Why Are Dental Implants Becoming So Popular In 2020

Dental implants are a direct consequence of the advancements of technology in the dental industry. Their popularity stems from the fact that they can replace missing teeth with implants that serve and act like the real deal.

But the reason as to why this dental technique is so popular isn’t only because of that. In this article, we are going to tell you all there is to dental implants, why they are so popular, and why people love them.

What Is a Dental Implant And What Is It Used For?

A dental implant is nothing more than a technique that effectively replaces your missing teeth with titanium screws. The reason why titanium is the choice of material is the fact that it’s safe and similar in strength to the bone of which teeth are made of.

This titanium screw is effectively implanted into the jaw where a tooth, or multiple teeth, is missing to replicate real-life teeth. This technique is becoming of replacing missing teeth has been proven to be very effective, much safer, and sturdier than other means of replacing teeth.

Why Is It So Popular in 2020?

To answer this question, we have to take into account multiple things that this technique makes possible. As we mentioned, there is more than a single reason for its popularity, so let’s dive in.

1. It’s Great For Replacing an Individual Tooth

First off, let’s touch on why actually people use it.

A single titanium screw is very effective in replacing a single tooth that’s broken or decaying. You might imagine the number of people that would have to go through devastating procedures to get a decaying tooth fixed that would bring lots of pain to the table.

A titanium screw eliminates the need for any long-term procedures and any long-term unwanted effects that come with decaying teeth. Before this technique emerged as the optimal way to replace teeth, dentists would have to use bridges to replace even a single broken or decaying tooth.

This, by all means, was something that many experts in the industry deemed not ideal, and the patients were not having fun as well.

We won’t get into what a dental bridge is nor why it’s not ideal, but let’s just say that the procedure involves all of the teeth, while this technique involves only the tooth that needs replacing.

2. Aesthetics and Certainty

Dentists are praising the technique because there is a level of certainty that comes with it.

For starters, dentists know what they’re dealing with thanks to the advancements made in the industry. The certainty comes from the fact that a titanium screw cannot decay nor get cavities. This means that patients with a titanium screw will have nothing to fear in terms of potential restorative work on the screw.

The only way for the screw to fall out of place is if the patient suffers from any potential devastating injuries or a sudden loss of bone.

The aesthetics part is also something that patients look forward to as it is hard to really notice whether a person has a dental implant or not. They are made extremely well and made to resemble real-life teeth.

3. It’s Great For Replacing Multiple Missing Teeth

We touched briefly on the technique of dental bridges which is used to replace missing teeth.

Well, we also touched on the fact that the technique involves multiple teeth for the sake of replacing a single tooth. With dental implants, there is no need for involving other teeth for the sake of replacing a single tooth.

Well, luckily for you, this is also the case when needing to replace multiple teeth. Dental implants are so sturdy that they don’t need the support of other teeth in your mouth. While a bridge technique still needs to be implemented in this case, it is far different than the ordinary bridge technique.

It’s less painless, more aesthetically pleasing, and increases the lifespan of the bridge by a lot more.

Advantages of Using This Technique

Apart from being so popular this 2020, dental implants also come with lots of advantages to the patient.

· Improved Speech

It’s much easier to talk with dental implants than with other techniques.

This is mostly due to the case of the dentist doing a poor-fitting job. While nothing serious, patients have been known to mumble from time to time due to poor teeth fitting. This simply isn’t the case with dental implants.

· Easier Eating

Due to the way the titanium screw is implanted into your bone, patients and experts agree that eating is made easier using this technique.

· Convenience

Previous such techniques have been proven faulty because the replaced tooth rarely resembles the real deal. With this technique, patients not only won’t have to deal with the embarrassing inconvenience of removing dentures but they also can rest assured knowing others won’t notice the titanium screw.

Other notable advantages are the fact that they are much durable, sturdy, will last longer, improve your oral health, and many others.

Disadvantages of Using This Technique

Like most things, even dental implants come with certain disadvantages to the patient.

· Longer Procedure

One of the most notable ones is the fact that the procedure is much longer than other traditional ones.

For example, the procedure is so popular that it’s hard to find a surgeon to perform it. This usually results in a waiting time up to three months.

But that’s not all of it. A surgeon will then create the implant and you’d have to wait further three months for the bone and implant to heal. This is also followed by another two weeks of attaching the titanium screw over the implant.

If we take into account other procedures, we can safely say that this procedure takes around three months more to be fully finished.

· Investment

The thing to note with this procedure is that it’s an investment. And if there is anything we know about investments is that it will cost a lot more than other procedures.