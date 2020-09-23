Why Electric Heaters Are the Best Heating Option

Owning a home comes with various different things to consider in order to make a property feel like the best place to be for a family. No matter if you live in a lavish house or a small two-room apartment, it does not take much to make it feel like a true home you will never want to leave.

If done right, even the smallest and most uniquely different places can feel like the best place to live. Apart from the arrangement and the kind of furniture and other necessary things you may need, you also have to think about things like cooling and heating.

During different seasons, your home and the people living in it should not suffer because of the unbearable heat outside, nor the freezing cold creeping through the cracks and finding its way inside. In this article, we will focus on heating, particularly one of the most popular heating solutions.

When it comes to home heating options, on the absolute top of most of the lists are electric heaters. Although they are a relatively new addition to the wider market, electric heaters are a favorite among both the interior designers and homeowners.

Most contemporary designers prefer the electric heaters and some homeowners are going as far as replacing their old heaters for the new electric ones. The heaters beat all other options on almost all fronts. Know why the electric heaters can be the best heating options for you if they sound like a possible solution for your heating needs. .

Efficiency

On an electric radiator, the value of 1kWh is converted to 1 unit of heat. This level of efficiency is not replicable on other kinds of heating options. The efficiency of a brand new gas heater is approximately 90% and this drops a lot as the heater ages and suffers wear and tear. Mind that an old gas heater may have an efficiency score of 50% or lower depending on the servicing history.

The average scores of different wood heaters are even lower, and it is not exactly the cleanest way of heating your home despite traditionally being the most scenic and still a fan-favorite. Electric heaters do not rely on fossil fuel or combustion, and hence they generate heat with negligible losses. Moreover, the efficiency remains relatively stable throughout the lifespan of the heater, something that is also better than when compared to the alternatives.

Installation

Electric heaters are not only easy to install but also cheap to operate and own. Unlike other heating options, they do not have too many complicated and delicate parts in their design. There is no flue system, ducts or pipes to be laid and nothing that goes in or out of them. All you need is to connect the heater to the electric circuit and you are good to go. On the other hand, installation of gas heaters requires a lot of planning and extensive work on the gas pipelines of the property.

A professional must be involved to ensure safety and compliance to installation regulations, which could set you back a lot depending on the kind of home you have, the condition of the gas line, as well as the model of the heater. Moreover, the intensive installation process makes it unfavorable for secondary setups, upgrades or replacement of pre-existing heating systems.

To make installation easier, electric heaters come with simple installation kits that require no third parties to install. However, it is still important to involve a professional in the installation process if you are uncertain about how to do it properly, or if you generally avoid tinkering with large electric devices.

Safety and Noise

The safety of electric heaters is unmatched and one of the reasons why it is so popular today. Since electric heaters do not burn fuel to generate heat, there is no risk of carbon monoxide emissions or explosion. This makes the environment safer to constantly be in even if no serious safety issues arise. Moreover, the lack of pipes and flues eliminate the risk of gas leaks and property damage often caused by faulty installations and improper use and maintenance of the heater.

One of the compromises you will have to make with gas and wood heaters is the silence in your space. These heaters are most often noisy and it is something that many homeowners grow to dislike. Although some users find the rustling sound of firewood relaxing and calming, nothing beats the silence of an electric heater that will fill your home with appropriate levels of heat without obstructing your attention while you do the important things during your average day.

Control

Electric heaters have the most modern and convenient control features out of all other heating solutions you may have contemplated. Most of the state-of-the-art models come with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing remote control over all functions. From temperature regulation to turning the heater on or off, everything can be done from the comfort of your armchair meters away from the actual heater.

Mobile apps are also available to monitor energy consumption and optimize the necessary performance. If spaces are heated independently, control systems on electric heaters allow you to customize heating conditions in each room. There will be no more rooms that are either too cold or too hot for some members of the family. This is a common scenario in many households since not everyone finds a certain temperature suitable for adequate living.

Cost

It is true that gas and wood heaters are cheaper to run on a daily basis compared to electric heaters. However, there is a catch with them, and it tends to be a big one. Both gas and wood heaters need regular maintenance and have high installation costs. Moreover, they have low efficiency and a shorter lifespan. In light of all cost factors, electric heaters are therefore cheaper when it is all set and done. The running costs are higher but every other cost is either lower or eliminated entirely.

Looking at all the pros of electric heaters, it is easy to understand why they are the best option for a modern home. You cannot go wrong with an electric heater no matter the size or type of your home.