5 Advantages of Working as a Dental Temp in 2020

Temping is much more popular than you think. Several million people currently work in the USA that way. They do all sorts of jobs, and freelancing is probably the most popular with IT professionals and dentists. There are various reasons why you can most often see people from these two professions as freelancers.

The first is certainly that there is a great demand for these positions, so they can choose. Also when it comes to dentists, it is not the only position available in the industry. Assistants, hygienists, and laboratory assistants were also sought to work at the dental clinic. There are various reasons why this is the ideal approach to work for many people, but its popularity is certainly growing. If you have decided on a dental temp, read what are the advantages of this way of working, but also whether you are the ideal personality type for something like that.

What characteristics are needed to be dental temp?

In addition to the fact that you need technical skills and that this is an area that you know well, there are many other characteristics of your personality that would be good to have to do this job. Communication skills are required for anyone whose work is closely linked to constant contact with people. But here you need even more because you will be constantly changing colleagues and patients. There is a big difference in communicating with colleagues you have known for years and you may already be friends. On the other hand, when you are constantly changing the team you work with, you have to be especially skilled in communication in order to achieve the best possible cooperation. You will also not have regular patients, but it will constantly be new people.

Advantages

1.You organize your time yourself

You have complete freedom and that is a great advantage. This is certainly one of the primary characteristics of this job that all people who do not like conventional eight-hour work, adore. All other responsibilities you have, such as responsibilities around your children or something similar, you can fit into the schedule however you want. Or if you are still attending some courses or specializations, you will have no problem fitting lectures and exams with the job. Even if you want to go on vacation, you can do it whenever you want. All this brings great flexibility that can bring a very relaxed life nowadays when usually everyone is under constant stress.

2. You choose where you will work

You like to change the location where you live or you just don’t like the monotony and that is why you change jobs often. Then this is the ideal choice for you. You will be able to try your hand at many different workplaces and see exactly what suits you. From work ethic, through the techniques and materials used. It is up to you to choose the location, so if you are not sure if you will stay longer in that city, then it is better to temping than to look for a full-time job. Many people even choose to travel the world this way. And how do they do it? So wherever they travel, they find a dental office where they will work for a certain period of time, just to cover the costs of their stay in that city. When they visit everything they wanted there, then they go on and find a temporary job again in another city or state. Just visit opentemp.ca and find the next office.

3. Great for improving knowledge

Flexibility is not the only thing that temping brings you. You can learn a lot by changing the places where you work. You will meet and work with different dentists, from whom you will surely learn something. It doesn’t mean that they are bigger experts than you, but you can always learn something new. They will learn from you, and you from them. You may be just hearing about some new technique or approach to dental treatment. Also, working in many different places, you will meet a wide variety of patients and so you will be able to see everything you have learned from the books in practice. This will have a very positive effect on your knowledge and self-confidence. Only practical knowledge and practice will bring us self-confidence. All this will fill our CV with positive recommendations.

4. You may charge more for your services

If a dental practice urgently needs help in the form of a freelancer who will come in when they need it most, they are certainly willing to pay for your services more than usual. Whether they have too many scheduled patients or one of the workers has contracted the flu, they will need help to avoid canceling patients. Cancellations have a very negative impact on reputation, so everyone is looking to avoid it at all costs. Also, they don’t have to pay any insurance for you, as they would have to be employed full time. For all these reasons, you can charge significantly higher fees, up to 50 percent more than usual. Also, if you are an expert in a particular field, you can only do what you are an expert in many different places and charge for your expert services.

5. You are protected by law

One of the common reasons why people are reluctant to be freelancers is that they worry about whether they are protected by law as full-time workers. The answer is that they absolutely are. United States DOL is a department of the USA government that deals precisely with the issues of workers’ rights and they recognize temping and freelance as regular employment. Know that it is up to you to decide whether you will work as a contractor or an employee, although there is a possibility that they will try to persuade you to be a contractor because it suits them better. If someone violates your rights as a worker, you have every right to file a complaint with the Department of Labor. Just check in advance if the state laws in your state may be different from the state where you previously worked on and if there is a federal level law.

Conclusion:

This is an approach to employment that everyone should try at least once in their life. Even if it seems to you that it is not for you, you should give it a try. Because after freelancing, many never returned to full-time employment.