Seek Mentorship From Expert Writers

This is also a crucial step for beginners. It is good to learn from a person you know has skills in what you aspire to do. Identify one good writer and make them your mentor. This will enable the learner to master the skills fast. For instance, while on your daily practices, you can always submit whichever article you have written to your mentor for assessment. Through this, you will know your mistakes and which areas you are supposed to improve on, among others.

The mentors also help one to realize a more straightforward way of doing a task that might have appeared to be very difficult for a beginner. The mentors also motivate beginners. This will encourage a person to put much effort into their work while writing. These mentors also pose challenges to beginners that makes them work even harder and do more research on the same.

5. Find A Favorable Environment For Writing

People become more productive when working in a favorable environment. The difference only comes when an environment that is favorable for the other person is not favorable for you. So, when a person is just beginning to write, they should always stay in an environment where they acquire more concentration. Remember, the person is just beginning with fewer skills, so maximum concentration is mandatory. And this is the task of every individual writer because we have already known we work best in different environments.

6. Make Good Use Of The Internet

The internet has almost everything that a person may wish to know. There are various articles available on the internet that a writer may often go through to learn. It allows the beginner to read the works of various people on different topics. The internet is also very resourceful for research since it can always answer almost all individual questions. At times we find that individual wishes to write on a particular subject that they have limited knowledge on; through the internet, such a person can find the knowledge of the same from various people. This broadens the experience, and one can, therefore, easily handle that given subject.

7. Learn to Embrace The Writing Skill

People often find joy in doing what they love. It is easier to do what you love than what you are forced to do. Beginners should, therefore, convince themselves to enjoy writing. It should be one of their hobbies. With this, they can always do it now and then. That will be a more natural way to practice and even learn much because they will be willing and committed. One needs always to have a passion for writing and take it as a full-time activity. Writers should not only do it as an option or as their only source of income; that way, it will appear to be more stressful.

8. Develop self Confidence

It is good to note that this is a skill that can only be perfected through practice. People learn and, with time, become experts. A beginner should not be scared of making mistakes while writing. It is through such that people get to learn and improve. Always believe in yourself and what you can do when given time. It is good to make mistakes and be corrected rather than have the fear to make those mistakes and forever remain with them. A beginner should keep trying regardless of the mistakes they make often. It is only this confidence that will make them persistent. Of importance is accepting that writing is a process worth being learned

9. Start From Easier Topics To More Complex Ones

People learn from the simple things that are already known to them or those that are familiar to them before tackling the unknown. This also applies to write. Beginners should be advised to write on what they know, and they are comfortable with before being introduced to the involved subjects. For instance, they should begin by writing articles and not academic work. This enables the brain to have a gradual growth. They should be advised on using more straightforward language that is easily understood by the audience. Of importance, it should be emphasized that communication should be achieved at the end

10. Use Of A Dictionary

This is an important tool for any writer. It should be used for reference to certain vocabulary that may not be familiar to the writer. It also helps the writer realize the meaning of certain words that they might encounter during their vast reading, either from the internet or the other books.

The use of a dictionary can be limited to the above and can also be used in different ways, such as boosting one’s vocabulary by going through it during leisure time. Dictionary can also be used as a reference for spellings that one may not be sure of. It is always advised that we write as we can read. Dictionary enables us to know how to pronounce different words correctly. This boosts our way of communication too.

11. Develop a habit of Proofreading

People are prone to making various errors during writing. These can be grammatical, tenses, or even spelling errors. It is good for a beginner to go through their work before submission to make corrections where necessary. Omissions that maybe there are also added during this process. At times we also find some extra words that were used unnecessarily, and this is the time to remove them.

Repetitions also can be noticed during Proofreading. At the end of this, the work usually tends to make more sense than before and even easier to understand. It is vital to note that editing the work while writing is not recommended. This wastes a lot of time, and the person may even end up forgetting some of the points they had in prior while editing. All that should be done while proofreading

12. Proper Planning

Being organized is a characteristic of a good writer. Emphasis on proper planning should be made to the new writers so that they grow, knowing it is key. For instance, planning enables a person to know what they will be writing on today, tomorrow, and the subsequent days. It also helps a person to gather all the resources that they may need during the writing process. Planning helps the writer avoid a wastage of time since they can work within the time frame they have allocated for themselves. It also involves jotting down one’s points so that they would like them to appear in the final copy. Therefore, it is for beginners always to ensure they have planned themselves well.

13. Use Of Eye Catching Sub Titles And Topics

Yes, you are just a beginner, but you need to have people reading your work. How can you achieve this? By using the eye-catching titles that will capture their attention and make them interested in reading your whole piece. Remember, people only interpret things that they find amazing to them. Therefore, you should always focus on keeping your audience alert and always trying to avoid making the work boring and using monotonous subtitles.