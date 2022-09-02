What Type of Internet is Best to Get for Your House?

It is hard to imagine a life without the internet. During a pandemic, many people lost their jobs because all the offices were closed. It affected the economy of the world, but the internet saved everyone. Nowadays, everyone has installed devices to get the internet at a good speed to do their office work at home.

Many companies have switched to online mode and offering jobs to people that can work from home. There is a sudden rise in the employment sector, and people from anywhere can do the job online. But it might confuse what internet type is perfect for installing in your home.

Before you know about different types, you must determine your requirements and how much speed you need to do your work. It is not working from home, and you can do many things on the internet, like browsing, watching entertaining videos, streaming, office work, etc. As per your requirements, you can choose the suitable type.

Different Internet Types

1. Fiber

If you are looking for the best internet option in terms of speed and reliability, then you must pick this option. It is a high-tech option as compared to other communication connections. The optic cable is used to carry data instead of light signals. Undoubtedly, it is pretty fast and powerful that the speed can reach 10000 Mbps.

The best thing about selecting this type is that you will get a symmetrical speed for the whole month. It means that you will have ten times more speed than other options. You can use it for streaming high-quality pictures and videos, video calls or conferencing, gaming, quick uploading and downloading, etc.

There is no risk of interruptions while processing the data. But it is an expensive option than DSL or other cable plans. It is not that common worldwide and is not readily available. The availability is less, and you have to spend more money on installation and to pay monthly bills.

2. Cable

It is another fast internet, but it works on the coaxial cable wiring. You can combine it with your TV cable and use it for streaming other things. But the downloading speed is limited, which goes up to 1200 Mbps. You can expect the symmetrical speed that you get in the fiber option.

But you can expect to get a range of different speeds that are lacking in DSL. It is possible that speed can get low during peak hours, and you may not enjoy your browsing and streaming videos. But you can get this internet option at a reasonable price.

You can also experience seasonal hikes in the price. But you can negotiate the offer and install it in your home. You can take advantage of promo offers for discounts. But you may get stuck in lengthy contracts. You must stick to the offer even if you do not like it. You can find different resident plans from https://www.execulink.ca/residential/internet/.

3. DSL

This internet option follows an old method of carrying data over a landline phone network. Sometimes, it gets slow wherever you go far from the main network. But it is possible to get the maximum speed of 25 Mbps so that you can stream on big platforms like Netflix. You can use the internet for surfing social media applications.

Without experiencing many issues, you can enjoy browsing and doing your work at home. The prices are also low and affordable for everyone. But many people may not consider it due to its slow speed and inconsistent performance.

4. 5G

It is a high-tech internet type, which is also known as the latest wireless generation. It can provide a maximum speed of up to 1000 Mbps with no buffering issues. This type is not available everywhere, and it is a limited option. Many companies are testing this technology and trying to implement it.

This technology works great in mostly densely-populated areas. You need to buy mobile or other devices with 5G support to use this internet type. You can expect high speed and low latency. But due to limited availability, it is not a popular choice. It is also expensive to get 5G services.

5. 4G LTE

This option allows you to install a wireless Wi-Fi connection over 4G. You can use it either by the hotspot or internet phone data. But this technology has evolved and become the perfect option for home. You can struggle with inconsistent speed when you go far from the cell tower.

But you can get it at an affordable price. It is easily available in rural areas. You can get better speed and more data. It is quite a popular option worldwide, and most people use it on their mobile phones. In many areas where 5G is not present, 4G is working well. But its speed is less than cable or fiber.

6. Fixed Wireless

In this type, you can get the internet by radio signals through an antenna that needs to be installed in your home. It is a perfect option in areas with bad internet connectivity, and the antenna can solve the problem.

The speed is slow, but it is expensive. You can get this service from small providers and get better customer service through them. There is limited coverage and fewer data on the price you are giving.

7. Satellite

This internet option allows you to get signals from space by a satellite. The signal speed is slow because it has to travel through space. It has to cover many miles to reach your phone or other devices. Many companies are working on improving the speed and minimizing latency.

If you have no other option, you must go with this one. There is a high scope of growth for satellite internet types. But you may struggle with low speed, high latency, and low data limit.

Final Thoughts

You can select any type to get internet at home per your requirements. Everyone has a different budget and living conditions, but the internet is the common thing everyone needs. You can explore the features of every type and go with any suitable option.