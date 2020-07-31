What Software Can Help Your Business in 2020?

Many companies have already implemented advanced technology that will make it much easier for them to run their business. With the development of digital services, a modern office is much different than it was 20 years ago. Also, many people are capable to work as a remote worker, which represents a great advantage, especially during 2020, when the whole world is under some kind of lockdown and measures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the ability to work from home, many types of software can improve your business. Some of the most important benefits that you can get from various programs are the easier implementation of service requests, simplified management, improved scheduling, better customer support, and highly developed productivity.

Moreover, it is easier for you to provide your employees with tasks, create various analyses, and track your projects. Another great advantage is related to communication, with all kinds of programs, such as brandedbridgeline.com, which you can use for large audio conference calls.

In that matter, every company should find a way to implement new digital technologies in their business strategy. You should select programs according to the type of your business. While there are numerous types of software available today, we have selected some of the best that every company should use, and that can surely help you to effectively run your business.

1. Microsoft Office

The Office from Microsoft represents a basic program that everyone should learn to use. Besides the widely used Word and Excel, there are also many other features available that can help you with the administration. Also, you can use Office 365, which is a digital service that allows you to store your files on the cloud and share them with other people.

Moreover, you can create all kinds of databases, and edit them in real-time, which allows you to hold virtual meetings with people from all around the world. Also, your employees can easily work from home by using this software, and you can have access to their projects all the time.

2. Infusionsoft Complete

If you need a program for marketing assistance, you should choose Infusionsoft Complete. This software is capable of tracking over 10,000 contacts. Furthermore, you can record chats with your clients, and create various analysis from their comments and feedback.

Another great feature is that this program can build an e-mail list that is based on previous customers, and track how many visitors there are on your website along with sales. In case you do not own a website, this software can help you to create a landing page.

3. Zoho Books

In case that you work as a freelancer or own a small business, Zoho represents a perfect solution since it is much more affordable, and can help you to send invoices, create various calculations, and more. Also, you can connect it with your bank account.

The cheapest version of this software, the Basic Plan, can track your billable hours and support up to 50 contacts. If you own an online store, you should choose the Standard Plan, which can allow two users, and 500 contacts. Moreover, if you want to use the most out of Zoho, you can choose the Professional Plan, which allows 10 users and an unlimited number of contacts.

4. FreshBooks

We know how frustrating it can be when it comes to taxes and accounting, and this program represents the best solution that will help you with calculating your expenses, taxes, and creating invoices. Also, this program is compatible with iOS and Android devices, which represents a great advantage since you can use it wherever you are on your smartphone.

Moreover, you can easily create custom invoices, with an additional ability to accept payments with credit cards as well. You can try this software for free in the first 30 days, while you will need to pay for a subscription after that, and the Basic plan will cost you only 15% per month.

5. QuickBooks

QuickBooks is a complex software that can help you with many things related to your business, such as accounting, creating invoices, time tracking, managing contacts, calculating payrolls, and much more.

However, you should know that it might get confusing when you start using this program, but the reason for that is the fact that it can provide you with so many functions. You can select the functions that you need for your business. There are many plugins available. Also, you should know that this software is only available for Widows.

6. TurboTax Self-Employed

TurboTax Self-Employed represents one of the best programs that can help you to calculate your tax returns. One of the main advantages of this software is that you can download it for free. Also, besides the ability to show your tax returns at any time, it can help with expense tracking and provide you with the ability to contact an expert in case that you have any issuers with your taxes.

7. Xero

While there are many more programs available for Microsoft users, Xero is one of the best that is capable with Macintosh as well. This program is used for accounting, and it can connect with over 500 other programs you are using. Also, you will get high-quality customer support. The basic version can create five invoices, pay five bills for you, and make 20 transactions. However, with Standard or a Premium subscription, you will get an unlimited plan.

8. Wave Accounting

Finding free software that will provide you with the same functions as many other programs that you will have to pay is very important for people who own a small business or just started. The main features of Wave Accounting are the ability to sync credit cards of you and your company and to create tax reports, various analyses, and more. There are also some advanced features, such as the ability to add a credit card payment, but you can get that function if you choose an upgraded version that you will have to pay.

The Bottom Line

Knowing that most businesses today started using various online platforms, choosing the right software is necessary for your business. With all these programs, you will save a lot of time and energy, along with the increased productivity and the ability to monitor your projects and employees all the time.